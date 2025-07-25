Israeli army bombs Gaza 100 times in 24 hours; 125 starved to death due to blockade

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.