  2. Palestinians in fury over repeated Israeli attacks on Muslim, Christian holy sites

April 27, 2023

Ramallah, Apr 27: Palestinians have condemned repeated Israeli attacks on the Bab Al-Rahma Chapel in Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying the site has been vandalized, while worshippers face daily threats and abuse.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Bab Al-Rahma was an integral part of Al-Aqsa and only Muslims had the right to control its affairs.

Removal of items from the chapel and its vandalization by Israel were unacceptable, he added.

Ramzi Khoury, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, said extremist settler groups raised Israeli flags in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday and performed religious rituals.

He described the Israeli actions as an “unprecedented aggression against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, a desecration of its religious status, and a provocation to Muslims all over the world.”

Israeli forces’ repeated attacks on Bab Al-Rahma would not give Israel any sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque or Jerusalem, as “it is an occupied Palestinian city with its Islamic and Christian sanctities according to the relevant international legitimacy resolutions,” he added.

Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, called on the international community to curb the “criminal madness” of the Israeli government and its National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Fattouh said the raids constituted a flagrant violation of places of worship and an attempt to give a religious character to the conflict, “which would ignite the region and detonate the situation.”

Osama Al-Qawasmi, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, said the “cowardly and provocative attack on Bab Al-Rahma was only part of the systematic Israeli campaign to Judaize Jerusalem.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, said Israeli vandalism confirmed that the extremist government was looking for ways to detonate the situation.

“Destructive policies seek to destroy any regional or international effort to provide stability and prevent the deterioration of the situation,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh said that Israel was playing with fire, as the chapel was an integral part of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed Bab Al-Rahma for a fourth consecutive day amid searches in the vicinity. Earlier police cut off the electricity supply and damaged installations inside the chapel.

Palestinians were able to open the Gate of Mercy chapel in February 2019, after it was closed by Israeli authorities for 16 years.

The Umayyads built Bab Al-Rahma Chapel about 1,300 years ago as a standard door between the Jerusalem Wall and the eastern Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The site fell into neglect after the Israeli occupation of Al-Aqsa in 1967. In 1992, it witnessed a remarkable recovery after the Islamic Heritage Committee launched religious and social activities there. However, Israeli authorities banned the events in 2003 and closed the chapel completely.

For the past three years, Israeli police have continued to enter the prayer hall wearing shoes. Police also have set up a monitoring point above the chapel and another nearby.

Azzam Al-Khatib, director of the Islamic Waqf Department that supervises the Al-Aqsa Mosque and is affiliated with Jordan, told Arab News that since Eid Al-Fitr Israeli police have been storming Bab Al-Rahma two or three times a day.

“They do not consider it a chapel, but rather a regular location in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we know the greed of extremists about Al-Aqsa and Bab Al-Rahma,” Al-Khatib said.

He said Bab Al-Rahma was part of Al-Aqsa, and Israeli authorities had no right to interfere with its affairs.

Omar Al-Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said that Israeli authorities had refused to allow restoration work on the chapel, which was in urgent need of internal and external repair.

Israeli police frequently harassed worshippers with threats of deportation, bag searches, and the confiscation of food items and balloons meant to be distributed among children.

They also forbid placing wooden barriers separating rows of men and women during prayers and have repeatedly confiscated shoe racks, he said.

Extremist Jews, who believe the “awaited messiah” will enter through Bab Al-Rahma at the end of time, are seeking to convert the chapel into a synagogue. However, its recent opening has dashed their hopes.

Al-Kiswani said the intruders were trying to cut the chapel off from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, he said Israeli authorities are unlikely to close the chapel again given the strong Palestinian reaction in the past.

April 17,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 17: As veteran leader Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 'he will be used and thrown out' by the grand old party. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Jagadish, a six-time MLA, has gone to a party that first honours its leaders and then insults them after the elections.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to a party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa, and Devaraj Urs. It first honours and then insults after the election. Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out," Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He added that till BS Yediyurappa is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lingayats will be with us.

Earlier in the day, Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka CM and a senior Lingayat leader, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

After joining the Congress, the 67-year-old alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'.

"I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," Shettar told reporters.

He resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Shettar, a veteran leader whose family has been associated with BJP since the Jana Sangh days, was reportedly asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

According to political observers, his latest move may adversely impact the saffron party's prospects in a number of segments in the region.

At least 16 Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors have also reportedly offered to tender their resignation in support of the prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka. 

April 25,2023

The Riyadh chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society, an NGO working for the poor and people irrespective of cast creed and religion, back home in Gulbarga, organized iftar get-together in Riyadh. 

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO and managing director universal inspection company attended the event as chief guest, while Syed Nasir Khursheed, president, Jeddah chapter presided the event.

Appreciating the activities performed by Gulbarga welfare society, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin explained the audience the difference of employment and empowerment he said our youngsters should be encouraged towards UPSC preparation.

Syed Nasir Khursheed highlighted activities of Gulbarga welfare society, he thanked Abdul Majeed bathruddin for his kind support to this organization. 

President Riyadh chapter Mohammed Imdad Ali explained the aims and objectives of the society. “We are successful in helping poor and needy people that is because of you all,” he said and thanked all the members and executive committee for their kind support.

Keynote speaker Mohammed Shams Qamar highlighted the importance of soft skills. He advised to read the famous book seven habits of highly effective people.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin was felicitated by Gulbarga welfare society, for his dedicated Services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and in India.

Interesting raffle draw was conducted by UIC, Lucky winners were given gifts.

Other prominent speakers of the event were Zaki Tameem ul Hasan and Dr Khaja Moinuddin. Masters of ceremony Mohammed Adil Ali and mohammed Ubaid Gotori conducted the event interestingly with their Urdu poetry.

Mukhtar Jagirdar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Arif Shazli and Syed Rizwan nasir welcomed the guests. Media coverage was handled by Imaduddin soherwardi, Mohammed khuddus and mohammed Yousuf.

Mohammed Hisamuddin delivered welcome speech; Program started with recitation of holy quran by ismail quadri.

Naath was recited by Syed Faiz. The program concluded with vote of thanks by shaikh Mohsin. All attendees enjoyed iftar and dinner.

April 13,2023

Udupi, Apr 13: A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. 

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. 

