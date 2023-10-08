  1. Home
  2. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement fires shells, guided missiles toward Israel

News Network
October 8, 2023

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. 

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.” 

News Network
September 27,2023

Ujjain, Sept 27: A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found half-naked and soaked in blood after being raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, according to local media reports.

CCTV visuals show the minor wandering in a semi-naked state and asking for help from the public who refuse. 

Afterwards, the girl reportedly fainted near Dandi Ashram and was finally rescued by sadhus. 

The ashram sadhus first covered the girl properly with a towel and subsequently rushed her to the local government hospital, after which the matter came to the local police’s notice. 

Charak Hospital doctors confirmed she was raped and found that her private parts were damaged and that there was bleeding. The doctors also revealed that the victim was suffering from diabetes.

The cops who escorted the alleged sexual assault survivor girl to Indore, donated their blood to save the girl’s life.

Later, she was referred by doctors of the government hospital in Ujjain to adjoining Indore city, where she is now reported to be stable.

Initial investigation revealed that she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. She has reportedly been unable to explain how she arrived in Ujjain.

“A case of sexual assault (rape) has been lodged at the Mahakal police station and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the entire matter, including the place of the crime and those involved. Though the girl is unable to tell things clearly, her language suggests she could be from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,” Ujjain district police superintendent Sachin Sharma said.

On July 28, a minor, hailing from a very poor Scheduled Caste family, was gang-raped by two men, in the jungles close to the Goddess Sharda Temple in Maihar town of Satna district of MP.

Taking to the social media platform X, state Congress president Kamal Nath listed a series of questions, seeking a reply from the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Isn’t the daughter with whom the savagery happened in Ujjain, also a Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna, will you only be focused on fighting polls and making false announcements, will you only inundate hoardings with images of daughters created from artificial intelligence or really focus on the security on real daughters on the ground. I demand that the culprits of the Ujjain savagery be rendered the sternest punishment and the sexual assault survivor's daughter be given Rs 1 crore financial assistance.”

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Bairagarh on September 6. Bairagarh police had registered a rape case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act and arrested him.
 

News Network
September 27,2023

Imphal, Sept 27: Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

The students were participating in a rally which started from Hau grounds of the state capital protesting the kidnapping and killing of two youths, who went missing in July and whose photographs went viral on social media recently.

The students, raising slogans of 'we want justice', were heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, officials said.

Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally told reporters, "We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood."

Police tried to cool down tempers by announcing that 'arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor.'

However, the situation suddenly turned ugly and some students started pelting stones prompting the security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

This comes a day after a clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters, mostly students, injured. 

News Network
October 2,2023

doctors.jpg

Kochi, Oct 2: Two doctors were killed after reportedly being misguided by GPS in the deep night in Gothuruth area of Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The doctors were in car on an unfamiliar road amid heavy downpour when they turned on GPS to navigate better.

The victims are Dr Advaith (29) died and so did his colleague Dr Ajmal Asif (29). 

Dr Advaith, who was at the wheel of the Honda Civic past midnight, turned on GPS. Soon they came to a waterlogged stretch of road and as the map pointed straight ahead, Dr Advaith drove straight ahead. But there was a river ahead and not a road. The car started sinking.  

While two doctors lost their lives, three others in the Civic managed to extricate themselves and were rescued. The incident occurred at 12:30am on. 

Dr Advaith had turned 29 on Saturday and the five of them were returning to Kodungallur from Kochi where they had gone for some birthday shopping.

According to police and Ashok Ravi, senior manager of Kodungallur CRAFT Hospital where the doctors worked, Dr Gaziq Thabseer, one of the survivors, revealed that the accident occurred after GPS rerouted them. 

“Yes we were using GPS. However, since I was not driving, I can’t confirm if it was a technical glitch of the application or a human error,” he said.

“It was Dr Advaith’s birthday, and the doctors went to Kochi to celebrate it with a male nurse in our hospital. Dr Ajmal’s fiancée was also part of the celebration,” Ravi said.

During monsoons, the GPS algorithm guides drivers to roads with less traffic but experts say less busy roads are not necessarily safer. “Also, one should always remember to select the mode of travel on the map. A four-wheeler can’t go the way a bike goes,” an expert said.

Dr Ajmal was a native of Thrissur district and Dr Advaith was from Kollam. Those who survived are Jismon and Tamanna, besides Dr Thabseer, who works in the cardiology department of CRAFT Hospital. Jismon is a nurse in the hospital and Tamanna is an MBBS student in Palakkad. All three have been admitted to a Kochi hospital. Dr Advaith’s mortal remains were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College and Dr Ajmal’s body was moved to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy.

