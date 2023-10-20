Many killed, wounded as Israel bombs historic CHURCH in Gaza; Biden says Israel is important for US

Days after ruthless bombing on Gaza’s Christian-run hospital, the Israeli occupation forces now have bombed a Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave.

According to reports, the attack on Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world, took place last night while dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering there.

Rescuers were pulling people out of the rubble, several of whom were injured, according to people at the site.

At least eight people lost their lives and dozens more reported wounded after an airstrike hit the church.

The development comes as Israel’s war minister told gathered troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”, suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying it is a “priority” to bring US captives held by Hamas home.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, “potentially at Israel”, and confirmed reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president said the “risk of a regional spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war is “real”.

World Health Organization chief Tedros said aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Biden expected to seek $14bn military aid package for Israel

The final amount that will go towards Congress will be revealed later on Friday but my understanding is the figure talked about for Israel is about $14bn.

That might not seem much compared with the $60bn that Ukraine is likely to receive but you have to remember that at the moment, the US already funds the Israeli military by about $3.2bn a year.

So this is essentially four years of money.

That money won’t come through in time to fund what is happening in Gaza. But it will certainly help replenish the Israelis and the Israelis can always use that if there was to be a second front opened up in the war.

That, of course, is the big concern for Joe Biden. So, many times over the last seven days he’s said the words, “don’t, don’t, don’t” – just telling people that if they think they are going to attack Israel at this time they shouldn’t do it.

And that’s another reason why the Americans are moving so much military equipment into the eastern Mediterranean.