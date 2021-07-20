  1. Home
Israeli army shells southern Lebanon after airstrikes target Syria’s Aleppo

July 20, 2021

Beirut, July 20: The Israeli military has fired artillery shells into southern Lebanon, shortly after the regime’s aircraft launched a number of missiles at targets near the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo.

The Israeli army said in a statement that two rockets had been fired from Lebanon at the northern part of the occupied territories early Tuesday morning, setting off warning sirens in the Western Galilee region.

The statement added one of the rockets was intercepted by the so-called Iron Dome missile system, while the second projectile fell in an open area. There were reportedly no injuries or damage.

The Israeli military said it later fired artillery shells at targets in Lebanon. It gave no details about which targets were hit or who was behind the rocket fire.

Back on May 19 and amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, the Lebanese territory was targeted by Israeli artillery shells after rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Lebanese media outlets said the rockets had been fired from the village of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said in a post on Twitter at the time that four rockets had been fired from Lebanon, claiming that one was intercepted by Israel’s missile systems, another landed in an open area and two others fell in the sea.

Late on Monday, neighboring Syria’s official SANA news agency said the country’s missile defense systems had confronted Israeli airstrikes near the town of al-Safirah, southeast of Aleppo.

No casualties have been reported so far. An investigation is now underway to determine the extent of damage.

Lebanese al-Mayadeen television news network stated that Israel’s target was a factory and research center on the outskirts of al-Safirah. 

Israel frequently strikes various targets in Syria, especially the positions of the resistance movement Hezbollah.

Tel Aviv mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have been fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. 

July 16,2021

Chennai, July 16: Former IPS Officer K Annamalai today assumed charge as the new President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Mr Annamalai replaced L Murugan, who was elevated as the Union Minister of  State in the recent Cabinet expansion effected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Mr Murugan, senior leaders, including L Ganesan were present when Mr Annamalai assumed office at the party headquarters 'Kamalalayam". A large number of BJP cadres thronged the party office on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr Murugan, on his first visit to the Chennai after becoming the Union Minister, was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Annamalai said he would take the party to the next level. He also assured that he would continue to insist the Centre to allot additional doses of COVID vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Noting that the Centre was following a uniform pattern for allocating the vaccine to the State, Mr Annamalai said the allocation was made in proportionate to the population.

He also spoke in favour of NEET exams and said it was a blessing in disguise for students coming from poor background.

July 9,2021

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, at least 14 cases of Zika virus infections have been suspected in the state, confirmed state Health Minister Veena George.

A 24-year-old pregnant women from Parassala, who was first detected with the virus, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

How does Zika virus spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.

The Zika virus spreads by the bite of an Aedes species mosquito. The Aedes is the kind of mosquito that bites during the day and is responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sexual partners.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people with Zika virus do not develop any symptoms. Only one in five people are likely to show symptoms, studies say. However, if they do, the symptoms are expected to last 2-7 days.

The most common symptoms are:

Fever

Rash

Conjunctivitis

Muscle and joint pain

Headache

Does a person need hospitalisation?

Deaths remain rare and most people do not require hospitalisation.

How is Zika virus treated?

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no specific medicine for Zika virus.

Those infected are treated for symptoms.

Advised plenty of rest.

Drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication.

Is this a new virus?

No. The virus itself has been around for decades, but it came into prominence when there was an increase in the number of babies in south and central America who were born with a small skull. This condition is called microcephaly, reported FIT.

Does Zika virus affected pregnant women differently?

The virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her foetus – resulting in the infant being born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations. It is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

Is there a vaccine for Zika virus?

There are no approved vaccines. However, trials are underway – especially for a vaccine that uses similar technology as the Oxford-AstraZeneca one.

July 19,2021

Bengaluru, July 19: Theatres across Karnataka are all set to reopen today after a gap of three months following the government's announcement of further relaxation of Covid-19 curbs.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, “Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places (are) permitted to open with 50% of seating capacity (by) strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.”

The night curfew, which was earlier in place from 9 pm to 6 am, has now been reduced to 10 pm-5 am.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the lockdown was being relaxed further to help those affected by the restrictions in the past few months. “This will help people, especially those from theatre and film industry,” he said. The government will allow prayers and other rituals to be performed at temples, provided Covid protocols are followed.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 1,708 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. The active case tally presently stands at 29,291. 

