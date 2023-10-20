  1. Home
  2. Many killed, wounded as Israel bombs historic CHURCH in Gaza; Biden says Israel is important for US

News Network
October 20, 2023

Days after ruthless bombing on Gaza’s Christian-run hospital, the Israeli occupation forces now have bombed a Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave. 

According to reports, the attack on Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world, took place last night while dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering there. 

Rescuers were pulling people out of the rubble, several of whom were injured, according to people at the site.

At least eight people lost their lives and dozens more reported wounded after an airstrike hit the church. 

The development comes as Israel’s war minister told gathered troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”, suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying it is a “priority” to bring US captives held by Hamas home.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, “potentially at Israel”, and confirmed reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president said the “risk of a regional spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war is “real”.

World Health Organization chief Tedros said aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Biden expected to seek $14bn military aid package for Israel

The final amount that will go towards Congress will be revealed later on Friday but my understanding is the figure talked about for Israel is about $14bn.

That might not seem much compared with the $60bn that Ukraine is likely to receive but you have to remember that at the moment, the US already funds the Israeli military by about $3.2bn a year.

So this is essentially four years of money.

That money won’t come through in time to fund what is happening in Gaza. But it will certainly help replenish the Israelis and the Israelis can always use that if there was to be a second front opened up in the war.

That, of course, is the big concern for Joe Biden. So, many times over the last seven days he’s said the words, “don’t, don’t, don’t” – just telling people that if they think they are going to attack Israel at this time they shouldn’t do it.

And that’s another reason why the Americans are moving so much military equipment into the eastern Mediterranean.

News Network
October 10,2023

Riyadh, Oct 10: Expatriates in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to recruit domestic workers from their own nationalities.

According to the Musaned platform for domestic labor services, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), the recruitment regulations prohibit expatriates from applying for a visa to recruit domestic workers, who belong to the same nationality of their own.

Musaned said this while replying to a query made through its X platform. The platform said that it is possible for the expatriate to recruit house workers from another nationality. It urged expatriates to go through the rules and regulations for recruitment and the financial capacity required to obtain visas through visiting the link: https:// musaned.com.sa/terms/faq_reg.

It is noteworthy that the minimum salary for an expatriate employee is SR10000 for issuing a recruitment visa for the first time, with proof of financial ability by submitting a bank document worth SR100000. In the event of issuing a second visa, the minimum salary for a resident employee must be SR20000 and proof of financial ability by submitting a bank balance sheet amounting to SR200000.

Expatriates and the like shall prove financial ability with a certificate issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) with regard to the monthly wage statement, provided that it does not exceed 60 days from the date of submitting the application for visa.

The ministry has established the Musaned platform as its official website for household services and home employment programs, and it provides multiple services to improve and facilitate the recruitment journey. The program monitors and improves the domestic workers sector.

News Network
October 7,2023

Sirens warning of incoming rockets have blared across the Israeli-occupied territories after Palestinian resistance fighters launched a volley of rockets and infiltrated areas of southern Israel in a surprise counteroffensive claimed by Hamas.

Hamas has officially announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel

Israel declared “a state of alert for war” and called up reserves after Hamas fighters entered Israeli occupied territory from the Gaza Strip. It’s one of the most serious confrontations in years following weeks of rising tensions along the volatile border.

In a rare statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif called on Palestinians inside Israel and Israel’s Arab neighbors to join the fight. Israeli media reported gun battles in neighborhoods in Israeli areas near the border.

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation, while Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel. 

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, as well as Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south as explosions were heard by residents. In al-Quds, rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions, reports said. 

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood". 

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the movement said.

"We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets." 

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."  

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous Israeli targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said an Israel was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel. 

One video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in Ashkelon.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

Gallant said he had approved call-up of military reservists, as the military said the regime was on a war footing.

On Friday, Israeli military forces attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, injuring more than 50 people.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Local sources said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians with live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent them from continuing the procession.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.

