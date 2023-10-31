Israeli women captured by Hamas hit out at Netanyahu, ask him to release Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a video that shows three hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip, drawing condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was released on Monday by the armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades. The women who appear in the video are likely to have done so under duress.

In the video clip, three women are sitting side by side against a bare wall. They have no signs of injury. One of the women delivers an angry message to the Israeli prime minister, accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

At least 1,400 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli officials, and more than 230 others were taken as hostages.

The women in the video called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead, we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.

She also asked the Israeli PM to fulfil the demand of Hamas to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange of Israeli soldiers and settlers captured by Hamas.

The short video is the second hostage message to be issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on October 17.

Denouncing the video as “cruel psychological propaganda”, Netanyahu identified the three as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht.

The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people.