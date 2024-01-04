  1. Home
  2. Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon kill at least 9 Hezbollah members

January 4, 2024

The Israeli military has reportedly struck several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire, killing nine members of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Manar television channel reported on Thursday that shells were fired at the villages of Taybeh, Kfarkela, Khiam and the Marjayoun Plain, as the occupying regime continues its aggressive attacks on southern Lebanon.

It also noted that an Israeli drone executed an aerial assault by launching a guided missile toward the southern Lebanese border town of Yaroun.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that they had been targeting Hezbollah sites in the southern part of Lebanon, adding that it is going to continue its attacks “as it sees fit.”

It also said that the occupying forces’ alert is raised to the highest possible level on the northern border.

Since October 8, the day after the Israel onslaught against Gaza started, the frontier between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah movement.

Reports say Israel has repeatedly used US-supplied internationally-banned white phosphorus munitions in its attacks on Lebanon.

The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.

Around 143 Hezbollah fighters have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict, while some 11 Israeli soldiers have also been killed. 
 

December 28,2023

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

December 24,2023

A crude oil tanker, with 25 Indian crew members on board, suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. According to the US military, the attack drone was fired by Huthi fighters. Upon being hit, the crude oil tanker sent out a distress call to a US warship in the area.

Indian Navy officials said 25 Indian crew members are on board a Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba which suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. All the crew members are safe, they added.

The Indian Navy also clarified that it wasn't an India-flagged vessel, as claimed by the US earlier, but one carrying a Gabones flag.

Earlier on Sunday, the US military had claimed that an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker was among two vessels that came under drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi in the Southern Red Sea.

The US Central Command said in a statement that two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.

"On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Houthi militants. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles," the US Central Command posted on X.

At the same time, between 3 and 8 pm (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG).

The USS LABOON successfully intercepted and "shot down unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident", CENTCOM added in its post.

Later, at approximately 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received distress reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea indicating that they were under attack.

"The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks," the US CENTCOM claimed in its post earlier.

The US Central Command underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising that these attacks pose a threat to the safety and security of international maritime traffic.

"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17," the post added.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on ships in the Red Sea in the aftermath of the inhuman Israeli aggression against human beings of besieged Gaza Strip. 

December 25,2023

In the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Christmas has always been synonymous with festivities, colorful decorations, sumptuous food, and bustling markets.

Christian communities in the city, which is a major pilgrimage destination for Christians for being the birthplace of Jesus Christ, adorn their homes and alleys and flock markets for shopping.

This year, however, a pall of gloom has descended on Bethlehem amid the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip as well as the occupied West Bank.

Christian communities in Bethlehem as well as in the Gaza Strip have decided to cancel the annual Christmas festivities in solidarity with the victims of the occupying entity’s unbridled aggression.

Streets in Bethlehem wear a deserted look and markets are also mostly closed these days. The usual hustle and bustle associated with Christmas celebrations is missing in the birthplace of Jesus.

As the death toll in the besieged coastal territory tops 20,000, most of them children and women, both Palestinian Muslims and Christians are in grief and no mood for traditional festivities.

Reverend Isaac Munther, a Palestinian pastor of a Lutheran church in Bethlehem, addressing his congregation earlier this month with the figure of Jesus Christ in a keffiyeh, said Christmas is the “radiance of life from the heart of destruction and death.” 
“If Christ were to be born today, he would be born under the rubble. I invite you to see the image of Jesus in every child killed and pulled from under the rubble, in every child struggling for life in destroyed hospitals, in every child in incubators,” Pastor Munther said, surrounded by rubble.

“Christmas celebrations are canceled this year, but Christmas itself is not and will not be canceled, for our hope cannot be canceled,” he hastened to add.

Last week, Pope Francis slammed the Tel Aviv regime for committing terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza, after an Israeli sniper killed two women at a Catholic church in Gaza where they had taken refuge. 

“Some say, ‘This is terrorism. This is war.’ Yes, it is war. It is terrorism,” the head of the Catholic Church said, urging people not to forget people suffering from the Israeli war.

His statement came after an Israeli attack on the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

An estimated 1,100 Christians live among 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip, and an additional 50,000 live in the occupied West Bank, notably in Bethlehem and East Jerusalem.

Both Muslims and Christians have come under ferocious attacks in Gaza since October 7, and many mosques and churches have been vandalized or destroyed by the regime's warplanes.

In late October, an Israeli airstrike targeted the complex of the Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest church in Gaza and the third oldest in the world, killing at least 16 people, including 10 from one family.

In a statement at the time, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate condemned the bombing, stressing that "targeting churches and its affiliated institutions, in addition to the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored."

It came weeks after an attack on an Anglican Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in northern Gaza, founded in 1882 and managed by the Episcopal Church in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Reverend Mitri Raheb, the president of Dar al-Kalima University, speaking to Democracy Now on Friday said he has not experienced “so much sadness” in his entire life.

“You don’t have a Christmas tree in Bethlehem. There are no tourists coming, because of the war. And the people are not up for celebrations, because our people in Gaza, but not only our people in Gaza, also our people in the West Bank, we’re experiencing apartheid, colonization by Jewish settlers,” he said.

“These are the Christmas gifts of Israel for the Christian community in Gaza. And I fear that this is the end of the Christian presence in Gaza.”

In November, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem had urged Christians to avoid “unnecessarily festive activities” and donate Christmas funds for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The churches and municipality of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank also announced the cancellation of Christmas festivities, restricting the annual events to church services, devoid of celebrations.

“At this time every year, we prepare to decorate the city in celebration of Christmas, to welcome the holiday with joy and love. However, today, instead of bringing smiles to the faces of our children, we mourn for them,” it said in a statement.

“Instead of giving them holiday gifts, we can't even send humanitarian aid to them (in Gaza) while they are under bombardment, war, and destruction.”

In solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims and Christians and in protest against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Christian communities in many countries have announced they will cancel this year’s festival.

“Jesus was a Palestinian revolutionary! This #Christmas, ask yourself ‘What would Jesus do?’ Would he be in the #Resistance,” wrote David Miller, London-based Press TV show host, on his X handle.

Mangingisada, a Philippines-based activist, in a social media post, urged his friends and followers not to wish him Christmas this year.

“As a Christian, I will not accept any fake greetings from terrorist Israelis. I want an end to bombings and killings in Gaza and the West Bank. I want an end to the apartheid and illegal occupation,” he wrote.

Aditya Chakrabortyy, a writer for Guardian, in a post on X, said the world cannot ignore what is unfolding in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime’s bombings.

“When we celebrate the birth of a child in Bethlehem on what is today the West Bank and are supposed to ignore the killing of 10,000 children in Gaza,” he wrote.

