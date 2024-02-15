  1. Home
  2. At least 11 civilians, including children, killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon

News Network
February 15, 2024

lebanon.jpg

Beirut, Feb 15: At least 11 people, including children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon, according to a report.

A hospital director and three Lebanese security sources told Reuters that 11 people, including six children, were killed during strikes the Israeli military carried out against villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The Tel Aviv regime said in a statement that it had responded to an earlier rocket attack conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement that killed an Israeli trooper. The resistance group, however, did not announce any operations on Wednesday.

Initial reports had said four civilians were killed in the strikes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the occupying regime waged a deadly war on Gaza on October 7.

Hezbollah, whose constant rocket fire has prompted tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee from the northern areas of the occupied territories, says its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.

Two security sources said that a woman and her two children had been killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana on Wednesday.

Another strike on a building in Nabatieh claimed the lives of four more children, three women and a man, according to the director of the town’s hospital, Hassan Wazni, and three other security sources. Wazni further said that seven people were also wounded in the strikes.

Sources also said that four Hezbollah fighters were also killed in separate strikes.

Hezbollah has warned it would expand the anti-Israel front in the south if the occupying regime escalated its acts of aggression against the Lebanese territory and the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the usurping entity continues its aggression against Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 68,200 others.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated in a televised address that his group would only stop its exchanges of fire if a full and permanent ceasefire was reached for Gaza.

News Network
February 6,2024

saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Feb 6: The total number of workers in the private sector recorded a historic figure, reaching around 11.054 million during the month of January, according to the latest report of the National Labor Observatory (NLO).

The report showed that the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of January reached 2.327 million, of whom the number of male citizens reached about 1.375 million while the number of female citizens stood at 952400.

In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8.72 million, and these include 8.386 million men and only 33979 women. The report reviewed the net growth in citizens’ jobs for the month of January, as 32,447 citizens joined the private sector for the first time.

This is due to many growth factors that contributed to achieving this record, most notably the initiatives of the human resources and social development system, increased job creation and private sector prosperity, in addition to economic reforms and government support.

It is noteworthy that the National Labor Observatory works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the “Overview of the Saudi labor market in the private sector” publication, which is published on a monthly basis to review the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

News Network
February 10,2024

BJPjadeja.jpg

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out on his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who in an interview has put blame on son’s wife Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. The cricketer has termed his father’s interview to a popular daily “nonsensical and scripted.”

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, in a startling allegation, said that problems started in their relationship after the cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

Jadeja has hit back on his father by putting a note on social media.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja put out a note on X.
In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury has shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be available to play on his home ground.

Jadeja’s father has accused Rivaba, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat and has defeated her husband’s sister Naynaba, who contested from the Congress party.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.

News Network
February 14,2024

keralacouple.jpg

New Delhi: An Indian-origin family from Kerala was found dead at their home in US' California in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

Cops found the bodies after one of the family's relatives sought a welfare check as nobody in the house was attending the call.

The Indian-American couple, Anand and Alice, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The twin children were discovered dead in a bedroom, with the cause of their death still under investigation.

"After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," police said.

A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom.

The couple had purchased the house in 2020 for $2.1 million, records show.

An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario, though they have not ruled out other possibilities.

"Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home," the San Mateo police department said in a statement.

The family, originally from Kerala, had been living in the United States for the past nine years. Anand, a software engineer, and Alice, a senior analyst, had relocated from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago. Described as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents, the couple was well-liked by both neighbors and colleagues.

According to court records, Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, but the separation did not go through in court.

San Mateo County's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has taken over the case, working alongside the San Mateo County Crime Lab to collect evidence. The bodies have been taken into the custody of the San Mateo County Coroner, who is working to positively identify each individual and notify next of kin.

The case bears an eerie resemblance to a recent case where a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Massachusetts.

In the last month, at least seven Indian-origin people have been found dead in the US. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US is committed to making sure it remains a safe destination for Indian students.

