  2. Israeli forces storm Al Aqsa compound, attack Palestinians after Jum’a prayers

May 21, 2021

Tel Aviv, May 21: Scores of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque squares wherein thousands of people had gathered after Juma prayers today. 

The storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli police was unexpected and reflects how fragile the ceasefire can be, said an observer. 

“The Israeli police says that some of the youth that were at the complex of Al Aqsa were throwing stones at the Israeli police. However, Palestinians are saying that they had been harassed since the very early hours when they were arriving towards the mosque. They were surrounded by the police and they felt a lot of pressure,” a reporter said.

“I think this is just telling about how things are going to go ahead and how fragile the ceasefire can be, in the sense that Hamas clearly said that it has gotten guarantees that there wouldn’t be anymore tensions around the Al Aqsa mosque compound or in Sheikh Jarrah. That hasn’t materialised so far.” He added. 

May 16,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.

May 17,2021

New Delhi, May 17: The Congress on Monday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the resignation of top virologist Shahid Jameel as the chair of a group of scientific advisers to detect coronavirus variants in the country.

“The resignation of Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India’s best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Jameel quit as the chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia — a 10-laboratory consortium tasked to carry out genetic sequences of different variants of the coronavirus in India.

The resignation came within days of publication of an article by Jameel in The New York Times, in which the virologist wrote that his fellow scientists “are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” in India. 

The scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) was set up for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of mutating strains of COVID-19 in the country.

“It's correct and I shall have nothing more to say. I am not obliged to give a reason,” Jameel said in a text message to news agency Reuters, adding that he quit on Friday.

Jameel said lower testing, slow pace of vaccination, vaccine shortage and the need for a bigger healthcare workforce were some of the biggest shortcomings in the government’s handling of the pandemic. 

May 20,2021

Paris, May 20: Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said Thursday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology.

"Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion (15.8 billion euros), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times," The People's Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.

The alliance, a network of organisations and activists campaigning for an end to property rights and patents for inoculations, said its figures were based on the Forbes Rich List data.

"These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines," said Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.

In addition to the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by $32.2 billion thanks to the vaccine rollout, the alliance said.

Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin.

Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics.

The research comes ahead of the G20 Global Health Summit on Friday, which has been a lightning rod for growing calls to temporarily remove intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines.

Proponents say doing so would boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access.

The United States, as well as influential figures like Pope Francis, back the idea of a global waiver on patent protections.

At a Paris summit seeking to boost financing in Africa amid the pandemic on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the removal of "all these constraints in terms of intellectual property which blocks the production of certain types of vaccines".

The European Commission said Wednesday it would be a "constructive" voice in WTO talks on the issue.

"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers' money so it can't be fair that private individuals are cashing in while hundreds of millions face second and third waves completely unprotected," said Heidi Chow, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager at Global Justice Now, which helped analyse the billionaire data.

"As thousands of people die each day in India, it is utterly repugnant... to put the interests of the billionaire owners of Big Pharma ahead of the desperate needs of millions," she added.

Manufacturers have stressed that patent protection is not the limiting factor in ramping up vaccine production.

They say a wide range of issues -- from the set up of manufacturing sites, to the sourcing of raw materials, to the availability of qualified personnel -- are holding up the manufacturing process.

