Israeli warplanes strike Gaza Strip in fresh act of aggression

July 16, 2022

The Israeli military has carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave. 

The military alleged in a statement that it targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning a Hamas underground facility, which the resistance movement used for the production of rocket materials in the central Gaza Strip.

“The site targeted was one of the largest and most important sites in the Strip for the production of base materials for rockets” by the Gaza-based groups, the statement further claimed.

Palestinians reported that several strikes hit areas near Gaza City shortly before 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Videos and pictures on social media showed large fireballs rising following the strikes on unspecified targets.

According to the Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency, Israeli warplanes launched eight missiles at a site for Hamas resistance movement near al-Baydar area, west of Gaza City.

The report added that Israeli gunboats also fired at Palestinian fishermen's boats in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a site west of Nuseirat refugee camp, located five kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Deir al-Balah city, early on Saturday morning.

Hamas reactions

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, stating that they fall within the framework of the regime’s crimes and terrorist behavior.

“The Zionist occupation, despite all means of terrorism and complete US support, will not be able to bread down the valiant resistance of our steadfast people. We will continue our resistance and legitimate struggle until usurpers are fully expelled from all our Palestinian lands,” he added.

Fawzi Barhoum, another Hamas spokesman, highlighted that the recent Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip are in continuation of the regime’s all-out aggression against Palestinian people, lands and sacred sites.

Earlier, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters had launched four rockets from the blockaded coastal enclave toward the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Israeli army asserted that two rockets were fired toward the southern city of Ashkelon at around 1 a.m. One was purportedly intercepted while the other struck an open area. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Two more rockets were also fired, with sirens activated in Moshav Ahuzam near Kiryat Gat. Both rockets reportedly fell in open areas.

The developments came shortly after US President Joe Biden visited the occupied territories, and toured the Israeli military’s various air missile systems, including the so-called Iron Dome and still-in-development Iron Beam laser system. 

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid.

The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

July 5,2022

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the demonstration outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on March 30, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the questioning was done nearly 10 days ago. The police had issued notice to the BJP leader under CRPC 41, responding to which Surya had said that when he returns to Delhi, the police can question him.

The police questioned Surya in his government house on the Ashoka road in the last week of June. He was also shown the CCTV footage in which the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha were seen demonstrating against the chief minister outside his residence.

Notably, the police have already arrested eight workers of the organisation.

A protest was started by around 150-200 protesters of BJP Yuva Morcha on March 30, outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised.

The police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot.

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Kejriwal's house Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that "Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM."

He added, "Due to Aam Aadmi Party's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence and intended to kill Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, "Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:"

He further added, "BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism."

July 15,2022

Lucknow, July 15: In a bizarre development, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow gas filed a case against “unknown people” for offering namaz at the city's newly-opened Lulu Mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the jurisdictional Sushant Golf City police station. "One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, said.

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a Hindutva extremist group that also filed a police complaint.

Members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Friday.

After the video surfaced on social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Charturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told.

Chaturvedi alleged that he and other members of the Mahasabha were not allowed to enter the mall.

Sameer Verma, general manager the mall in Lucknow, in a video statement said, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities." He, however, did not make any comment on the controversy related to the offering of namaz on the mall premises.

Meanwhile, some police personnel from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the mall to maintain law and order.

Later, Chaturvedi along with Mahasabha members filed a complaint. The complaint alleged that 70 per cent of the mall staff are men from the Muslim community while the rest 30 per cent are women from Hindu community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, "The complaint filed with the police is being looked into."

July 6,2022

Jenin, July 6: Israeli forces have shot dead a young Palestinian man during confrontations that broke out between Palestinians and regime forces following a military raid in the northern part of West Bank, amid renewed tensions in the occupied territories in recent weeks.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing Palestinian security sources who asked not to be named, reported that the man, identified as 20-year-old Rafiq Riyad Ghanam, was severely injured on Wednesday, July 7, morning in the village of Jaba', located 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of the city of Jenin.

The sources added that Ghanam was shot as he was standing in front of his family's house, before he was detained by Israeli soldiers along with another young Palestinian man. Ghanam later succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

According to the Palestinian Safa news agency, the Israeli army has refused to hand back his body to the family.

Clashes erupt after Israeli forces raid Palestinian district in East al-Quds

Meanwhile, several people have been injured in fierce clashes between Palestinians and regime forces on the outskirts of the Old City of al-Quds.

The Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed Silwan neighborhood late on Tuesday, triggering a violent confrontation.

A number of Palestinians, including children, suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces during the raid.

Two Israeli officers were also lightly wounded after local residents threw stones and objects at them, according to the Israeli Jerusalem Post daily newspaper.

Israeli forces later arrested a young Palestinian man as they broke into the al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard. Local sources identified the youth as Majd Kabha.

The development came as Israeli soldiers had physically assaulted and beaten a Palestinian worker to death near the separation barrier in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm hours earlier.

The 32-year-old Ahmad Harb Ayyad, who is from the Gaza Strip, came under fire from soldiers along with a group of other Palestinians while trying to cross the barrier to reach his workplace. 

The group managed to get away from harm, but were then apprehended and beaten by Israeli soldiers, Palestinian sources said.

Ahmad was then taken to a Tuklarm hospital but due to the seriousness of his condition he was transferred to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus, where he died shortly afterward.

His body was handed back to the family in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army via the Beit Hanoun crossing, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the killing as a crime, and placed the blame on the Israeli regime.

For months, Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian workers along the separation wall in the villages and towns of the West Bank, preventing thousands from reaching their workplaces inside the occupied territories and arresting many.

Last month, Israeli forces killed another Palestinian worker, identified as 53-year-old Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, near the separation wall south of Qalqilya city in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

He was on his way to his workplace when soldiers opened fire on him and he died instantly.

