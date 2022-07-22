  1. Home
  Israeli airstrike near Damascus kills 3 Syrian soldiers, wounds 7 more

News Network
July 22, 2022

Damascus, July 22: At least three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven more wounded in an Israeli strike early Friday targeting the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based so-called monitor, said that three more people had also been killed and that 10 others wounded in total.

It alleged that the attack had targeted what it described as an air force intelligence facility, and a high-ranking officer's office, as well as a car near the Mezzeh military airport.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Israeli regime, along with the United States and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups that have been operating against the Damascus government. 

News Network
July 9,2022

Colombo, July 9: Hours after storming into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house, angry protesters on Saturday evening broke into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. 

This comes amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters stormed the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds of people could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool, AFP reported.

Some were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of the president's underwear.

Not long earlier, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed.

News Network
July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 20,2022

Udupi, Jul 20: In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza at Shiroor in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district today killing four people on the spot.

Four others suffered critical injuries in the horrific incident, the CCTV footages of which went viral on social media. 

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

The deceased have been identified as Gajanana Naik (45) the patient, Manjunath Naik (40) Lokesh Naik (42) and Jyothi (32). The driver of the ambulance has been identified as Roshan.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Among those injured, the condition of one person is learnt to be critical. The injured include toll gate staff Shambhaji Gorpade.

The tragedy occurred when the ambulance was reportedly carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Udupi. 

The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Honnavar and was later referred to a hospital in Udupi for treatment.

Police sources said that eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the ambulance.

The accident was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate. Though the staff at the toll gate tried to clear the way for the ambulance, the driver failed to control the vehicle and hit the toll plaza before it toppled.

Byndoor police have visited the spot and an investigation is under progress.
 

