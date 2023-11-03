  1. Home
  2. Jewish religious leaders' nod for terrorism: 43 Israeli rabbis approve bombing of hospitals in Gaza

November 3, 2023

In a shocking development, as many as 43 Jewish rabbis have issued a religious decree to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it is religiously and morally acceptable and permissible to bomb Palestinian hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

A document signed by the rabbis states that there was no religious or moral objection to striking hospitals when civilians are allegedly used as shields, Israel's Channel 14 television news reported on Thursday. 

The message had now been conveyed to military units, the prime minister and cabinet members, the report added.

The greenlight came after Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari alleged that Hamas was using Shifa Hospital as a shield and conducts attacks from hospitals.

Regarding the possibility of Shifa Hospital being targeted in Gaza, Hagari stated, "In this war, all options are on the table."

Hospitals in Gaza are facing a massive influx of casualties, added to the thousands of displaced civilians taking shelter there.

On October 18, at least 500 civilians were martyred by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital amid the regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Turkish hospital in Gaza has ceased functioning after Israeli attack

Subhi Skaik, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital said during a press said on Wednesday that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila in a statement later confirmed that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip had ceased functioning after being attacked by the Israeli military.

"The Turkish Friendship Hospital in Gaza has stopped functioning after being shelled by Israeli forces on Monday and Tuesday, and due to a complete depletion of fuel supplies," the statement read.

She said that this hospital is the only facility dedicated to treating cancer patients in the Gaza Strip.

She emphasized serious threats to the lives of 70 cancer patients within the hospital, with approximately 2,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip as a whole.

"Al-Shifa Medical Complex will also cease its operations in less than 24 hours due to fuel depletion," she added.

The Gaza Health Ministry earlier issued an urgent final call for assistance as the al-Shifa Hospital and Indonesian Hospital faced a critical shortage of fuel on Tuesday evening. It emphasized the urgent need for intervention from the international community to save the lives of those in the hospitals.

October 27,2023

Doctors in northern Gaza are sounding the alarm about a humanitarian "catastrophe" as Israel continues its ferocious bombardment of the besieged Palestinian coastal territory for a third week, media reports say.

As Israel prepares for its planned ground invasion of Gaza, it has warned residents in the north to flee south to avoid being targeted. That includes hospitals.

But health officials at Gaza's biggest hospitals have insisted the evacuation of the wounded and displaced would be impossible.

In Gaza's biggest hospital, al-Shifa, doctors are faced with a massive influx of casualties, added to the thousands of displaced civilians taking shelter there.

Bassel Amr, a volunteer ICU physician, said that the number of the wounded brought in all at once is bigger than the hospital’s capacity.

"We have 17 operation rooms that are prepared at the same time during massacres and ready to be used. But that is not enough. Most of the wounded need operations," he was quoted by the Middle East Eye as saying.  

"But we only have the capacity to deal with 17 people at a time, while the rest wait for their turn, and some die in front of your eyes and you cannot help them because the operation rooms are full," he added.

"The wounded keep dying in front of your eyes but there’s nothing we can do."

The most traumatizing situation faced by doctors is the fact that they have to prioritize some cases over others.

"We are left in a situation where we have to make the difficult decision to risk the life of one patient in order to save the life of another,"  Amr noted

Amr also pointed out that the hospital has no space for post-operative care, and many patients have to sleep in the intensive care units, which he says hinders the work of doctors. This forces doctors to treat patients on the floor.

"The hospital won't be able to deal with any other crisis in the coming days as its equipment and necessary tools are already running out," he warned.

Gaza hospitals are dangerously overcrowded

As almost 1.4 million people in Gaza are now internally displaced, thousands have taken shelter in hospitals.

Al-Shifa Hospital alone is now home to 62,000 displaced people and viruses are spreading rapidly. This compounds the lack of sterilization in the hospital for patients, which makes them vulnerable to infections.

Amr added that the type of wounds received by his hospital, mainly scarring and disfigurations, indicates another health crisis after the end of hostilities.

"Many of the wounded will live but will have to be on medication for a long time to manage the pain, which may lead to addiction. Others will live with disabilities."

In addition, international organizations have warned about the spread of water-borne diseases and scabies because of a lack of clean water in the besieged territory.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital operating in a state of panic

Meanwhile, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, the obstetrics department has been converted from delivery rooms and clinics into operating rooms for treating the wounded.

One doctor working in the obstetrics and neonatology department said that the hospital staff is operating "in a state of panic, fear and shock" as Israel has warned them to flee and already bombed a building adjacent to the hospital.

"One night, I was working in my department caring for sick newborns when the Israeli occupation shelled a house next to the hospital. My colleagues and I tried to secure the children," the doctor said.

Many Gaza hospitals remain out of service

On Wednesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that at least 12 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are now out of service because of damage from Israeli bombardment.

OCHA added that 46 out of 72 healthcare clinics have also shut down, leaving thousands of people without any form of medical aid.

The remaining clinics and hospitals are running on generators and have few resources to treat patients who have been critically wounded or are in intensive care.

Fuel to run out completely

Since Israel cut off all electricity, fuel and water to Gaza on 9 October, hospitals have been overwhelmed, with a lack of life-saving resources and a high volume of critically wounded patients.

Patients who have been wounded in air strikes, pregnant women, children and people with kidney failure are some of the worst affected. The hospitals that are still working are running on generators, which health officials say won't last long.

They say this will lead to the instant death of thousands of people, including newborn babies in incubators, wounded people in intensive care units, and kidney dialysis

This comes as doctors and health officials have been warning for days that fuel is set to run out completely by Thursday.

No shrouds for burial

Hussam al-Madhoun, another doctor, highlighted a similar situation at al-Awda hospital in northern Gaza. He said the hospital "has no space to walk" as thousands of civilians have also taken refuge there from the Israeli bombing.

Similar to al-Shifa, al-Awda doesn't have enough room for casualties and is suffering a severe shortage of supplies.

“In the beginning, there was a scarcity of medical supplies, now there is a scarcity of available beds at the intensive care unit, and of oxygen, medical and sterilization materials," al-Madhoun said.

He added that Gaza is now suffering from a shortage of shrouds. "There is nothing worse than not finding enough shrouds to cover the martyrs, so you wrap them with garbage bags and old pieces of cloth."

UNRWA facing a critical 24 hours to secure fuel 

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces a critical 24 hours to secure fuel or be forced to close shelters providing crucial aid to hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza.

UNRWA is providing shelter and assistance to 600,000 people at its 150 facilities in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air strikes have displaced about one million people.

“The coming 24 hours are very critical and we have to make some really tough decisions,” UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma said on Wednesday.

“If we don’t have fuel we will not be able to drive our cars and deliver the assistance nor are we able to drive our trucks to the borders to pick up what very little is coming on the convoys,” she said.

The agency needs fuel to run water facilities and deliver flour to bakeries amid shortages of food and water. It may also be forced to close health clinics, which are running on electric generators.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency said its shelters are "four times over their capacities – many people are sleeping in the streets as current facilities are overwhelmed".

UNRWA has 13,000 staff in Gaza, with 125 health staff working in rotating shifts at health centers. So far, 29 have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

On Sunday, Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's commissioner general, said that "without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch. This cannot and should not happen”.

"No fuel will further strangle the children, women and people of Gaza," he said.

UN says ‘nowhere is safe in Gaza’

Lynn Hastings, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, has said  Israel’s system of notifying Gaza residents before airstrikes make “no difference”.

“For people who can’t evacuate – because they have nowhere to go or are unable to move – advance warnings make no difference.”

“When the evacuation routes are bombed, when people north as well as south are caught up in hostilities, when the essentials for survival are lacking, and when there are no assurances for return, people are left with nothing but impossible choices. Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” she added.

Israel has frequently demanded the eviction of Palestinians from the north of Gaza to the south but also continues to bomb the southern half of the territory and has even attacked convoys of displaced people trying to comply with its orders. 

October 19,2023

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has encouraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruthless war against Palestinians, saying that former’s country absolutely supports Israel. 

“I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way,’ Sunak told his counterpart in Zionist regime.

“We absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term,” he said. 

“I am proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win,” Sunak concluded. 

'It has never been this brutal'

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to carry out airstrikes in besieged Gaza killing innocent civilians, especially children and women. 

Inside Gaza health officials say bombing has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a toddler’s pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who had sought shelter in Khan Younis after Israel's order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north, said nowhere was safe.

"I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

A footage from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

October 23,2023

The Israeli occupation forces have stepped up strikes on Gaza which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation as the Palestinian death toll has neared 5000.

Some 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

The Israeli regime has also said that it will prevent "uncontrolled" humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza from other countries. 

Israeli troops are massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon". 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a late-night meeting of his top generals and war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

With the violence raging unchecked, Iran said the region could spiral "out of control". Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if the US and Israel did not "immediately stop the genocide in Gaza or the region will go out of control".

There were fresh exchanges of fire over Israel's northern border with Lebanon as fears grew that Iran-backed Hezbollah, a close ally of Hamas, could enter the conflict, prompting Netanyahu to warn it would be "the mistake of its life".

The US warned it wouldn't hesitate to act in the event of any "escalation", just hours after the Pentagon moved to step up military readiness in the region. "No one should take advantage of this moment to escalate to further attacks on Israel or, for that matter, attacks on us on our personnel," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

