  2. Now, Israel woos Bangladesh to establish diplomatic ties with it for ‘prosperity’

News Network
May 24, 2021

Dhaka/Jerusalem, May 24: Bangladesh on Sunday made it clear that it has dropped the phrase "all countries except Israel" from passport to maintain international standards of the document and there was no change in its decades-long policy of travel ban to the Jewish state.

Bangladeshi passports earlier had a clause written on them that said "This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel", but the government on Saturday decided to remove "except Israel" from the document making it valid for the entire world.

Israel welcomed Bangladesh's decision and called upon Dhaka to establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

"Great news! #Bangladesh has removed the travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step & I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with #Israel so both our peoples could benefit & prosper," Deputy Director General at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted.

However, hours later Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen told the media in Dhaka that "the changes have been made to maintain global standards."

He said that it "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that said the holders of Bangladeshi passports are still banned from travelling to Israel.

The country's position on Israel remained unchanged, the ministry said, reiterating Bangladesh's support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently been drawn to a tweet issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel that welcomes the removal of the ban on travel to Israel on E-passports issued by Bangladesh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The confusion appears to have emanated from the new booklets of E-passports, which do not contain the phrase "all countries except Israel," it added.

The phrase has been removed to maintain international e-passport standards and does not imply any change to Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East, it further said.

"The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and remains firm in its longstanding position," the statement said.

It said that Bangladesh has condemned "the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza".

"Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," it added.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said they are bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the "international standards".

"No country uses the words (except Israel) anymore, not even the Arab nations," he said.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict of eight decades, Bangladesh has all along stridently supported the Palestinians’ cause. It has never recognised the existence of Israel, and so the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Kamal said that the move "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

The decision to change the declaration was taken more than a year ago, and it is now being implemented, according to Department of Immigration and Passports Director General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury.

"Passports only carry important information pertaining to the holder. That applies to immigration in all countries of the world. Nothing is more important than that,” he said.

Israel has normalised its ties with the Muslim-majority UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan between September and December of 2020.

News Network
May 16,2021

moreraids.jpg

Gaza City, May 16: Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip has entered its seventh consecutive day, with air raids in the early hours of Sunday killing at least four Palestinians, wounding dozens more and flattening at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s TV.

In Israel’s Tel Aviv, people dashed for bomb shelters as sirens warning of incoming rocket fire blared across the city, and the Israeli military launched its “Iron Dome” air defence system to intercept Hamas rockets.

The escalation comes hours after Israeli missiles hit a refugee camp, killing at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children – and brought down a high-rise building housing the offices of media organisations, including Al Jazeera.

In a televised speech late on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive on Gaza for “as long as necessary”, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said “the resistance will not give in”.

At least 150 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past week. Some 950 others have been wounded.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

At least 10 people in Israel have also been killed, with two new deaths reported on Saturday. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave.

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet later on Sunday to discuss the worst outbreak of violence in years in Palestine and Israel.

News Network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: The Public Distribution System has completely collapsed in Karnataka, alleged former food minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

At a time when people are in distress following the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed to distribute ration cards to the needy and the poor, he told media persons. 

The Food Security Act, also termed as Right to Food Act, aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to the poor through the PDS. Unfortunately, without ration cards, people are unable to demand for their rights, he told media persons in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Without ration cards, the poor are eagerly waiting for food. They are made to run from pillar to post. Why have the ministers and the BJP MLAs failed to raise a voice, he asked.

The government should clearly inform people on why they are unable to generate ration cards and issue the same for needy applicants. Further, he urged the state government to stop suspending the BPL cards.

He also asked the state government to initiate measures to supply parboiled rice, instead of white rice, to the cardholders through the PDS in the coastal districts and Malnad.

He also urged the BJP government to continue the programmes of supplying 'tur dal' and green gram, along with rice through PDS to the poor.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for terming the deputy commissioner as the commander-in-chief for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA said that that DCs already have magisterial power to take a decision. By terming them as commander-in-chief, what additional powers have been entrusted to the deputy commissioners? he asked.

Do DCs have the power to transfer DHOs and doctors if they fail to perform their duties effectively? The PM had directed for the constitution of village-level task force committees to tackle the pandemic. “We already have village-level task force committees that were constituted two months ago,” he said.

News Network
May 18,2021

New Delhi, May 18: The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will take care of their education, he said.

All these announcements will be implemented after they are approved by the Delhi Cabinet, he said.

The chief minister also said that all 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city will be provided free 10 kg ration this month.

The poor and needy even without ration cards will be provided free ration, he added.

