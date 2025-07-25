  1. Home
  2. Israeli army bombs Gaza 100 times in 24 hours; 125 starved to death due to blockade

Agencies
July 26, 2025

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.

July 15,2025

Israel has waged a systematic "thirst war" in the Gaza Strip, carrying out at least 112 attacks targeting water collection queues that have killed over 700 Palestinians - mostly children - since the war began.

Israeli forces have destroyed 720 wells and blocked fuel needed to run water and sewage infrastructure, the territory's government media office said Monday, resulting in severe water shortages, the collapse of essential services, and the outbreak and spread of disease, especially among children.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including several sites in Gaza City, areas east of Jabalia camp in the northern enclave and other parts of the territory, resulting in several Palestinian casualties and injuries.

The Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning to all people living in dozens of Gaza City and Jabalia neighbourhoods.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October 2023, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

July 15,2025

Damascus, July 15: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against a number of installations once belonging to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the southwestern province of Suweida.

Local media outlets reported that two aerial raids struck sites near the town of al-Mazraa late on Monday.

Informed sources said sounds of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Kanaker town.

Material damage was reported, but no information was yet available about possible casualties.

The Israeli military later asserted in a statement that it hit several tanks in the area between al Mazraa and Sami’ as they moved towards Suweida in southern Syria.

It claimed that the strikes were aimed at “preventing their arrival to the area.”

“The Israeli army will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it,” it said.

Early on Monday, HTS forces initiated an offensive in Suweida following fatal confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions, resulting in the deaths of dozens of individuals and injuries to hundreds of others.

At least 99 people have been killed and around 200 others wounded over the past two days in the Suweida province, as clashes escalate between local Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and HTS forces, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, the fatalities include 60 from the Druze community – among them two women and two children – 18 from Bedouin tribes, 14 from HTS fighters, and seven unidentified individuals wearing military uniforms.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and repeated violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

July 16,2025

New Delhi/Tehran, July 16: The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed advisory late Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the country due to escalating security concerns in the region.

The advisory, posted on the embassy's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), also recommends that Indian citizens currently in Iran exercise heightened caution and consider leaving the country through available commercial flights and ferry services.

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the embassy stated.

"Those already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail themselves of currently available flight and ferry options," it added.

This latest warning follows a series of military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Last month, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including sites in Natanz and Fordow. The situation further intensified with the U.S.-led Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, which struck multiple Iranian positions.

Iran responded with missile attacks targeting Israel and a U.S. base in Qatar. The 12-day-long conflict eventually ended with a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the period of active conflict, the Indian Embassy had earlier advised Indian nationals in Iran to restrict movement and strictly adhere to safety protocols, amid reports of explosions and casualties at key Iranian installations.

Adding to the international concern, the U.S. State Department last week launched a public awareness campaign, cautioning American citizens—particularly those with Iranian heritage—against travel to Iran. U.S. spokesperson Tammy Bruce cited Iran’s practice of detaining dual nationals and denying consular access, warning:

“It is not safe to travel to Iran, even after the ceasefire.”

Indian authorities continue to closely monitor the situation. The Embassy has urged Indian citizens to stay updated via official channels and to follow its social media platforms for real-time advisories and safety information.

