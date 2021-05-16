More deaths and devastation in Gaza as Israeli PM vows to continue inhuman onslaught

Gaza Strip, May 17: The Israeli military launched new strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.
The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.
At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead.
The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.
Israel’s Monday air attacks “heavier, longer”
Israeli air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.
Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza says explosions “rocked the city” from north to south.
Al Jazeera’s correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout says there has been barely “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.
At least 55 Israeli air strikes carried out
Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday.
Sources said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.
A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.
“The fire is intensifying on military bases, security bases, empty and evacuated training camps that belong to Palestinian fighting groups,” they said.
It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.
Comments
Add new comment