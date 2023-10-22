At least 1,661 Gaza children massacred by ruthless Israel in 2 weeks

The brutal war waged by bloodthirsty Israeli occupation force against the defenceless innocent civilians of besieged Gaza strip has claimed lives of at least 1,661 children in last two weeks, according to Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

In a press statement, DCIP pointed out that the number of fatalities, including children, in Gaza is not final, given the fact there are approximately 1,400 individuals still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. This means the actual number of victims is much higher.

The rights group highlighted in a press statement that Palestinian children, who have survived the intense Israeli bombardment throughout Gaza, are suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.

This exacerbates the psychological and emotional traumas that have been building up for the past 16 years due to the Israeli blockade and military attacks on the enclave, it added.

The trauma experienced by Gaza's children extends beyond personal suffering, DCIP noted.

“Witnessing the deaths of other children further exacerbates their ordeal, leaving indelible scars on their mental well-being. Additionally, the complete decimation of entire families in an instant shatters the foundation of these households.

“Children, who once found security and comfort in their family's embrace, are now orphaned,” the organization pointed out.

Babies at risk as fuel supplies run out

Meanwhile, the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) posted on X that the lives of 130 premature babies in Gaza's hospitals are in danger if fuel does not reach the medical facilities soon.

“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza,” Melanie Ward, the CEO of MAP, said in a post

In response, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called for the entry of aid, including fuel, to Gaza and also demanded a ceasefire in the Israeli war.

“What crime have these babies committed?” Yousaf asked.

“Let aid in, including fuel. Otherwise, these images should haunt us for the rest of our lives,” he added.