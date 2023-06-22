  1. Home
  2. Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia so far for Hajj-2023

Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia so far for Hajj-2023

News Network
June 23, 2023

saudiarabia.jpg

Riyadh, June 23: Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the vast majority by air.

This year's pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, starting in 2020. More pilgrims are expected to arrive before the start of the Hajj on Monday.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able. It is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The Saudi media ministry Thursday that more than 1.49 million foreign pilgrims had arrived through its international ports up to Wednesday, with 1.43 million travelling by air.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2023

min.jpg

Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting held here on Monday evening with leading industrialists to exchange ideas on promoting industrial growth in the state. The proposed vision groups will span the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT), and Auto/EV.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups will be institutionalised and will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the Minister noted. The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Listing opportunities for green hydrogen, Patil said the state has already attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore from interested players.

The first green hydrogen cluster of the country cluster would come up in Mangaluru, he said adding that the required infrastructure including land, and water will be facilitated, and incentives will be extended as per norms. The government is planning to set up a Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre at Devanahalli R&D park to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres. 

Intensive efforts are under way to pursue opportunities worth approximately Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crores, he claimed. An IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer of PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) grade will be appointed within the department to facilitate resolution of environment-related issues, Patil said, as he also shared his experience on how such issues were successfully resolved by appointing a PCCF-grade official in the irrigation department while he worked as the minister of that department during 2013-18.

He assured that the government would always consider the opinions and suggestions of industrialists with open-mindedness and ensure maintaining industry friendliness. Foreign embassy officials of several countries, Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments), Vincent (Foxconn), and Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives of over 30 industries who were present. Also, representatives of industry bodies organisations such as CII, FICCI, FKCCI, AWAKE, and KASSIA also attended the meeting, the release said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 8,2023

Siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the 'Gruha Jyothi' free electricity scheme would be launched on August 1, while the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme that provides Rs 2,000 assistance per month to women identified as heads of families on August 17 or 18.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister held a high level meeting with senior government officials to discuss the implementation of both schemes, which are part of five poll guarantees of the Congress. The government is planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1 at Kalaburgi, while discussions were held to launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi.

Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to simplify the application process for all guarantee schemes, and avoid asking unnecessary information and documents. Also, if applications are rejected, appropriate reasons should be cited, he said, as he warned the officials against rejecting them for silly reasons. Since a large number of applications are expected to be submitted for all the guarantee schemes, the CM directed the officials of the e-governance department to increase the capacity of the Seva Sindhu portal in accordance with the huge amount of data submitted, his office said in a release.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah clarified that officers have been directed to extend 'Gruha Jyothi' free power scheme to tenants also. For the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families can apply, but tax payers and GST registered families cannot avail this facility, he said. Noting that his government was planning to launch the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on August 1, the CM instructed the officials to clear all doubts about the guidelines of this scheme and make the citizens aware.

Registration for the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme can be done through Seva Sindhu portal. In addition, help desks will be established in all ESCOMs (Electricity Supply Companies). The registration process will start from June 15. Application can be submitted through Bangalore One, Karnataka One, Gram One centers and also at home through computer or mobile app.

New house owners or new tenants will also be given free electricity facilities based on the state average of electricity consumption, the release said quoting the CM. Once the average of one year is available, based on this data, free electricity will be provided. Arrears of old electricity bills will be allowed to be paid till September 30. Tenants can avail this facility by submitting the agreement letter, Aadhaar card, R. R. No. and voter ID of the same address.

On the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, discussions were held to launch the scheme on August 17 or 18 in Belagavi. The application process will start from June 15. One can apply for this scheme online through Seva Sindhu portal. Similarly, applications can also be submitted in person at 'Nadakacheris', where separate counters will be set up for this purpose. Applicants should provide Ration Card number, Aadhaar Card number of wife and husband, bank account details with Aadhaar combination.

Copies of these documents can also be submitted with offline applications. The scheme amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries through DBT. It is estimated that this scheme will reach around 85 per cent of families in the state. APL card holders who are not tax payers, have no GST registration will also get this facility.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2023

trumpdonald.jpg

Washington, June 9: Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president's most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he broke the bombshell news of a historic moment for the United States: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump's assertion. 

A Trump attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy.

Though the precise details of the charges were not immediately clear, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday -- the day before his 77th birthday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote.

His announcement came a day after US media said federal prosecutors had informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- in his case over election-eve hush money payments to a porn star who said she had an affair with him. That indictment was handed down by Manhattan's district attorney in March.

In a statement after his initial online posts, the Trump campaign lashed out at what it called an "unprecedented abuse of power," and called for the indictment to be thrown out.

'Dark day'

In a defiant video released after he shared the news, Trump repeatedly declared his innocence and framed the indictment as a form of election interference by a Justice Department "weaponized" by Joe Biden's administration.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," Trump says in the clip. "Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump... We can't let this continue." 

His allies in Congress swiftly stood by him, like House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan.

Top Republican leadership, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who has had a rollercoaster relationship with the former president, also rushed to defend Trump.

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump."

Special counsel Jack Smith, named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been looking into a cache of classified documents that Trump had stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and obstruction-of-justice charges could be a result of his resisting efforts to recover the trove.

Trump eventually turned over 15 boxes containing almost 200 classified documents to the National Archives in January 2022 but was subpoenaed for any outstanding records in his possession.

When asked about the charges Thursday night, Smith's spokesman Peter Carr told AFP, "We are declining to comment."

Mounting legal woes

Some Democratic lawmakers spoke out following Thursday's extraordinary revelation.

Trump's indictment "is another affirmation of the rule of law," House Democrat Adam Schiff said.

"For four years, he acted like he was above the law," Schiff added. "But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been."

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the documents case, telling a Fox News town hall event on June 1 that "everything I did was right."

But he has openly acknowledged taking and storing the documents, undermining his lawyers' suggestion he took the stash inadvertently in the confusion of a chaotic departure.

"This evidence just adds to the mound of stuff that already exists, and no one piece is the 'be all and end all,' but when you put them all together, the case is so strong," former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told MSNBC.

"You cannot imagine his getting away with this."

The latest indictment comes with Trump facing numerous other probes as he bids to be the Republican nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

Smith is also looking at whether Trump should face charges over the 2021 US Capitol riot, and Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome there. 

The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him, and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.