  1. Home
  2. Israeli airstrikes kill at least 51 Palestinians in Gaza’s Al-Maghazi refugee camp

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 51 Palestinians in Gaza’s Al-Maghazi refugee camp

News Network
November 5, 2023

Gaza.jpg

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported late on Saturday that Israeli warplanes targeted the Samaan family home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp resulting in casualties and destruction to the home targeted and damage to neighboring homes and infrastructure.

The report added that most of the casualties were children and women.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

Eighty-three countries, including the United States but not Israel, have signed a commitment to refrain “as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas” because of their likelihood of harming civilians.

Tel Aviv claims its airstrikes target Hamas commanders and the resistance group’s infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a new analysis of satellite data, the regime’s air attacks have so far destroyed or damaged at least a quarter of buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian territory. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2023

hopsital.jpg

In a shocking development, as many as 43 Jewish rabbis have issued a religious decree to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it is religiously and morally acceptable and permissible to bomb Palestinian hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

A document signed by the rabbis states that there was no religious or moral objection to striking hospitals when civilians are allegedly used as shields, Israel's Channel 14 television news reported on Thursday. 

The message had now been conveyed to military units, the prime minister and cabinet members, the report added.

The greenlight came after Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari alleged that Hamas was using Shifa Hospital as a shield and conducts attacks from hospitals.

Regarding the possibility of Shifa Hospital being targeted in Gaza, Hagari stated, "In this war, all options are on the table."

Hospitals in Gaza are facing a massive influx of casualties, added to the thousands of displaced civilians taking shelter there.

On October 18, at least 500 civilians were martyred by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital amid the regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Turkish hospital in Gaza has ceased functioning after Israeli attack

Subhi Skaik, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital said during a press said on Wednesday that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila in a statement later confirmed that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip had ceased functioning after being attacked by the Israeli military.

"The Turkish Friendship Hospital in Gaza has stopped functioning after being shelled by Israeli forces on Monday and Tuesday, and due to a complete depletion of fuel supplies," the statement read.

She said that this hospital is the only facility dedicated to treating cancer patients in the Gaza Strip.

She emphasized serious threats to the lives of 70 cancer patients within the hospital, with approximately 2,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip as a whole.

"Al-Shifa Medical Complex will also cease its operations in less than 24 hours due to fuel depletion," she added.

The Gaza Health Ministry earlier issued an urgent final call for assistance as the al-Shifa Hospital and Indonesian Hospital faced a critical shortage of fuel on Tuesday evening. It emphasized the urgent need for intervention from the international community to save the lives of those in the hospitals.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 23,2023

khanyunis.jpg

Israeli warplanes have carried out new strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bombarding areas near three hospitals.

According to Palestinian media reports, the early Monday attacks struck near Gaza City's Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, and also near the Indonesian Hospital, in the northern part of the territory.

It was not immediately clear whether the first two hospitals were damaged in the attacks.

However, the director of the Indonesian Hospital was quoted by Al Jazeera news channel as saying that the Israeli strikes caused "serious damage and injuries," without providing details. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 14 that Israel had ordered them to evacuate al-Quds hospital, adding that it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

The strikes came after on Saturday, Israeli regime’s authorities ordered 20 hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.

An unnamed Israeli security official said six of the 20 hospitals had complied with the order and 10 were in the process of evacuating, adding that four hospitals had refused to evacuate.

The regime’s order came after its warplanes killed at least 500 civilians in a strike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said most of the Israeli airstrike’s victims were women and children, adding, "Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The attack was described by the Palestinian Civil Defense as the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars the regime has fought against the blockaded territory since 2008.

Israel’s brutal war against the people of Gaza started on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise attack against the regime, called Operation al-Aqsa Storm, by firing thousands of rockets at the occupied territories.

The operation, which was a legitimate response to recurrent acts of violence against Palestinians, touched off an incessant onslaught by the illegal entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people, mostly civilians, while leaving more than 15,000 others injured.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2023

nepal.jpg

At least 132 people were killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday. According to Nepal authorities, over 140 people have been injured and the death count is expected to rise. 

Locals were filmed digging through rubble in the dark of night, searching for survivors in the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear, surrounded by the wail of emergency sirens. The earthquake's tremors even reached New Delhi, over 500 kilometres away.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department reported that tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada, and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the 6.4 magnitude earthquake originated in Jajarkot district, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west-northwest of Kathmandu. Tremors were felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, with the worst damage in the western districts of Jajarkot and Rukum.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the terrible loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the powerful earthquake. 

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a post on X.
 
Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, causing widespread devastation. The quake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, destroyed over 500,000 homes, and damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost a million children without classrooms. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.