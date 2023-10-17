  1. Home
  2. Over 70 killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip

Over 70 killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip

News Network
October 17, 2023

rafah.jpg

At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of densely populated areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

The attacks hit areas where Israel urged civilians to seek refuge as the war enters its 11th day.

The air raids came as thousands of Gazans gathered in Rafah, hoping they would be allowed to cross into Egypt.

Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is the only exit from the besieged coastal enclave as the two other Israeli-controlled crossings are closed.

The Rafah crossing has been closed for much of the past week.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli violence.

Nearly 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and 10,000 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 12,2023

iransaudi.jpg

Riyadh, Oct 12: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that both the leaders have said that the Israeli regime's crimes and the United States' green light for the atrocities stand to invite "destructive insecurity" for the occupying regime and its supporters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2023

US.jpg

The Pentagon is dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as a sign of support for Israel amid its ongoing battle with Palestinian freedom fighters.

The armada is led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and includes five guided missile destroyers. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that Washington would also deliver ammunition and other military equipment to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the material support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden had earlier promised to offer “all appropriate means of support” to Israel, which was the subject of a surprise attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Saturday morning.

Although the IDF thanked the US for its support, Marwan Bishar, a  top political analyst, argued that dispatching a carrier group would lead to a “major escalation.”

“The idea of this arms build-up in the Middle East at this point in time, it’s dangerous,” Bishar said on Sunday.

The Hamas began their attack on the Zionist state by entering Israeli occupied land from Gaza by land, sea and air. Some 2,500 rockets were fired and multiple Israeli soldiers and settlers were killed or captured.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has redeployed troops toward its southern border. The Israeli government officially declared a state of war on Sunday, invoking Article 40 of its Basic Law.

More than 700 Israelis and at least 413 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning, according to officials from both sides.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 17,2023

rafah.jpg

At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of densely populated areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

The attacks hit areas where Israel urged civilians to seek refuge as the war enters its 11th day.

The air raids came as thousands of Gazans gathered in Rafah, hoping they would be allowed to cross into Egypt.

Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is the only exit from the besieged coastal enclave as the two other Israeli-controlled crossings are closed.

The Rafah crossing has been closed for much of the past week.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli violence.

Nearly 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and 10,000 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.