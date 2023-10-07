Over 50 Palestinian mourners injured as Israeli troops attack funeral procession

Israeli forces have attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a youth in the West Bank, injuring over 50.
The crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.
Palestinian media said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians to prevent them from continuing the procession, firing live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them.
The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.
The Palestinians were chanting slogans against the use of violence by Israeli forces and settlers, and in support of the resistance. The mourners also called for avenging the blood of Palestinians.
The procession started from Rafidia Hospital in the city of Nablus and ended in Dumaid’s birthplace in Huwara.
Hamas resistance movement on Friday offered its condolences over the death of Dumaid in a statement.
It said the uprising of Palestinians throughout the occupied land, and in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, is escalating. The statement stressed that Palestinian resistance will eventually put an end to Israeli occupation.
Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.
More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.
The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.
Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.
