Principlist Ebrahim Raeisi wins Iran presidential race by landslide, rivals congratulate him

Tehran, June 19: Principlist politician and jurist Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry.

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians participated in the election, and with around 90% of the votes counted, Raeisi garnered over 17.8 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.3 million.

Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes.

Orf said he was not offering precise figures because vote counting was still ongoing and said he was merely providing preliminary updates.

Raeisi has been the chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. He is mainly associated with the Principlist camp, but he says he is contesting the June 18 presidential election as an independent candidate.

The Muslim cleric has formerly held several other posts in Iran’s judicial branch since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi is associated with the Principlist camp, but he introduced himself as an independent when he announced his presidential bid last month.

He was campaigning with the slogan “Popular Administration, Strong Iran” on a platforming of uprooting corruption in the executive branch, fighting poverty, creating jobs, containing inflation and rising housing prices.

Three candidates in Iran’s 2021 presidential election have been quick to offer congratulations to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his sweeping victory in the four-man race.

In separate messages issued prior to the release of the preliminary results on Saturday, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Nasser Hemmati, and Mohsen Rezaei conceded defeat and wished fellow candidate Raeisi success in his four-year term.

Details awaited.