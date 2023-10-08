Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement fires shells, guided missiles toward Israel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.”