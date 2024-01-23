‘Over half a million Gazans at risk of death from starvation due to Israeli aggression’

A senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that more than half a million people face the risk of death from starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip after more than three months of US-backed Israeli genocide in the territory.

Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

"Due to the high number of displaced people, lack of viable shelters, and scarcity of adequate food aid, more than half a million of our people in the northern Gaza Strip face the real danger of death and are starving," Hamdan said.

The official added that the people of Gaza have been forced to "grind animal fodder" in the absence of flour and food.

The Israeli regime launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements.

More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives so far as a result of the brutal onslaught and a concomitant siege, which the regime has imposed on the territory with all-out American military and political support.

Hamdan said Israel and the administration of the United States President Joe Biden are responsible for the massacres that have been carried out against Gazans, calling on international organizations to declare northern Gaza a "famine zone."

He also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to intervene immediately to open Gaza's crossings and bring in aid.

“No safe areas in Gaza”

The Hamas' official said despite what the Israeli regime and the United States claim, there are no safe areas across the coastal territory.

Since the onset of its military aggression on Gaza, the regime has also staged sporadic attacks against Lebanon, sparking a firefight with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Iraqi and Yemeni resistance movements have also conducted retaliatory strikes against Israeli and American targets as a means of protesting the onslaught on Gaza and the United States' support for it.

Hamdan stressed that the US administration is fully accountable for the escalation that the region is witnessing due to its continued support for Israel and its aggression against Gaza.