  2. Oscar-winning Palestinian director Basel Adra’s home raided by Israeli soldiers; family members attacked

September 14, 2025

Jerusalem, Sept 14: Palestinian Oscar-winning director Basel Adra said that Israeli soldiers conducted a raid at his West Bank home on Saturday, searching for him and going through his wife’s phone.

Israeli settlers attacked his village, injuring two of his brothers and one cousin, Adra told The Associated Press. He accompanied them to the hospital. While there, he said that he heard from family in the village that nine Israeli soldiers had stormed his home.

The soldiers asked his wife, Suha, for his whereabouts and went through her phone, he said, while his 9-month-old daughter was home. They also briefly detained one of his uncles, he said.

As of Saturday night, Adra said he had no way of returning home to check on his family, because soldiers were blocking the entrance to the village and he was scared of being detained.

Israel’s military said that soldiers were in the village after Palestinians had thrown rocks, injuring two Israeli civilians. It said its forces were still in the village, searching the area and questioning people.

Adra has spent his career as a journalist and filmmaker chronicling settler violence in Masafer Yatta, the southern reaches of West Bank where he was born. After settlers attacked his co-director, Hamdan Ballal, in March, he told the AP that he felt they were being targeted more intensely since winning the Oscar.

He described Saturday’s events as “horrific.”

“Even if you are just filming the settlers, the army comes and chases you, searches your house,” he said. “The whole system is built to attack us, to terrify us, to make us very scared.”

Another co-director, Yuval Abraham, said he was “terrified for Basel.”

“What happened today in his village, we’ve seen this dynamic again and again, where the Israeli settlers brutally attack a Palestinian village and later on the army comes, and attacks the Palestinians.”

“No Other Land,” which won an Oscar this year for best documentary, depicts the struggle by residents of the Masafer Yatta area to stop the Israeli military from demolishing their villages. Ballal and Adra made the joint Palestinian-Israeli production with Israeli directors Abraham and Rachel Szor.

The film has won a string of international awards, starting at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024. It has also drawn ire in Israel and abroad, as when Miami Beach proposed ending the lease of a movie theater that screened the documentary.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians want all three for their future state and view settlement growth as a major obstacle to a two-state solution.

Israel has built well over 100 settlements, home to more than 500,000 settlers who have Israeli citizenship. The 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under seemingly open-ended Israeli military rule, with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority administering population centers.

The Israeli military designated Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank as a live-fire training zone in the 1980s and ordered residents, mostly Arab Bedouin, to be expelled. Around 1,000 residents have largely remained in place, but soldiers regularly move in to demolish homes, tents, water tanks and olive orchards — and Palestinians fear outright expulsion could come at any time.

During the war in Gaza, Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank during wide-scale military operations, and there has also been a rise in settler attacks on Palestinians. There also has been a surge in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

September 12,2025

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to push ahead with the controversial E1 plan settlement expansion plan that would split the occupied West Bank into two parts, and cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a future sovereign state.

Addressing a press conference in the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of al-Quds on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had taken the measure with the heads of several settlement councils near the city to expand them under the scheme.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security,” Netanyahu asserted.

He added, “Israel’s eastern front is not the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, but the Jordan Valley (in the West Bank).”

On August 20, Israel approved the E1 project, which envisions the construction of thousands of settler units in Ma'ale Adumim and surrounding areas, would bisect the occupied West Bank and sever connections between its northern and southern flanks and isolate East al-Quds.

At the time, the US ambassador to the Israeli-occupied territories, Mike Huckabee, claimed on Israeli Army Radio that the extensive development of settlements in the occupied West Bank does not constitute a breach of international law, and that Washington would not stand against it.

Although Huckabee’s remarks pertained to the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, he also specifically mentioned the proposed settlement in the E1 region of occupied al-Quds.

Palestinians warn that the so-called E1 plan is part of Netanyahu’s vision for a “Greater Israel,” warning that it would entrench the occupation and eliminate the viability of a Palestinian state.

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by Israel, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan. The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

The separation of East al-Quds from certain areas of the West Bank, often compared to the apartheid system in South Africa, will compel Palestinians to undertake long detours when traveling between various cities and towns.

On August 14, far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to move forward with the highly contentious project that “buries the concept of a Palestinian state”.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. All mere words. 

September 10,2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

September 11,2025

Doha, Sept 11: The Qatari capital will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha that targeted Hamas leaders on Tuesday, according to an invitation by Qatar's news agency. 

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his decision to target Hamas inside Qatar wasn't wise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.

Trump made the comments during what the Journal described as a heated phone call on Tuesday after the attack.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu responded that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity. A second call between the men later on Tuesday was cordial, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, the Journal reported. 

