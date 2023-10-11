  1. Home
  2. No water, fuel, humanitarian aid will enter besieged Gaza until captives are freed: Israel’s warning

October 12, 2023

Jerusalem, Oct 12: Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday his country would not allow basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the Zionist soldiers and settlers it captured during its surprise weekend onslaught.

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home," he said in a statement.

Around 150 Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals were captured and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas group as part of the Saturday attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israeli towns and communities around the enclave.

Israel has in turn launched a withering air campaign against Hamas group in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people.

In recent days Israel announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The Palestinian territory's sole power plant shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel.

October 8,2023

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the number of Israelis taken captive in the ongoing operation against the regime is far more than "dozens" that was claimed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information in a recorded message aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," he said.

"These prisoners are present in all areas [of Gaza], and everything that happens to our people in the Gaza Strip is happening to them," the spokesman added.

The movement's fighters have captured a great number of Israeli forces and settlers since early Saturday, when they launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

'Threatening Gaza, a losing game'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida also reacted to remarks by Netanyahu in which he alleged that Israel "is about to use all its force" to destroy military capabilities of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

Emphasizing that Netanyahu's speech indicated a deep crisis for the Israeli entity, the spokesman said, "Threatening Gaza is a losing game."

Addressing Netanyahu, he added, "You threaten us with any army, Netanyahu, with your soldiers who fled like locusts in front of the Qassam fighters in their hundreds, leaving everything behind." 

October 12,2023

Bengaluru, October 12: In a horrific incident, a Hindu man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a lower caste, police said on Thursday. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. 

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste.

Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said. 

On Wednesday night, the father-daughter duo got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit rage, Manjunath slit Kavana's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Following the killing, the accused went and surrendered before the Vishwanathapura police station. 

According to sources, Manjunath's younger daughter had approached the police on his opposition against her relationship as well. 

Last week, she had gone to a government observation home for women and maintained that she would marry her partner at any cost, the sources added.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after the incident, shocking everyone since it occurred in an area close to the Bengaluru airport. 

This latest incident comes on the heels of two honour killing incidents reported in Kolar district last month.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that crimes reflected the deeply rooted caste system, social customs and lowly mindset. He had assured that his government would initiate legal action against honour killings and ensure that no lapse is committed in the probe of such cases.

October 11,2023

Gaza’s power authority has said the blockaded enclave’s sole power plant has run out of fuel, leaving the Palestinian territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies to punish people of besieged Gaza.

Meanwhile, doctors of Gaza have issued issue SOS to the WHOLE WORLD as the extremely over crowded hospitals have turned dark after Israel’s ‘total siege’ of Gaza, shut down power plant completely.

Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem had earlier warned that the plant would shut down in the afternoon in Gaza, where about 2.3 million people live in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

“I don’t have the words to describe how terrible it is here,” said a reporter speaking from northern Gaza. “It’s like a ball of hell,” he said.

“The streets are empty. People are afraid to seek their basic needs, including water.”

Moreover, he added that hospitals in Gaza were full as thousands were turning up to take shelter.

The power shut down has plunged the Gaza Strip into complete darkness and made it impossible to continue providing all basic life services, all of which depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to operate them partially with generators in light of the prevention of fuel supplies from Rafah Gate.

“This catastrophic situation creates a humanitarian crisis for all residents of the Gaza Strip,” said a statement issued by Gaza’s authorities on Wednesday.

The statement referred to Israel’s blockade “as the dirtiest crime of collective punishment against defenceless civilians in modern history”. 

