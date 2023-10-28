  1. Home
  2. Israeli bombardment turns besieged Gaza into ‘ball of fire’ as earth shakes 

News Network
October 28, 2023

gazaball.jpg

Israel on Saturday, October 28, expanded its ground operation in besieged Gaza Strip, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea.

Israeli forces will continue operations begun overnight in the Gaza Strip, randomly targeting infrastructure and suspected tunnels.

Gaza residents reported experiencing the heaviest and most intense bombardment overnight since the war started, while UN officials have warned that Israel’s attacks could lead to thousands of more Palestinians being killed.

The bombardment also knocked out most communications in Gaza. This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world, while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defence (war) minister Yoav Gallant has announced that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, adding that “the earth in Gaza shook” through the military operations.

In a statement from his office, quoted by Israeli media, Gallant said: “We attacked above ground and below ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, in all places.”

“The commands to the forces are clear: The operation will continue until a new order,” he added. 

News Network
October 27,2023

gaza.jpg

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has told a special session of the UN General Assembly that more than 7,000 civilians have been killed by Israel’s ferocious bombardment since October 7th, with 3,000 children among the casualties.

"Seven thousand Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. Seventy percent of all those killed are women and children. Almost all killed are civilians,” he said on Thursday.

“Is this the war some of you are defending? Let me repeat, is this the war that some of you are defending?" Mansour asked Western states.

"Three thousand children in Gaza were killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. I repeat, 3,000 children. Innocent children. Angels killed in Gaza during the last three weeks," he stated.

"Nothing can justify the killing of a single Palestinian child. Nothing. Nothing at all. Why not feel a sense of urgency to end our killing? Nothing can, as I said, justify war crimes. You are setting us back 80 years by trying to justify what Israel is doing now," the Palestinian ambassador said.

"People are ordered to evacuate. They look at their children. Should we head south? Will we be bombed on the way or once there? Should we go to a hospital courtyard? A UN school? A church? A mosque? Sleep in our car in the streets? But bombs are everywhere," he continued.

"Israel has destroyed over 40% of all homes, making an entire population homeless and displaced," he noted.

"We don't need you to offer us semantic reassurances about IHL (international humanitarian law) and protection of civilians,” he said.

“We need you to honor these norms under these norms, not recall them only to justify their breach seconds later. This selective outrage is outrageous and needs to stop and need to stop now," the Palestinian ambassador stated.

Mansour's comments follow an Israeli ground offensive into northern Gaza overnight ahead of a possible ground invasion.

On October 7, Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Since then, Israel has pressed ahead with a relentless bombardment of Gaza. The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,000 with more than 18,000 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis. 

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said during a press conference: "The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 7,028, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly individuals. In addition, 18,484 citizens have been injured since Oct. 7.”

He said the Israeli forces committed 43 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 481 people, the majority of whom were displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip, an area that Israel claims to be safe.

bombed.jpg

News Network
October 23,2023

gazzz.jpg

The Israeli occupation forces have stepped up strikes on Gaza which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation as the Palestinian death toll has neared 5000.

Some 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

The Israeli regime has also said that it will prevent "uncontrolled" humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza from other countries. 

Israeli troops are massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon". 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a late-night meeting of his top generals and war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

With the violence raging unchecked, Iran said the region could spiral "out of control". Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if the US and Israel did not "immediately stop the genocide in Gaza or the region will go out of control".

There were fresh exchanges of fire over Israel's northern border with Lebanon as fears grew that Iran-backed Hezbollah, a close ally of Hamas, could enter the conflict, prompting Netanyahu to warn it would be "the mistake of its life".

The US warned it wouldn't hesitate to act in the event of any "escalation", just hours after the Pentagon moved to step up military readiness in the region. "No one should take advantage of this moment to escalate to further attacks on Israel or, for that matter, attacks on us on our personnel," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

News Network
October 19,2023

CMibrahim.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda today announced the party has expelled Karnataka JD-S president CM Ibrahim. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will take over as the interim state president.

For past few days, Ibrahim was vocal against the party's decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. The party high command was upset with his rebellious attitude against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at Ibrahim for raising a banner of revolt against the party for partnering with BJP and indicated that stringent action will be taken against him.

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a meeting of some party leaders convened by him on Monday, Ibrahim had said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the "real JD(S)".

Seemingly outraged to even talk on the matter, the son of JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda added, "Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will make a decision. We will set right whatever is needed."

Ibrahim, a former Union Civil Aviation Minister and a key member of the party, said he would soon convene a meeting of the "core committee" which would meet Gowda to convey the decision taken in the meeting convened by him that the JD(S) should not become an alliance partner of the BJP.

