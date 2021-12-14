  1. Home
  2. New UAE labour rules: List of leaves for public and private sector employees

News Network
December 14, 2021

Dubai, Dec 14: Public and private sector employees will be entitled to the same types of leaves under the new unified general provisions announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday.

The new provisions, under the Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, aim to unify the public and private sectors to build an integrated, sustainable and competitive labour market that grants the same rights to employees across the country.

Starting from February 2, 2022, employees across the country will obtain annual, maternity, paternity, mourning and study leaves.

Leaves

Annual leaves: Full-time public and private sector employees are entitled to a 30-day annual leave every year. Once employees complete six months of employment, they are entitled to two paid days off for every month before the completion of the year.

Maternity leave: In both sectors, the maternity leave will be 60 days, including 45 days at full pay, with an additional 15 days at half pay. Once back to work, new mothers are entitled to one hour a day for breastfeeding for six months from giving birth.

Female employees can choose to combine their maternity leave with any other approved holiday, and employers cannot terminate an employee for taking maternity leave.

Paternity leave: Men can claim a five-day paternity leave to be used consecutively or throughout the first six months of the baby’s birth.

Mourning leave: Employees are entitled 5 days off upon the death of a spouse and 3 days off upon the death of a direct family member.

Sick leave: employees are entitled at least 90 days of sick leave a year, including 15 paid days, 30 days at half pay and the remaining period unpaid.

Study leave: Employees enrolled in an UAE-accredited educational institution or university inside or outside the country are entitled to 10 days off a year for exams.

News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

News Network
December 2,2021

Lucknown, Dec 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today warned that those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western Uttar Pradesh would face the same fate under the BJP rule. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also made a similar comment a few days ago.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a university to be named after Shakumbara Devi at Saharanpur, Shah also raked up the issue of 'conversion' and said there was nothing to fear on this count as well as the state was ruled by a BJP government.

He also recalled the closure of slaughterhouses by Adityanath after he assumed charge of the state after the 2017 Assembly polls.

"When I had visited this place earlier, the people used to ask me if they would be forced to convert or migrate...I had then told them to change the government, and we will drive out those who force others to migrate from UP," he said.

Shah also praised the UP chief minister, saying that during his regime, mafia elements had either left the state or were sent behind bars. "He has rid the state of the mafia elements...the mafias are now surrendering before the cops," he added.

The BJP leader also referred to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said till a few years ago, no one believed that the Ram Temple would ever be built or triple talaq would end. "We have made those possible....we scrapped Article 370," he added.

A few days ago, Adityanath had also raked up the same issue at a public meeting in Kairana town of Shamli district from where hundreds of Hindu families had allegedly migrated after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

News Network
December 1,2021

New Delhi, Dec 1: With over 3.1 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, the month of November saw the lowest number of people contracting the viral disease in the country since May last year.

The monthly tally of fresh Covid-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November.

The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases was recorded below one lakh after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23. 

