Over 70 killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip

At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of densely populated areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

The attacks hit areas where Israel urged civilians to seek refuge as the war enters its 11th day.

The air raids came as thousands of Gazans gathered in Rafah, hoping they would be allowed to cross into Egypt.

Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is the only exit from the besieged coastal enclave as the two other Israeli-controlled crossings are closed.

The Rafah crossing has been closed for much of the past week.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group waged a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Hamas said that its operation came in response to Israel’s violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and growing Israeli violence.

Nearly 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and 10,000 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said.