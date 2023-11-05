Israeli airstrikes kill at least 51 Palestinians in Gaza’s Al-Maghazi refugee camp

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported late on Saturday that Israeli warplanes targeted the Samaan family home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp resulting in casualties and destruction to the home targeted and damage to neighboring homes and infrastructure.

The report added that most of the casualties were children and women.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

Eighty-three countries, including the United States but not Israel, have signed a commitment to refrain “as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas” because of their likelihood of harming civilians.

Tel Aviv claims its airstrikes target Hamas commanders and the resistance group’s infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a new analysis of satellite data, the regime’s air attacks have so far destroyed or damaged at least a quarter of buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.