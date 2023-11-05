At least 46 journalists massacred by Israel in Gaza in 4 weeks

At least 46 journalists have been killed and dozens injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s bombardment campaign against the besieged enclave four weeks ago, surpassing the number of media workers killed in any other war in the area since 1992.

In a statement on Saturday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said most of the journalists were directly targeted by Israeli occupation missiles and others were killed in the bombing of their homes.

The media office extended its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and their loved ones, and fellow journalists for the great loss of a group of devoted men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country and for the sake of fulfilling their duties by standing to the last breath in defense of the truth.

Committee to Protect Journalists said that more media workers have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza than in any other conflict in the area since it started tracking the data in 1992.

The unprecedented Israeli bombardment began when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached at least 9,572 people. More than 26,000 individuals, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been wounded as well.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

The illegal entity has so far refused any calls for a ceasefire, defying the international community’s demands for an immediate end to the massacre of Palestinian civilians.

It is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical. However, a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile. This is the only formula that democratic states can use to deal with terrorism. At the same time, it is clear that the State of Israel is committed to doing everything possible to return the hostages safe and sound.

‘Still not satisfied; should drop nuclear bomb on Gaza’: Israeli minister after seeing massacre of Palestinian children

Jerusalem, Nov 5: An Israeli minister was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on October 7 inside southern Israel.

The attacks killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed 9,488 people, most of them women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

When the interviewer asked whether the Israeli minister advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on the Gaza Strip “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly responded to the minister’s remarks, issuing a statement in which it described them as “disconnected from reality,” adding that Israel was trying to spare “non-combatants” in Gaza.

Following the outcry over his remarks Eliyahu later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his statement about the atomic bomb was “metaphorical.”

Israel has never admitted to having a nuclear bomb.