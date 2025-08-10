  1. Home
A journalist’s final message to the world as Israel massacres 5 more media workers in Gaza

News Network
August 11, 2025

AnasAlSharif.jpg

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, known for his fearless reporting from northern Gaza, was killed late Sunday night alongside four of his colleagues when an Israeli strike targeted a tent housing journalists outside Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital.

Seven people died in the attack. Among them were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa. The tent, located near the hospital’s main gate, had been used as a base for press coverage of Israel’s ongoing offensive.

His Final Hours

Moments before his death, 28-year-old al-Sharif posted on X about the “intense, concentrated bombardment” raining down on Gaza City’s east and south—what the military calls “fire belts.” In a final video, the sounds of relentless missile fire echo against the night, flashes of orange lighting the sky.

“Nonstop bombing… For the past two hours, the Israeli aggression on Gaza City has intensified,” he wrote.

The Final Message

In a final message, written on April 6, to be published in the event of his death, al-Sharif said he “lived the pain in all its details” and “tasted grief and loss repeatedly”.

“Despite that, I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who suffocated our very breaths,” he said.

“Not even the mangled bodies of our children and women moved their hearts or stopped the massacre that our people have been subjected to for over a year and a half.”

He also expressed sorrow for having had to leave his wife, Bayan, behind, and for not seeing his son, Salah, and daughter, Sham, grow up.

‘Premeditated Attack’

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network called the killings “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”.

“The order to assassinate Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza,” the network said.

It urged the international community to take decisive action to halt the war and end what it described as the “deliberate targeting of journalists.” The network warned that Israel’s immunity from accountability only emboldens further attacks on those documenting the war.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hani Mahmoud, who was one block away during the strike, said reporting on al-Sharif’s death was the hardest task in his 22 months covering the conflict.

“They were killed because of their relentless reporting on starvation, famine, and malnutrition—because they were bringing the truth of this crime to everyone,” Mahmoud said.

Disputed Claims of Hamas Ties

Israel’s military claimed al-Sharif headed a Hamas cell and was involved in planning rocket attacks, alleging it had “unequivocal proof.” Rights advocates have rejected these claims as baseless.

Muhammed Shehada of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said there was “zero evidence” al-Sharif participated in hostilities.

“His entire daily routine was standing in front of a camera from morning to evening,” Shehada told Al Jazeera.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, Irene Khan, had already warned in March that the Israeli army’s repeated threats against al-Sharif were alarming.

“Fears for al-Sharif’s safety are well-founded,” she said, citing growing evidence that journalists in Gaza are targeted based on unsubstantiated claims of Hamas affiliation.

Al Jazeera has repeatedly accused Israel of fabricating evidence to justify attacks on its reporters and of running a “campaign of incitement” against them. Last month, the Committee to Protect Journalists said it was gravely concerned for al-Sharif’s safety amid what it called an Israeli military smear campaign.

Part of a Pattern

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 200 reporters and media workers have been killed in Gaza, many alongside their families. Israel has often claimed that Palestinian journalists are Hamas operatives, a charge human rights groups say is part of an effort to discredit coverage of alleged war crimes.

For Gaza’s journalists, the risk has become a near certainty. Al-Sharif’s final words reflect both the cost and the conviction that have defined their work: a commitment to document the reality around them, even at the highest personal price.

News Network
August 2,2025

HDRevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

Agencies
August 6,2025

Gaza.jpg

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

Agencies
August 6,2025

hiroshima.jpg

Hiroshima: As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons — the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima near the end of World War II — experts and survivors warn that the planet is now closer to nuclear conflict than at any point in decades.

At the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Wednesday morning, dignitaries joined the rapidly dwindling group of survivors to mark the moment a U.S. B 29 bomber dropped the atomic bomb nicknamed Little Boy on August 6, 1945. Three days later, Nagasaki suffered a similar fate.

The bombings killed over 110,000 people instantly, with hundreds of thousands more dying later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses. They remain the only instances of nuclear weapons used in war — yet their threat endures.

“Divisions within the international community over nuclear disarmament are deepening, and the current security environment is growing increasingly severe,” Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during the ceremony.

The Nobel Prize–winning survivors’ group Nihon Hidankyo warned in a statement:

“We don’t have much time left, as we face greater nuclear threats than ever. Our challenge is to move nuclear-armed states — even slightly — toward change.”

Modern Nuclear Tensions

In recent months, nuclear brinkmanship has resurfaced worldwide:

•    Russia–US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine have escalated nuclear rhetoric.

•    The U.S. struck Iranian nuclear sites with conventional weapons to hinder Tehran’s program.

•    India and Pakistan clashed briefly over Kashmir earlier this year, raising fears of escalation.

Hans Kristensen of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warned in June:

“We see growing nuclear arsenals, sharper rhetoric, and the abandonment of arms control agreements.”

This trend influenced the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move its symbolic Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe since its creation in 1947.

Expanding Arsenals

Today’s nuclear stockpiles dwarf Hiroshima’s 15-kiloton bomb. Modern U.S. warheads can reach 1.2 megatons — 80 times stronger — capable of killing millions in a single strike.

According to SIPRI:

•    Over 12,000 nuclear weapons are held by nine nations: the U.S., Russia, China, France, the U.K., India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.

•    Nearly all are modernizing or expanding their arsenals.

•    China leads growth, adding about 100 warheads annually.

“Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state will be thoroughly rejected,” said Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

