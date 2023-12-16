  1. Home
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, 86, passes away after 3 years in power

News Network
December 16, 2023

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, passed away, the state's Amiri Diwan announced on Saturday, December 16. He was 86.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we — the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world — mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his Emiri court, read the brief statement.

Prior to the announcement, Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Quranic verses, signalling a death in the royal family.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness. State-run news previously reported that he travelled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The breadth and depth of emotion over the loss of Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomacy and peacemaking, was felt across the region.

Born in 1937, the Emir was the fifth son of Kuwait's late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

In November this year, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital "due to an emergency health problem", according to the official KUNA news agency, which did not elaborate on his illness. He was later declared in stable condition.

Given his age, his health has commonly been a concern during his term.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and took over as emir when Sheikh Sabah died in September 2020 at the age of 91.

He had to steer the economy through a crisis caused by a fall in oil prices in 2020.

The current crown prince, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, another half-brother, is 83 and much attention will now be focused on whether a younger generation ruler is brought in by the family.

Kuwait -- a conservative country where sovereign powers remain concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family -- is home to the most active and powerful parliament in the Gulf.

News Network
December 11,2023

The Yemeni Armed Forces have blocked the passage of a merchant vessel bound for the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as it was sailing in the Red Sea, after declaring a decision to block the passage of all ships heading toward Israeli ports in support of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a statement released by Yemen’s Defense Ministry, reported on Sunday that “a proper interaction was carried out with the ship, but it did not pay heed to our warnings.”

The statement added that the vessel was subsequently “blocked from passing through and was forced to turn back.”

On Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all the ships passing through Yemen’s territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a “legitimate target.”

He also emphasized that all ships from around the world can continue their commercial activity, except those related to the Israeli regime or destined for the ports of the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 17,997 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 49,229 people have been wounded as well.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

News Network
December 7,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 7: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone.

According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend, a Bihar native, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband. Meanwhile after the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts. Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, they said.

Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

News Network
December 12,2023

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah has underscored India’s claim over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said 24 seats were reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for representatives from the region as he blamed India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the delay in the integration of the erstwhile state with the rest of the country.

Shah’s comments came during his reply to the debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were later passed by the Upper House with a voice vote.

 “PoK is ours and no one can snatch it from us...” he said, adding that full statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time.

The Opposition walked out of the proceedings before the amendments to the bills were put to vote.

The J&K reservation bill seeks to provide reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. The amendments seek to reword Section 2 of the Reservation Act to change the nomenclature of “weak and under privileged classes (social castes)” to “other backward classes” and make consequential amendments.

The J&K reorganisation bill provides for the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with an elected legislature) and Ladakh (without an elected legislature). It seeks to increase the number of seats to 90 from 83 in J&K assembly — a number fixed by the delimitation commission earlier this year. It also reserves seven seats for scheduled castes, nine for scheduled tribes, two for Kashmiri migrants and one for displaced people from PoK. In addition, 24 seats are reserved for PoK.

Shah hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status to J&K, and lashed out at the Congress for not supporting the 2019 move. “If you (Congress) still want to stick to this (stand), PM (Narendra Modi) will become the PM for the third time.”

“The Supreme Court verdict is a historic decision and I welcome it. Now there will be only one Constitution, one flag and one PM,” Shah said.

He also quoted Nehru’s own statements to buttress his claims that taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations (UN) was an ill-conceived move. “Everyone knows that J&K’s accession to India was delayed as one person was given this task and that gave Pakistan an opportunity to attack Kashmir.” Had ceasefire not happened, there would have been no PoK,” he said.

Shah said Nehru admitted that more thought should have gone into the idea of a ceasefire. He also read out a quote from Sam Manekshaw, the then director of military operations, on the delay in sending out troops to stop the Kabali invaders who were on a rampage.

“I want to give a reference to Sam Manekshaw. He said at one place that when the Pakistanis were attacking Kashmir, then he was busy in discussions (don’t want to name the person). Sam Manekshaw was present at a meeting in which Sardar Patel told Nehru, “Do you want Kashmir or not?” Then the decision to send the army was taken,” Shah said.

While parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are opposed to repealing the special status, the Union government defends the move to read down Article 370 as constitutional, pointing out that the grant of special status was not a part of the standard Instrument of Accession Agreement signed in 1947 by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir as well as by rulers of more than 500 other princely states and it was a temporary article in the Indian Constitution.

Reiterating the stand, Shah said, “I want to ask the followers of Nehru...Why did he prefix the word temporary....”

The minister also cited a quote where he said Nehru “accepted his mistake” of taking the Kashmir issue to the UN, and said, “After the experience of United Nations, I have come to the conclusions that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past.” This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. Unko toh manoge ya nahi manoge ki unhone galti ki. Accept this...(Nehru himself is accepting that he did a mistake)”.

The home minister, who had piloted the bill for the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, blamed it for fostering separatism and terrorism. “States like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have larger Muslim populations than Kashmir. It wasn’t a border issue either… Gujarat shares a border with Pakistan. Why did separatism flourish in J&K? It was because Article 370 played a role in enabling and encouraging secession and that in turn promoted terrorism,” he said.

Underlining the changes that have been ushered in on the ground in the UT post 2019, Shah said the Union government has not only tackled terrorism, but has also dismantled the ecosystem that fostered it. “We have done the work of finishing the ecosystem of terrorism. 32 terrorism finance cases have been registered by SIT and 51 terrorism finance cases were registered by SIG. 229 arrests have been made in terror finance cases. Properties worth ₹150 crores have been seized and SIA has frozen 134 bank accounts with ₹100 crores in them,” he said.

Provisions such as not giving jobs to individuals whose family members are accused of stone pelting or other terror acts, he said, has helped bring down instances of stone pelting and the resultant casualties.

He said the Union government will not shy away from owning responsibility for the decision to abrogate Article 370. “If it’s a wrong decision...neither Modi, the cabinet or the party will run away from it. We take responsibility and own it, but also be ready to give an answer to the country because history spares none,” he said.

Speaking about the Opposition MPs‘ walkout, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “I just said that there is no elected MP from Kashmir but he took it to somewhere else...The kind of speech the HM gave today lacked dignity... So our LoP Mallikarjun Kharge decided that we should walk out of the Parliament.”

