  1. Home
  2. Palestinian communities vanish as Zionist settlers ramp up violence: NRC

Palestinian communities vanish as Zionist settlers ramp up violence: NRC

News Network
August 14, 2023

palestine.jpg

Extremist Israeli settlers have been violently taking over Palestinian lands and forcing hundreds of Palestinians to leave their homes, leading to the disappearance of some Palestinian communities off the map, an independent humanitarian organization says.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a report on Thursday that around 500 Palestinians from seven communities have been forcibly displaced over the past 20 months.

“There are entire Palestinian communities being wiped off the map, a shameful legacy of unrelenting violence, intimidation and harassment perpetuated by Israeli settlers and, in some cases, encouraged by Israeli authorities,” Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director for Palestine, said.

She added, “The rapid establishment of settlement outposts and takeover of Palestinian land is choking Palestinian communities, destroying their livelihoods, and putting Palestinian lives at risk. Palestinians have no choice but to flee, leaving behind their homes, schools, and jobs.”

It warned that more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly displaced if Israel is not held accountable.

Lately, a dozen families, comprising 89 Palestinians, among them 39 children, were forcibly displaced from Ras At-Tin village, east of Ramallah, following increased settler harassment and intimidation.

Israeli settlers took over the community’s grazing lands and established a vineyard next to an Israeli military base.  

The NRC highlighted that some 60 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are at heightened risk of forcible displacement due to Israeli settler and soldier violence, settlement expansion, and Israel’s fairly discriminatory policies and practices, including its unlawful planning and zoning regime.

“Without holding Israel accountable, more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly transferred,” warned Povrzenic. “How many more Ras At-Tins must there be before the international community acts?”

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

Israel withholding bodies of 30 Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has reportedly been withholding the bodies of 30 Palestinians since the beginning of the current year, of whom 11 were prisoners.

Eight of the fallen Palestinians hailed from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, six from Nablus, five from Ariha, three from Ramallah, four from al-Ouds, and the last four from al-Khalil.

Mohammed Eliyyan, a lawyer, published the names of the Palestinians whose bodies are being withheld, adding that he will continue publicizing the names in "support of the martyrs’ families."

The handing over of bodies is always done through the Palestinian civil liaison office, the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating civil affairs with the occupying Israeli regime.

Between 2007 and 2015, Israel stopped the practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.

Then came the Palestinian October 2015 Intifada (uprising), during which the number of Palestinian retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and settlers increased, often ending with the killing of the suspected attackers. Israeli forces then began once again to withhold the bodies of those killed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

NEET.jpg

Chennai, Aug 13: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET medical entrance exam, the boy's father was found dead at his home in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the police said.

Jagadeeswaran, who had graduated from Class XII in 2022 with 427 marks, was unable to clear the entrance in two attempts. On Saturday, he did not respond to calls from his father and was found dead at home. His father, Selvasekar, was found dead the next morning. Unable to cope with the grief of his son's death, Selvasekar hanged himself at his home, the police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and appealed to students "to not entertain suicidal thoughts but to have self-confidence and to live life".

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET, arguing that it favors affluent students who can afford private coaching and puts students from poor families and rural areas at a disadvantage, even if they score high marks in their Class XII exams.

For nearly a decade prior to this, the state had abolished entrance tests for medical admissions and admitted students to MBBS programs based on their Class XII marks.

Governor RN Ravi, who had returned the bill after a long delay, forwarded it to President Droupadi Murmu after the assembly passed it again.

Today, Chief Minister Stalin said, "The NEET wall will crumble in a few months when the political change we aspire to bring about happens."

"The NEET system favours only those who can afford to pay lakhs to prepare for two or three years. Those who secure fewer marks in their Class XII exams are also able to secure medical admission by paying hefty sums of money with NEET qualification. They have created a situation where medical education is only for the affluent.

"Poor students from government schools in the state are now able to pursue medicine only because of the 7.5% reservation that the state has made," he added.

A few days ago, Governor Ravi, who had felicitated NEET-qualified candidates, faced an uncomfortable question from a parent of a successful candidate who wanted NEET exemption. The parent said that he had spent several lakhs on his daughter's coaching and that not all parents could afford it.  The Governor retorted, saying the bill is with the President now and he would never sign it. 

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian slammed the Governor for "misleading" the state with such statements when he has "no role in this except merely forwarding" it to the President. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

wiildfire.jpg

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2023

palestine.jpg

Extremist Israeli settlers have been violently taking over Palestinian lands and forcing hundreds of Palestinians to leave their homes, leading to the disappearance of some Palestinian communities off the map, an independent humanitarian organization says.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a report on Thursday that around 500 Palestinians from seven communities have been forcibly displaced over the past 20 months.

“There are entire Palestinian communities being wiped off the map, a shameful legacy of unrelenting violence, intimidation and harassment perpetuated by Israeli settlers and, in some cases, encouraged by Israeli authorities,” Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director for Palestine, said.

She added, “The rapid establishment of settlement outposts and takeover of Palestinian land is choking Palestinian communities, destroying their livelihoods, and putting Palestinian lives at risk. Palestinians have no choice but to flee, leaving behind their homes, schools, and jobs.”

It warned that more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly displaced if Israel is not held accountable.

Lately, a dozen families, comprising 89 Palestinians, among them 39 children, were forcibly displaced from Ras At-Tin village, east of Ramallah, following increased settler harassment and intimidation.

Israeli settlers took over the community’s grazing lands and established a vineyard next to an Israeli military base.  

The NRC highlighted that some 60 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are at heightened risk of forcible displacement due to Israeli settler and soldier violence, settlement expansion, and Israel’s fairly discriminatory policies and practices, including its unlawful planning and zoning regime.

“Without holding Israel accountable, more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly transferred,” warned Povrzenic. “How many more Ras At-Tins must there be before the international community acts?”

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

Israel withholding bodies of 30 Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has reportedly been withholding the bodies of 30 Palestinians since the beginning of the current year, of whom 11 were prisoners.

Eight of the fallen Palestinians hailed from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, six from Nablus, five from Ariha, three from Ramallah, four from al-Ouds, and the last four from al-Khalil.

Mohammed Eliyyan, a lawyer, published the names of the Palestinians whose bodies are being withheld, adding that he will continue publicizing the names in "support of the martyrs’ families."

The handing over of bodies is always done through the Palestinian civil liaison office, the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating civil affairs with the occupying Israeli regime.

Between 2007 and 2015, Israel stopped the practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.

Then came the Palestinian October 2015 Intifada (uprising), during which the number of Palestinian retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and settlers increased, often ending with the killing of the suspected attackers. Israeli forces then began once again to withhold the bodies of those killed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.