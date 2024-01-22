Israeli forces destroyed 1,000 mosques, several churches in Gaza in over 100 days

Israeli forces have destroyed at least 1,000 mosques and a number of churches during their ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip while desecrating dozens of cemeteries, the territory's officials say.

The Palestinian Information Center quoted Gaza's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs as providing the information in a statement on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation forces have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the territory since October 7 last year," the ministry said, adding that reconstruction of those mosques would cost around $500 million.

The Palestinian ministry added that the Israeli aggression has also destroyed a number of churches across Gaza, including the historical Greek Orthodox Church, as well as Zakat religious committees, schools for teaching the Holy Qur'an, and the headquarters of the Endowment Bank.

Israeli forces have assassinated more than 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins who announce the Muslim call to prayer, since the onset of their military onslaught, the report noted.

In the same context, the ministry pointed out that the Israeli aggression has led to desecration and destruction of dozens of cemeteries and graves where dead bodies were stolen in clear violation of all international laws and human rights.

The regime began its military aggression against Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements. More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military onslaught so far, while over 62,600 others have been injured.

The new revelation came after another investigation, whose results were released on Saturday, found that Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza during their ongoing onslaught against the besieged territory.

The CNN study, which is based on satellite imagery and social media footage, said Israeli troops have left tombstones torn down and even bodies unearthed as they destroyed those cemeteries.

It went on to say that the regime forces have destroyed an entire cemetery in the southern city of Khan Yunis, removing bodies buried there.

The report further noted that in other cases, Israeli forces have used Gaza's cemeteries as military outposts.

Legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes, stressing that the intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law.