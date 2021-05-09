  1. Home
  2. Israeli airstrike, artillery fire target besieged Gaza amid tensions in al-Quds

Israeli airstrike, artillery fire target besieged Gaza amid tensions in al-Quds

News Network
May 9, 2021

gazabombing.jpg

May 9: An Israeli F-16 fighter jet has bombed the central Gaza Strip and the regime’s military has fired artillery shells at the besieged coastal enclave amid rising tensions in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Israeli warplane struck two sites in the city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, destroying them and damaging nearby property, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The aerial assault, however, caused no injuries, the report added.

Additionally on Sunday, the Palestine al-Yawm (Palestine Today) channel reported that the Israeli army fired two artillery shells towards east of Deir al-Balah, with no casualties.

The Israeli army said it had carried out a strike on a Gaza military post belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in response to an alleged rocket attack from the coastal strip into southern occupied territories.

Alert sirens were triggered after the rocket fire, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier on Saturday night, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza fence in solidarity with their fellow citizens in Jerusalem al-Quds.

At least three Gazans were injured during the clashes, Palestinian media reported.

According to Israeli media, dozens of incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza, causing 12 fires in the occupied lands.

The Gaza flare-up came a day after al-Quds saw some of the city’s worst violence in years, with over 200 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The clashes broke out amid protests against the planned eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the East al-Quds neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

On Saturday night, the spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Hamas' military wing, issued a statement in support of the al-Quds protests.
"We salute the steadfastness of our people stationed in al-Quds and al-Aqsa, and we tell them that the Commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad al-Deif, has promised you and will not break his promise," Abu Ubaida said.

He was referring to Deif’s statements released last week, in which he said, “This is our final warning. If the aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood does not stop immediately, we will not stand idly by and the occupation will pay a heavy price.”

Moreover, the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad warned Israel that "its criminal leaders must understand the message of the resistance leadership well."

It further called on the Palestinians to continue protests on Monday, when Israelis celebrate the occupation of al-Quds in 1967, so that "the enemy and everyone who supports it knows that the men of al-Aqsa are the people of defiance and steadfastness." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: As Congress Candidate Basavanagouda Turvihal continued to increase the lead in the counting of votes polled in Maski assembly bypolls, BJP Candidate Pratapgouda Patil walked out of the counting centre.

Pratapgouda said the anti-incumbency factor is apparent in the constituency and the people of the constituency didn't give the vote for the BJP despite implementing several developmental works. 

The party leaders will introspect the reasons behind his defeat and will be abiding by the decision taken by the party, he added. Details awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 2,2021

Manjeshwar, May 2: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s AKM Ashraf is facing competition from Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) K Surendran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s VV Rameshan.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala. Trends suggest that Ashraf is leading Surendran by 1,355 votes in Manjeshwar assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway

IUML’s PB Abdul Razak had defeated BJP’s Surendran by a narrow margin of just 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections in Kerala. Abdul Razak had polled 56,870 votes in 2016 as against K Surendran’s 56,781 votes. After Razak passed away, by-polls were held and UDF had managed to retain the seat.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Surendran, who is the Kerala BJP president, is facing IUML’s Ashraf, who is representing the United Democratic Front.

Notably, Manjeshwaram is considered an IUML stronghold; LDF had won the seat once in 2006.

A total of six candidates contested from the Manjeshwaram Assembly constituency, including Ashraf and Surendran. The remaining four are VV Rameshan of the Communist Party of India CPI(M), Praveen Kumar S of the Anna Democratic Human Rights Movement Party of India, and independent candidates John D Souza and Surendran M.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

K Surendran trailing in both constituencies

BJP State president KSurendran who contested from Manjeshwaram and Konni, is trailing in both seats. The saffron party hoped for positive results from Konni as it was majorly impacted by the Sabarimala protests in 2018. The BJP had also made significant gains from the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sabarimala was a focus point in campaigning in Kerala by all parties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 3,2021

Bengaluru, May 3: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has been named as chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force, which has been reconstituted amid the raging pandemic.

The state-level Covid-19 Task Force will have Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information & Public Relations Minister CC Patil and Health & Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar as members, according to a government order.

The task force is authorized to review Covid-19 containment and management measures, besides creating awareness among citizens.

The ministerial task force was first constituted in March 2020 when the pandemic was in its initial stages in Karnataka. The task force was headed by the then Health Minister B Sriramulu, Sudhakar, Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Apparently, the task force became inactive after Sriramulu was divested of the health portfolio that was given to Sudhakar in October 2020. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was authorized to reconstitute the task force. Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol was appointed as head of the task force. Now, Narayan will replace him.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary (health) and principal secretary (medical education) will assist the task force, the government order said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.