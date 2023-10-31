  1. Home
  Israeli women captured by Hamas hit out at Netanyahu, ask him to release Palestinian prisoners



October 31, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a video that shows three hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip, drawing condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was released on Monday by the armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades. The women who appear in the video are likely to have done so under duress.

In the video clip, three women are sitting side by side against a bare wall. They have no signs of injury. One of the women delivers an angry message to the Israeli prime minister, accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

At least 1,400 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli officials, and more than 230 others were taken as hostages.

The women in the video called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead, we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.

She also asked the Israeli PM to fulfil the demand of Hamas to release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange of Israeli soldiers and settlers captured by Hamas. 

The short video is the second hostage message to be issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21-year-old Franco-Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on October 17.

Denouncing the video as “cruel psychological propaganda”, Netanyahu identified the three as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht.

The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people. 

October 20,2023

tamil.jpg

Magesh Kumar Natarajan from India has won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Dh25,000 (over Rs 5.65 lakh) monthly for the next 25 years, which makes him the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside UAE.

“When I checked on the app that I have matched all the five numbers, it was just unbelievable. I believed it when I received a call from the Emirates Draw,” said Magesh.

“It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life,” said Magesh, after learning about the win.

The 49-year-old is a project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India. However, it was his four-year work assignment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 2019 to earlier this year, that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate.

While travelling to Dubai, he learned about the popular draws in the city and started participating in hopes of winning a prize.

“With this win, my priority is to give back to the community and support those in need,” said the father of two.

“I am also planning to invest in my daughters' education and secure a brighter future for my family,” added Magesh.

Magesh considers himself truly lucky to have won and believes that each ticket bought makes a meaningful and positive contribution to the community.

“I really appreciate the fact that Emirates Draw also promotes a great cause with its Coral Reef Restoration Programme, so participating seemed like the right choice,” said Magesh.

Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, reflects on the latest winner, “Having another Grand Prize Winner in such an impressively brief span reaffirms FAST5's unparalleled pace in delivering Grand Prizes. Our vision extends beyond just games; we aim to touch and transform as many lives as possible globally.”

October 18,2023

arabhosp.jpg

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City amid a relentless war by the regime on the besieged Gaza Strip.

What does the international humanitarian law (IHL) say about the protection of hospitals and health workers?

According to the Geneva Conventions, the sick and the wounded, as well as medical staff, hospitals and mobile medical facilities are protected at times of war.

Under no circumstances can they be the object of attack, and targeting such would be considered as a war crime.

Furthermore, wounded military personnel or combatants, who are being treated in a hospital and medical facilities are also protected, as well as medical workers, who are armed to defend their lives and those of their patients.

Article 18 of the Geneva Conventions No IV states:

“Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the Parties to the conflict.”

Article 19 further states:

“The protection to which civilian hospitals are entitled shall not cease unless they are used to commit, outside their humanitarian duties, acts harmful to the enemy. Protection may, however, cease only after due warning has been given, naming, in all appropriate cases, a reasonable time limit, and after such warning has remained unheeded.

“The fact that sick or wounded members of the armed forces are nursed in these hospitals, or the presence of small arms and ammunition taken from such combatants and not yet handed to the proper service, shall not be considered to be acts harmful to the enemy.”
 

October 28,2023

blocak.jpg

Several international organizations have warned that the Israeli regime has imposed a complete communication blockade on the Gaza Strip, which it has brought under a relentless war for the past three weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, Oxfam, a UK-based charity, and Doctors Without Borders raised the alarm on Friday.

Speaking through separate statements, they all said they had lost touch with their colleagues in Gaza as a result of the communication blackout.

"WHO says it lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers, and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," Quds News Network cited the body as saying.

UNICEF chief, Catherine Russell, also said, "We have lost touch with our colleagues in Gaza," adding, "I’m extremely concerned about their safety and another night of unspeakable horror for 1M children in Gaza."

Oxfam said, "Gaza is facing total communication blackout as on ground and air offensive intensifies," while Doctors Without Borders said, "We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, staff, and civilians across the Gaza Strip."

Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sounded similar warnings.

The Israeli regime has been waging war against Gaza since October 7, when the territory's resistance movements launched an operation against the occupying entity in response to its intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,400 with more than 20,500 wounded.

Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.

Also on Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The United States and Israel's other Western backers have supported the regime's murderous crimes in Gaza as a means of "self-defense."

