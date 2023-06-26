  1. Home
Pilgrims ascend plains of Arafat, marking climax of Hajj

June 27, 2023

Arafat, June 27: Chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (O God, here I am answering Your call)...,” around two million pilgrims started proceeding on Tuesday morning to Namirah Mosque as well as to their designated tents in Arafat, about 15 km east of Makkah, after spending a night of meditation and supplication in the Tent City of Mina.

Male pilgrims in seamless white clothes - resembling a white sea of humanity and women in their abayas-will start their ritual of standing at Arafat, the most important pillar of Hajj, this afternoon. More than 1.65 million foreign pilgrims have arrived to perform Hajj this year and they were joined by hundreds of thousands of domestic pilgrims.

After spending a whole day and night in Mina in prayers and meditation on the first day of Hajj (Yaum Al Tarwiyah) on Monday, they moved this morning to Arafat on board Mashair Train, buses and other vehicles. All roads to Arafat were packed with worshippers as helicopters buzzed overhead and volunteers handed out bottles of water and collected rubbish in plastic bags.

Saudi authorities have mobilized all their resources and facilities to make the movement of pilgrims from Mina to Arafat a great success since this morning. A large number of pilgrims reached Arafat on board the Mashair Train. The convoys of buses carrying the pilgrims headed to the vast plains of Arafat, and the security forces have been deployed along the roads and pedestrian paths to ensure the smooth flow and safety of pilgrims.

The chanting of talbiya reverberated all around as the pilgrims headed to Mount Arafat in an air of spirituality that marks the climax of their lifetime spiritual journey. Medical teams and volunteers are also accompanying the pilgrims giving them medical aid and water and helping the elderly pilgrims.

The pilgrims gathered at the 110,000-square-meter grand Namirah Mosque and its 8000-square-meter courtyards well before the start of the Arafat Day sermon. Eminent Saudi Islamic Scholar and Member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Youssef bin Muhammad bin Saeed will deliver the Arafat sermon at the Namirah Mosque. The sermon resembles the famous farewell sermon of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) when he performed his only Hajj.

After the sermon, Sheikh Youssef will lead the prayers. Retracting the noble tradition of the Prophet (PBUH), he will perform noon (Dhuhr) and evening (Asr) prayers, shortened and joined together, with one adhan and two iqamas. Pilgrims will join the prayers at and around Namirah Mosque, and then started performing the Standing (wuqoof) at Arafat.

Wuqoof Arafat, one of the four pillars of Hajj, will begin after noon prayers. Pilgrims would engage in prayers and supplications until after sunset. They will seek forgiveness and pleasures of Allah. Muslims in most parts of the world are observing fasting on Tuesday in a sign of solidarity with the pilgrims. It is a great Sunnah for those who do not perform Hajj to observe fasting on Arafat Day.

June 23,2023

Riyadh, June 23: Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the vast majority by air.

This year's pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, starting in 2020. More pilgrims are expected to arrive before the start of the Hajj on Monday.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able. It is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The Saudi media ministry Thursday that more than 1.49 million foreign pilgrims had arrived through its international ports up to Wednesday, with 1.43 million travelling by air.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.

June 16,2023

Madikeri, June 16: A college student died in a scooter-motorbike collision in Kushalnagar town of Kodagu district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is on.

June 13,2023

The new boss of social media firm Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has outlined her plans for "Twitter 2.0.", after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago.

She says the company is "on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source".

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, it has faced criticism over its approach to tackling disinformation.

In the last month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and pulled out of the EU's disinformation code.

In a series of tweets, which was also emailed to employees, Ms Yaccarino echoed Mr Musk's goal, that Twitter must transform the "global town square".

She said this would help "drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

"Users need to know that the town square is not biased," Ray Wang, the chief executive of Silicon Valley-based research firm Constellation told the BBC.

Mr Musk, who is a self-described "free speech absolutist", has criticised Twitter's policies on moderating content, arguing that it needed to be a genuine forum for free speech.

But his moves to reinstate right-wing accounts, whose views he has shared, and loosen moderation have driven away advertisers. In December, revenue reportedly fell by 40% to a year earlier.

For advertisers to return, they need to know what to expect in terms of user content and engagement, Mr Wang said.

"She is definitely someone who can balance out Elon and go toe-to-toe with him as he respects her," he added.

Since buying Twitter last year for $44bn (£35.1bn), Mr Musk had been under pressure to find someone to lead the firm so that he could focus on his other businesses, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.

On 12 May, Mr Musk, who recently reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, announced that Ms Yaccarino would succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter in six weeks time.

However, she started the role earlier than expected, just days after the resignation of the firm's head of trust and safety.

Ms Yaccarino is credited with helping to steer media giant NBCUniversal through upheaval in the industry caused by changing technology.

In her former role, she overhauled the company's advertising sales business and was behind the 2020 launch of its advert-supported streaming platform Peacock.

She now oversees business operations at Twitter, which has been struggling to make money, while Mr Musk continues as the company's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

"We believe Linda has a solid vision for Twitter with a lot of wood to chop that can be turned around," Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities said.

"This is a great first step and she knows the task ahead for Twitter to monetise the platform which remains the golden goose." 

