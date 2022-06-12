  1. Home
  Kuwait to deport expats including Indian Muslims for staging protest against BJP leaders' remarks against Prophet

Kuwait to deport expats including Indian Muslims for staging protest against BJP leaders’ remarks against Prophet

News Network
June 13, 2022

Kuwait City, June 13: The government of Kuwait has taken steps to deport Muslim expatriate workers including Indians for taking part in the “illegal” demonstration at the Fahaheel area after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed by now-suspended BJP leaders in India.  

According to reports, the expats will be deported as they “violated the laws and regulations” of the country which lay down rules that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats “are not to be organized in Kuwait”. 

Reportedly, the Kuwaiti authorities are in the process of “arresting” the expats and “referring them to deportation centres” in order to be deported to their countries, reported The Arab Times. Further, the deported expats will be banned from entering Kuwait again.

In response to a media query over the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait reportedly said: “Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India.”

Earlier, Kuwait had strongly condemned the comments on Prophet Muhammad made by former BJP spokespersons. Amid a massive outrage, a Kuwaiti supermarket had also pulled Indian products from its shelves.

The BJP suspended its spokesperson - Nupur Sharma - and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed that have triggered massive protests and condemnation. Sharma had made controversial remarks while speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute in Varanasi.

The comments have led to a severe backlash from several countries including Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, Maldives, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan. Meanwhile, massive protests have also broken out across the country over the remarks - including in Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2022

Mangaluru, June 11: A non-resident Indian youth from Dakshina Kannada district, died of suspected cardiac arrest last night in Bahrain while he was reportedly speaking to his wife over phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Navur (34), a resident of Navur in Belthangady taluk. He is survived by his new born child and wife besides other family members. 

It is said that Ibrahim complained of chest pain while speaking to his wife over phone last night. He was rushed to a local hospital in Bahrain after he reportedly collapsed. He was declared brought dead.

News Network
June 5,2022

Bengaluru, June 5: Some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers, backed by Sangh Parivar, on Sunday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to survey the ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, the sacred seat of the founder of Lingayat sect and 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

“The first parliament of the world, Anubhava Mantapa now happens to be the Peer Pasha Bangla (Bungalow), which requires immediate protection and a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India,” the seers said in a joint statement.

The seers, led by Sharanu Salagar, BJP MLA from Basavakalyan, and Pradeep Kankanvadi, president of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, called on Bommai at his residence. In their memorandum, the seers said that it has come to their knowledge from local sources as well as documents that ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’, a dargah or a mausoleum of a Muslim saint, is actually the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’.

They demanded that the State should make a proposal to the Centre to release Rs 500 crore for the ‘Anubhava Mantapa' corridor under which the sites related to Basaveshwara should be identified and preserved. They further said the Anubhava Mantapa should be developed as a major Lingayat study centre in Basavakalyan.

According to Girimalleshwara Swamiji of Tapovana Matha in Shahpur Taluk in Yadgir district, Bommai assured the seers that all the documents would be examined and a meeting with the officials convened in this regard. Lingayat is a major sect and dominant community in Karnataka, to which Basavaj Bommai and his immediate predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong.

The demand for a survey of ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ comes close on the heels of Hindu organisations staging a demonstration in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Saturday demanding a survey of Jamia Masjid, claiming that it was a Hanuman temple, which the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had razed and built a mosque there.

News Network
June 7,2022

Mangaluru, June 7: Twenty-four students studying in a college in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district were on Tuesday banned for a period of seven days from attending classes after they refused to remove their headscarves.

The decision was taken by authorities of the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk after the students turned down the demand of the saffron outfits and authorities to uncover their heads before entering classroom.

Tuesday's incident comes as the government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for schools and colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing Hijab in classrooms.

While thousands of Muslim girls quit colleges after government’s controversial order, many students are choosing to attend classes, and a section of them are insisting on allowing them to attend classes while wearing hijab.

Many of the students belonging to the minority community have applied for transfer certificates from education institutions to join other colleges where hijab is allowed.

College managements have also communicated to students that those who wish to attend classes wearing hijab could take transfer certificates.

The hijab crisis, which started as a protest by six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, has turned out to be a major situation in Karnataka over the past year.

