  Israel's relentless airstrikes claimed lives of over 60 Israeli captives in Gaza so far

Israel’s relentless airstrikes claimed lives of over 60 Israeli captives in Gaza so far

November 5, 2023

The military wing of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says more than 60 Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip are lost due to the regime's incessant airstrikes against the blockaded territory.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, made the announcement in a post on the brigades' Telegram channel on Saturday, which was also confirmed in an official statement.

"Since October 7 until now, the barbaric Zionist [regime's] bombing of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 enemy captives in Gaza," he said.

The spokesman added that the bodies of 23 captives are trapped under the rubble of the buildings and structures that have been destroyed by the Israeli strikes.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he added.

On October 7, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups captured around 250 Israeli soldiers and settlers during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Following the operation, Abu Ubaida said 200 of the captives were being held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

Last month, the brigades announced that around 50 of the captives were killed in the devastating war that the Israeli regime has launched against Gaza since the Palestinians' operation.

The Israeli war has so far killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women. Over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded.

On October 28, Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said in a statement that the group was prepared for an "immediate" exchange of prisoners with Israel, but the regime was stalling.

The movement has so far released four of the captives on humanitarian grounds.

Late last month, Hamas released a video of three captured Israeli women voicing outrage at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his declining to agree to a swap deal and a ceasefire.

November 5,2023

November 3,2023

In a shocking development, as many as 43 Jewish rabbis have issued a religious decree to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it is religiously and morally acceptable and permissible to bomb Palestinian hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

A document signed by the rabbis states that there was no religious or moral objection to striking hospitals when civilians are allegedly used as shields, Israel's Channel 14 television news reported on Thursday. 

The message had now been conveyed to military units, the prime minister and cabinet members, the report added.

The greenlight came after Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari alleged that Hamas was using Shifa Hospital as a shield and conducts attacks from hospitals.

Regarding the possibility of Shifa Hospital being targeted in Gaza, Hagari stated, "In this war, all options are on the table."

Hospitals in Gaza are facing a massive influx of casualties, added to the thousands of displaced civilians taking shelter there.

On October 18, at least 500 civilians were martyred by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital amid the regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Turkish hospital in Gaza has ceased functioning after Israeli attack

Subhi Skaik, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital said during a press said on Wednesday that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila in a statement later confirmed that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip had ceased functioning after being attacked by the Israeli military.

"The Turkish Friendship Hospital in Gaza has stopped functioning after being shelled by Israeli forces on Monday and Tuesday, and due to a complete depletion of fuel supplies," the statement read.

She said that this hospital is the only facility dedicated to treating cancer patients in the Gaza Strip.

She emphasized serious threats to the lives of 70 cancer patients within the hospital, with approximately 2,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip as a whole.

"Al-Shifa Medical Complex will also cease its operations in less than 24 hours due to fuel depletion," she added.

The Gaza Health Ministry earlier issued an urgent final call for assistance as the al-Shifa Hospital and Indonesian Hospital faced a critical shortage of fuel on Tuesday evening. It emphasized the urgent need for intervention from the international community to save the lives of those in the hospitals.

November 5,2023

Amman, Nov 5: A demand by Jordan and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was rejected by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Amman on Saturday.

Blinken said that a truce would be counterproductive, and made clear the furthest he would go was support for a humanitarian pause to allow the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians from the besieged enclave.

“It is our view now that a ceasefire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7,” Blinken told a news conference after the talks, referring to the oppressed group’s attack on occupying regime and illegal settlers. 

Foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, and a senior Palestinian official met with Blinken after holding a separate consultative meeting earlier and another with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan from the UAE, Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, and Hussein Al-Sheikh from the Palestine Liberation Organization.

According to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting reaffirmed Arab calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and “undisrupted” delivery of relief assistance as part of efforts to stop the war.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Shoukry and Blinken, Safadi said that “slaughter and war crimes need to stop, and also the immunity given to Israel before the international law.”

He called for “immediate” delivery of aid into Gaza and a halt to Israeli displacement of Palestinians, and also voiced alarm at the situation in the occupied West Bank, where “settlers are permitted to kill innocent Palestinians.”

Shoukry also raised concerns over the mounting civilian toll in Gaza, describing it as “collective punishment,” and saying that “the slaughter of civilians cannot be justified in (any) terms even as self-defense.”

The Egyptian foreign minister called for an “immediate ceasefire without any condition,” and said that Israel needs to end its violations of international humanitarian law.

He also highlighted “double standards” in dealing with the mounting civilian toll, saying: “Arab blood is no less worthy.”

Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s support for so called “humanitarian pauses” to ensure civilians receive assistance amidst non-stop Israeli aggression. 

The senior US envoy said that he agreed with his Arab counterparts on the need for aid corridors, acknowledging that what has so far entered Gaza is “inadequate.”

Asked why Washington is failing to exert pressure to stop the killing of civilians, Blinken said that “Israel has the right to defend itself, but also to take means to ensure the protection of civilians and minimize harm to them.”

He claimed Hamas “embeds itself” within the civilian population, and is using civilian infrastructure as command centers and for ammunition storage.

“But Israel has an obligation to defend civilians. This is what I told the Israelis,” he said.

Washington’s top diplomat said that he is saddened to see bodies of children pulled from the rubble in Gaza. “I am a father and I have children and I know how it feels.”

Ending the press conference, Safadi said: “Self-defense? How would you explain this term to a father who is unable to protect his children and find shelter for them, not even in a refugee camp, a hospital or a UN organization?”

Before meeting Blinken, King Abdullah told the foreign ministers “to maintain Arab coordination and speak in one voice to the international community regarding the dangerous escalations in Gaza.”

He added: “Arab states have the responsibility of pushing the international community and world powers to stop the war on Gaza, allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid, and protect civilians.”

The king warned that continued fighting would lead to an “explosion in the region,” a statement said.

The Jordanian ruler also urged constant support for international relief organizations working in Gaza, especially UNRWA.

He reiterated that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of a two-state solution.

