  2. Over 50 Palestinian mourners injured as Israeli troops attack funeral procession

October 7, 2023

Israeli forces have attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a youth in the West Bank, injuring over 50.

The crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Palestinian media said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians to prevent them from continuing the procession, firing live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at them.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

The Palestinians were chanting slogans against the use of violence by Israeli forces and settlers, and in support of the resistance. The mourners also called for avenging the blood of Palestinians.

The procession started from Rafidia Hospital in the city of Nablus and ended in Dumaid’s birthplace in Huwara.

Hamas resistance movement on Friday offered its condolences over the death of Dumaid in a statement.

It said the uprising of Palestinians throughout the occupied land, and in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular, is escalating. The statement stressed that Palestinian resistance will eventually put an end to Israeli occupation.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.

October 5,2023

The stage is ready for the most coveted prize in the world of cricket – the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a tournament every cricket-playing nation aspires to win. Ten teams are in contention to compete for the prestigious title.

On this grandest stage of cricket, only a few players from these nations will stand out from the rest with their performances for their team’s campaign. We have the dependable veterans who have proven themselves time and again, and alongside them, a handful of emerging talents who are poised to make a significant impact.

When it comes to playing on batting-friendly pitches in India, it's the skillful batsmen who are expected to shine on a grander scale. The following are five batters to watch at the World Cup in India:

Ben Stokes (England)

The talismanic all-rounder came out of ODI retirement in August and has already fired a warning to title rivals after smashing 182 runs - England's highest individual score in the format - against New Zealand last month.

Stokes, the architect of England's first World Cup triumph in 2019 and who starred in last year's title run at the T20 World Cup, has operated as a specialist batter since his return.

Stokes' ODI average of 40.50 is his highest in all three formats and his 96-plus strike rate makes him an explosive weapon in the middle order.

Shubman Gill (India)

Gill has been in stellar form and moved up to a career-high world number two in the ODI rankings having scored 1,230 runs in 20 matches this year.

The 24-year-old was the leading scorer at the recent Asia Cup as India won their eighth title and his partnership with captain Rohit Sharma will again be crucial, with the World Cup hosts looking to repeat their 2011 success by lifting the trophy on home soil.

Gill is among the handful of batters with a century in each format of the international game, which includes a double hundred against New Zealand in an ODI earlier this year.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Despite a lacklusture Asia Cup campaign, the top-ranked ODI batter remains a crucial anchor in Pakistan's top order as they aim to bounce back from recent disappointments.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah's absence due to injury could hamper Pakistan's World Cup campaign but Babar's brilliance with the bat means they are capable of posting imposing totals and remain a formidable team.

The graceful right-hander averages 58.16 in ODIs and has the ability to score freely despite not being a natural power-hitter.

Steve Smith (Australia)

The 34-year-old was included in the World Cup squad despite still recovering from a wrist injury sustained during the Ashes. After scoring 41 and falling for a golden duck on his return to action in the first two ODIs against India, he hit 74 in the third as Australia snapped a five-match losing run.

With opener Travis Head's injury adding to Australia's long list of concerns before the tournament, a return to form for Smith would be key to their hopes of challenging for a sixth title.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

The 33-year-old Black Caps skipper returned to action in this week's World Cup warm-up games against Pakistan, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Indian Premier League in March.

He will miss the opening game against England on Oct. 5 as he continues his recovery.

Williamson was named player of the tournament in 2019 after New Zealand's agonising loss to England in the final and is set to feature at his fourth World Cup. Having scored more than 6,500 runs in the format, his return to the crease will be a huge boost.
 

September 26,2023

A dip in Indian households' net financial savings due to elevated debt threatens to choke major sources of funds for the government's capital investments, key for the nation to retain its mantle of the fastest-growing major economy, according to a report published by Bloomberg News. 

In its latest data, the Reserve Bank of India stated household financial assets, including bank deposits, cash, and equity investments, after deducting debt servicing and consumption, eased to 5.1% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ended March from 7.2% in the previous year. 

This level is the lowest since the fiscal year ended March 2007 and will crimp resources for the rest of the economy, as per calculations done by IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s Chief Economist Gaurav Kapur. 

In absolute terms, net household financial savings added stood at ₹22.8 trillion in FY21 and it came down to ₹16.9 trillion in FY22 and to ₹13.75 trillion in FY23.

The report also stated that the Indian government depends on these savings to finance its capital investments in physical assets such as infrastructure, machinery, and equipment, Bloomberg reported. 

While savings increased for many households globally during the pandemic, most used up the resultant extra spending power as COVID-19 curbs ended.

Saugata Bhattacharya economist at Axis Bank Ltd said, "Household financial savings not keeping pace with growth is a matter of concern. Without adequate domestic savings, funding the needed investment will require large foreign capital, which is often volatile."

“The household sector is consuming by borrowing more. This happens when the income level stays stagnant but inflation creeps up. The recovery is not broad-based — while a section splurges on luxury goods, others are borrowing to stay afloat," said Rupa Rege Nitsure economist with L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. as quoted by Bloomberg. 

More than 300 million Indian households have seen debt levels increase following aggressive lending tactics by banks after the pandemic. The rise in financial liabilities with falling asset levels could be a sign of rising inequality. 

The finance ministry, meanwhile, sought to dispel worries expressed by economists about the declining trend of financial savings of households saying it signaled a shift in their investment preference for non-financial assets. 

Investments into financial instruments are often guided by factors like risk perception, financial literacy, and easy liquidity while purchases of physical assets like houses and gold are often based on the need for these assets, their potential for appreciation, and cultural factors.

September 30,2023

Udupi, Sept 30: Karnataka’s coastal district of Udupi, which is famous for its Hindu temples, is now one of the top districts with the maximum number of dog bite cases reported in the country.

In the first eight months of this year, i.e., between January and August 2023, the district has recorded as many as 11,407 cases of dog bites, according to official data. Two persons have also died in these eight months from dog bites in the district. 

The rise in dog bite cases can be attributed to increasing number of stray dogs, with local authorities, particularly in rural areas, indifferent to the predicament. 

Local urban bodies like CMC, TMC, town panchayat, and gram panchayat are yet to take up animal birth control (ABC) programmes in a sustained manner. 

According to Dr Shankar Shetty, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Udupi district, the sterilization and ABC programme should be conducted with the co-operation of local authorities like gram panchayat. 

The animal husbandry department is ready to cooperate by providing necessary technical support to the panchayats across the district, he said. 

Sources said though a tender was floated for sterilization and the ABC programme, not many NGOs came forward. The gram panchayats should set aside the necessary grant backed by a proper action plan to implement the ABC programme in a time-bound manner. 

Dr Nagabhushan Udupa, DHO Udupi, said people should take immediate treatment in case of a dog bite as the delay would lead to complex problems. The government health facility centres offer good treatment, he added.

