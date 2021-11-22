  1. Home
  2. Kuwait Emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM

News Network
November 23, 2021

Kuwait City, Nov 23: Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed prime minister, state media said on Tuesday, and tasked with forming a cabinet that would be the Gulf OPEC oil producer's third this year in a domestic political standoff.

State news agency KUNA said Sheikh Sabah, prime minister since late 2019, was reappointed by an emiri order issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah. The government had resigned on Nov. 8 in the standoff with the elected parliament.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah last week temporarily handed over some of his main constitutional duties to the crown prince, his designated successor, including naming the prime minister and swearing in the cabinet.  

Before doing so, the emir had accepted the government's resignation as part of measures to end a months-long deadlock between the government and opposition lawmakers. He also issued an amnesty pardoning political dissidents to defuse the row.

Several opposition MPs had wanted to question Sheikh Sabah on various issues, including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and corruption, despite a motion in March that had granted him temporary immunity.

The row had paralysed legislative work, hindering fiscal reform efforts, including a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international markets.

State finances are set to improve this year thanks to higher oil prices, after the coronavirus downturn led to a budget deficit of 15.4% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Kuwait has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.

News Network
November 20,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted his nomination papers for the December 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council as the BJP candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in Mangaluru on November 20. Elections will be held for two seats in the constituency.

Mr. Poojary submitted his papers to Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra in the presence of Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri and president of Udupi unit of BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak.

Mr. Poojary hails from Kota in Udupi district. He is contesting from the constituency for the fourth time. He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

News Network
November 19,2021

Lucknow, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the previous regimes had 'looted' Uttar Pradesh, even as he sought to woo Muslim women by referring to the law against triple talaq.

In his first public meeting at Mahoba, after announcing scrapping of the three farm laws, Modi made no reference to them but listed the measures initiated by the government for the benefit of the farmers.

"They (opposition regimes) never got tired of looting UP and we never get tired of working for the development of the state," the prime minister told the crowd after inaugurating several developmental projects at Mahoba.

Modi said that he had promised to the Muslim women of Mahoba a few years back that the government would scrap the menace of triple talaq. "The promise has been fulfilled," he added.

He said that the natural resources of the Bundelkhand region had been handed over to the mafia elements by the previous governments. "Now when the mafia elements are being bulldozed their sympathisers are feeling the pain," he said.

The prime minister said that his government had taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers. "Rs 1.62 lakh crore has been sent directly into the accounts of the farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

Modi also said that the government had initiated several measures to prevent migration from the arid Bundelkhand region.

News Network
November 20,2021

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

