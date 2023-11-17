  1. Home
Israel’s allegation of 'command centre' under Gaza hospital is a blatant lie: Hamas

November 17, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas has disproven the Israeli regime's allegation about the resistance movement's running a "command center" underneath the Gaza Strip's largest hospital, which the regime has been using to assault the facility.

Osama Hamdan, the movement's senior representative in Lebanon, debunked the regime's allegation by presenting damning footage during a presentation in Beirut on Thursday.

The footage showed that the regime had been funneling weapons that it had seized during its ongoing war against Gaza across various places into the al-Shifa Hospital, before claiming that it had found them inside the facility.

Playing the footage, Hamdan showed that the regime's forces had been taking the weapons into the facility inside cardboard boxes bearing the label of food aid.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodshed and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.

Hospitals have been the focal point of the regime’s deadly raids ever since the onset of the warfare.

On Wednesday, the head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa said Israeli bulldozers and tanks had invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office has announced that the occupation forces would open fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Attacks on hospitals are against international law and the Geneva Conventions that designate medical facilities as civilian infrastructure.

Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to expose Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

November 12,2023

Udupi, Nov 12: Four members of a family, including a mother and three children, were allegedly brutally murdered at their house in Tripti Nagar of Nejar in Udupi under Malpe police station limits on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8am.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Haseena (46) and her children Afnan (23), Ajnaz (21), and Aaseem (12).

Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira (70) was also stabbed and is currently in critical condition. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. It is learnt that she rushed to the washroom and locked the door soon after being stabbed. 

Sources said that Haseena's husband has been working abroad while she is living at her residence with the children.

Deceased Afnan was an employee of Air India Company while Ainas was studying in a logistics institute, Asim was Class 8 student. The other male sibling who was not at home at the time of the attack, works in Indigo Company.

The police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

An identified man entered the house and killed the four by stabbing them with a knife before fleeing from the scene, sources said.

It is learnt that the common alarmed the neighbours and a girl from a neighbouring house came out. The assailant threatened the girl before making a hasty escape from the scene.

A police team led by SP Dr. Arun K has rushed to the spot. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake, Congress leader M A Gaffur and others also visited the spot. 

The assailant

The attacker was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera. The footage shows a man walking on the road carrying a black bag in hand. 

It is learnt that the accused had come in an auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte, and within a few minutes after dropped off at the incident location, the accused returned to Santhekatte.

"He hired my auto-rickshaw from Santhekatte. He had a bald head and was wearing a mask on his face. He also carried a black backpack. Within a few minutes after I dropping him off, I saw him again at the Santhekatte auto stand. At that moment, I told him that if he had to return so early, I would have waited for him. But, he hired another auto-rickshaw went somewhere,” said auto driver Shyam Nejar, adding that the person was speaking Kannada with a Bengalurean accent.

The second auto driver reportedly dropped him off at the Karavali Bypass.  Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts will continue to nab the accused.

November 10,2023

Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters are locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City, with the White House announcing that Tel Aviv has agreed to daily four-hour military pauses in northern Gaza but rejecting a full ceasefire.

Palestinian fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing on Thursday with Israeli soldiers backed by armored vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north.

Israeli airstrikes kept pounding Gaza City and other areas across the Palestinian enclave, with plumes of smoke rising from newly leveled homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Over a dozen Palestinians were killed after Israelis struck against the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah. At least 25 people were killed in fresh attacks on the Jabalia camp and in Khan Yunis.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes once again hit the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. The regime’s jets also shelled al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Tom Potokar, chief surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the scene at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as "catastrophic".

After more than a month of intense bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in a "dire humanitarian situation" in urban battle zones without enough food and water, the United Nations said.

The health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,650 people, including 1,400 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“The Israeli aggression has left 195 medics dead and 51 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman added.

The climbing death toll in the territory meant that Palestinians were having to inter their dead in makeshift cemeteries.

"We bury the dead in football fields and other vacant lots because the proper burial grounds are full," said Shihteh Nasser, 48, who had helped in the burials.

Bodies have piled up outside hospitals, on roads and in parks, in refrigerated trucks and even in a repurposed ice-cream van.

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel over its bombardment and its orders for Gazans to flee.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he told reporters at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israel's extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire. The United States has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said there was no chance of a full ceasefire as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day. 

International calls for a ceasefire have mounted, as have protests, including one at the weekend which targeted the White House. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

The United States has relentlessly stood by Israel, saying that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in control of Gaza.

Israel has pressed on with its invasion and encircled northern Gaza in recent days. On Thursday, the army said 50,000 people had fled their homes in the main battle zone of northern Gaza, adding to the more than 1.5 million people already seeking safety in the south of the coastal strip.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the world body must not help push Palestinians out of their homes.

“The United Nations cannot be part of a unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," Griffiths said.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny called southern Gaza safe zones “fake zones", and said about 30% of those killed in Gaza were in the south.

Palestine’s Government Media Office announced that Israel is carrying out a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing" in a statement on Thursday, and said that people in Gaza have reached the final stages before all services completely collapse. 

“The next few hours are crucial in terms of the medical system stopping completely; all will cease to work. People will have no water or place to remove waste. We appeal to people around the world, those who still have humanity left in them, to take urgent and immediate action to save Gaza,” it added. 

A spokesperson for the health ministry said many hospitals and intensive care units have already stopped working due to the full siege imposed by Israel on October 9. 

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian hospital will also stop working in 24 hours,” he said.

He also denounced Israel’s targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical staff.

Fares, a medical student who is volunteering in Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital, said the situation is “horrific and unspeakable” right now.  

“Two days ago, a bag of body parts was brought to the hospital. A man identified his niece from her hand and another relative from a leg. He was unable to identify other relatives by the other body parts,” he said. 

Fares said roads to hospitals have been bombed, houses leveled, with hundreds trapped under the rubble.

November 13,2023

A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza is likely to spill over to the rest of the region, stressing that Iran is at the peak of its power and is fully prepared for all circumstances.

Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the 12th martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, a general known for his relentless efforts to develop Iran’s missile program.

Tehrani Moqaddam, an IRGC commander, was a key figure in developing Iran’s ballistic missile program. He helped develop the medium and long-range ballistic missiles. An engineer by profession, he designed the Shahab, Ghadr and Sejjil missiles with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

“The war has been expanded, and Lebanon is also involved. The extent of conflicts may increase even more…but Iran is ready for all circumstances,” he said.

He said the Americans are not a threaten to Iran, citing recent messages they sent to the Islamic Republic which he said used the “language of request.”

Iran is the top power in the region and no one is capable of threatening it, the top IRGC commander asserted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said last week that Tehran has received a new message from Washington claiming that the US seeks a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. 

“The Americans … delivered a message to us in the past three days (claiming) that they are after ceasefire and have carried out efforts in this regard,” said Amir-Abdollahian, adding that “they, however, back mass killing and genocide” of people in Gaza.

'Israeli child-killing nature'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hajizadeh said the Palestinians’ victories cannot be overshadowed by Israel’s criminal operations, adding that the regime’s onslaught in Gaza is now an international issue.

He emphasized that all nations across the world are now aware of the Tel Aviv regime’s criminal nature and its atrocities as repeatedly called out by Iranian officials over the past 40 years.

“The child-killing nature and the depth of the Israeli regime’s crimes are now clear to all but it will not survive for a long time,” the IRGC commander said.

He lauded the Palestinian fighters’ “big strategic victory” in the face of the Israeli regime.

“This victory will not be annihilated at all through the Zionist regime’s tactical measures and criminal operations as well as the martyrdom of children,” Hajizadeh said, stressing that the Palestinian people would achieve a final definite victory.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 others injured in the regime’s military onslaught so far.

At least 22 hospitals and 49 health centers have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators.

