  2. Massacre of the hungry: Israel guns down Gaza civilians seeking food; 50 killed since dawn

News Network
July 5, 2025

Gaza City, July 5: Israeli strikes have killed around 50 Palestinians across Gaza since the early hours of Saturday, with dozens of the fatalities identified as aid seekers, according to reports from the besieged territory’s hospitals.

These attacks have taken place across the Gaza Strip from Gaza City in the north to the area around Rafah in the south.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital have told the media that nine Palestinians, including three children, have been killed by Israeli forces near an aid center north of Rafah.

A medical source at al-Ahli Hospital says one Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli attack on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

At least six people were killed and more than 10 injured in an Israeli shelling of displaced tents in the al-Mawasi area west of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

Al-Mawasi was designated as a “humanitarian zone” by Israel.

Israeli forces bombarded the al-Shafi School, killing at least five people and injuring others in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Two people were killed after Israeli military jets targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, also in central Gaza, says four people were killed after the Israeli army targeted an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza.

The Gaza Civil Defense says it rescued 11 injured individuals, including children, after an air strike targeted a house belonging to the al-Zinati family near the Gifted School in Sheikh Radwan, northwest Gaza City.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 57,268 people and wounded 135,625 since the start of the onslaught on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations human rights office has said it recorded at least 613 killings of Palestinians, both at controversial aid points run by the Israeli and United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and near humanitarian convoys, as of June 27.

The OHCHR said 509 of the 613 people were killed near GHF distribution points. The Gaza Health Ministry has put the number of deaths at more than 650 and those wounded as exceeding 4,000.

The GHF began distributing limited food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of deliveries that the UN says is neither impartial nor neutral, as killings continue around the organization’s sites, which rights groups have slammed as “human slaughterhouses.”

News Network
July 5,2025

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: In a significant step towards expanding bilingual education in Karnataka, the state government has approved the introduction of English medium sections in 115 government schools in Dakshina Kannada and 45 schools in Udupi. The approvals are part of a broader plan to launch English instruction in 4,134 government primary schools across the state starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

This move aims to enhance English language skills among students in rural and semi-urban areas without displacing Kannada as the foundational medium of instruction.

Dakshina Kannada: Bilingual Schools Rise to 238

With the addition of 115 new schools, Dakshina Kannada now has a total of 238 government schools offering bilingual instruction. Previously, the district had received approvals in phases:

2019–20: 48 schools
2020–21: 34 schools
2024–25: 38 schools
2025–26 (new): 115 schools

Taluk-wise breakup of new approvals:
Bantwal – 20
Belthangady – 16
Mangaluru North – 15
Mangaluru South – 16
Moodbidri – 15
Puttur – 18
Sullia – 15

Separate sections for Kannada and English medium will be operated based on student demand, and trained teachers will be deployed accordingly. The district currently has 892 government schools in total.

Schools were selected based on enrolment numbers, with the highest-enrolled schools in each taluk prioritized.

Udupi: 45 Schools to Introduce English Sections

In Udupi district, 45 schools from the Kundapur, Byndoor, and Karkala zones have been cleared to begin English medium instruction alongside Kannada. According to Block Education Officer Shobha Shetty, these schools will start implementing English sections within this academic year itself, with support from SDMCs and local communities.

Kundapur Zone includes schools in Gangolli, Haladi, Moodlakatte, and Kodi.

Byndoor Zone includes schools in Tarapathi, Hemmadi, Kodery, and Medical Uppunda.

Karkala Zone includes schools in Ajekaru Marne, Jarkala, Kairabetta, and others.

“The government order has been received. English instruction will begin this year using available infrastructure. Additional facilities will be added in phases,” said BEO Shobha Shetty.

Agencies
July 1,2025

Tehran, July 1: Iran’s Judiciary has announced that the death toll from the recent Israeli military onslaught—backed by the United States—has risen to at least 935, including dozens of women and children.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir cited updated figures from the Forensic Medicine Organization, saying that the victims include 38 children and 102 women, several of whom were pregnant. The 12-day assault by the “illegitimate Zionist regime,” he said, constituted a clear act of aggression against a sovereign nation.

Jahangir highlighted that the attack on Tehran’s Evin Prison alone resulted in 79 deaths, including prisoners' family members, aid workers, and prison employees.

“The world saw who started this war. Iran was attacked in the middle of diplomatic negotiations and had every right to defend itself on the battlefield,” Jahangir said.

He accused both Israel and the United States of violating international law, particularly by targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Jahangir warned that Iran remains vigilant and ready to deliver a “proportionate response” to any future aggression. He also accused foreign powers of attempting to stir unrest inside Iran by targeting key figures, including military commanders and scientists. However, he said that Iran's internal stability was preserved through national unity and swift action by authorities.

“Despite assassination campaigns and sabotage plots, the enemy failed to break Iran’s resilience. Under the guidance of Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, capable successors were quickly appointed and infiltration networks were dismantled,” he added.

The crisis escalated on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise military operation against Iran, killing numerous military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the US joined the assault by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites—a move Tehran labeled a serious breach of the UN Charter and the NPT.

In retaliation, Iran targeted strategic Israeli positions and struck the US-operated al-Udeid air base in Qatar.

By June 24, Iranian armed forces had carried out a series of retaliatory operations, ultimately forcing a halt to what Tehran called “illegal and unjustified aggression.”

News Network
June 26,2025

kalladkaflyover.jpg

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

