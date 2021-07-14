  1. Home
  NRI salesman Ganesh wins Rs 7.46 crore in Dubai Duty Free raffle

News Network
July 14, 2021

Dubai, July 14: An Indian seaman has become the latest winner of $1 million (approximately Rs 7.46 crore) at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Thane, India, won the jackpot with ticket number 0207 in Millennium Millionaire Series 363.

The 36-year-old father of one is currently on vacation while waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works.

"This is such a great opportunity. I'm very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Justin French, a 52-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car with ticket number 0222 in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he purchased online on July 2.

Rohit Mote, a 30-year-old Nepalese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0575 in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

News Network
July 12,2021

jaani.jpg

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The announcement by the actor came after he met office bearers of the RMM here on Monday morning.

“I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the RMM would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.

He recalled that RMM was formed as a precursor to his political party, which Rajinikanth never launched owing to his health. The actor said he called for a meeting of RMM office-bearers as there were doubts about his political plans in the future.

Rajinikanth, who had in 2017 declared that he will contest 2021 assembly polls, did a volte face by announcing his decision not to launch a party in December 2020 citing his “ill-health” as the reason.  

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

Comments

Shantappa gudageri
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

New retail bar open please help me sir

