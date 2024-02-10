  1. Home
  2. Netanyahu orders army to prepare for ground invasion in densely populated Rafah

February 10, 2024

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the regime’s military to prepare a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians from Gaza’s Rafah ahead of an expected invasion of the densely populated southern city, despite warnings that such a move "would be a disaster."

On Friday, Netanyahu's office said he had ordered the military to come up with a "combined plan" that includes both a mass evacuation of civilians and attacks on Hamas' fighters in Rafah. 

"It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah," the statement said.

"On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat," it claimed.

The evacuation orders are seen as part of Israeli propaganda.

At the start of the aggression on Gaza, the regime ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver. However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

It also remains unclear where civilians can go as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that began in October has caused widespread destruction, especially in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu's order came in defiance of heavy international criticism, including from the US, of Israeli intentions to invade Rafah that borders Egypt and is now home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were displaced from their homes in other parts of Gaza because of the Israeli strikes.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel's conduct in the war is "over the top," the harshest US criticism yet of its staunch ally.

The US State Department also warned that an invasion of Rafah in the current circumstances "would be a disaster."

Israel has already begun to strike Rafah from the air since overnight.

Aid agency officials have also warned against any invasion of Rafah.

"We need Gaza's last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to stay functional," said Catherine Russell, head of the UN children's agency UNICEF.

"Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, taking more child lives."

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,459 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

February 3,2024

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Ishwarananda Puri Swamiji, the pontiff of Kanaka Guru Peetha of shepherd Kuruba community has alleged that the authorities cleaned the state-controlled Vishnu temple after he visited it during 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' in December 2023.

Speaking at a Kannada Literary Conference at Sanehalli Math in Hosadurga on Friday night, the pontiff alleged that there was caste-based discrimination against him at the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Chitradurga district.

Kurubas are from the shepherd community, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs to.

"There's a Channakeshava temple at Bagur near here (Hosadurga). I came to know that they (temple authorities) cleaned the entire temple after I left it," the pontiff said during a conference of his community.

According to Swamiji, he went with Shantaveera Swamiji of Kunchitiga Math in Hosadurga.

Ishwarananda Puri further said he would have protested like 16th century AD saint-poet Kanakadasa, who too was prevented from entering Udupi Math.

"I would have protested had if I knew the temple came under the state Hindu religious endowment department," the pontiff said.

According to him, women from the priest's family were allowed inside the temple, while he was kept waiting outside despite the fact that he too was a pontiff of a Hindu monastery.

The Swami quipped that he has decided to go to all the temples as it helps cleaning all the shrines.

However, he told the gathering that henceforth he would not visit the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in future.

Meanwhile, the priest of Channakeshava temple Srinivas told reporters in Bagur that no such incident took place as the pontiff has been visiting it every year.

January 27,2024

Mangaluru: A senior citizen collapsed and passed away after unfurling the tricolour at a Republic Day celebration held in an apartment complex at Bejai New Road on Friday. 

Abdul Samad, 80, a retired government officer, was the chief guest at the Republic Day programme organised by an apartment association.

He unfurled the flag at around 7am. He also delivered a speech on the occasion.

Soon after entering his house, he collapsed and breathed his last. Samad’s body was taken to his native place at Gangolli in Kundapur in Udupi.

February 6,2024

Riyadh, Feb 6: The total number of workers in the private sector recorded a historic figure, reaching around 11.054 million during the month of January, according to the latest report of the National Labor Observatory (NLO).

The report showed that the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of January reached 2.327 million, of whom the number of male citizens reached about 1.375 million while the number of female citizens stood at 952400.

In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8.72 million, and these include 8.386 million men and only 33979 women. The report reviewed the net growth in citizens’ jobs for the month of January, as 32,447 citizens joined the private sector for the first time.

This is due to many growth factors that contributed to achieving this record, most notably the initiatives of the human resources and social development system, increased job creation and private sector prosperity, in addition to economic reforms and government support.

It is noteworthy that the National Labor Observatory works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indicators and statistics, including the “Overview of the Saudi labor market in the private sector” publication, which is published on a monthly basis to review the most prominent statistics and figures of the past month. The NLO is a national observatory established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

