  2. ‘Proud to stand with you’: Rishi Sunak tells Netanyahu amidst Israel’s non-stop airstrikes on Gaza

‘Proud to stand with you’: Rishi Sunak tells Netanyahu amidst Israel’s non-stop airstrikes on Gaza

October 19, 2023

rishi.jpg

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has encouraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruthless war against Palestinians, saying that former’s country absolutely supports Israel. 

“I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way,’ Sunak told his counterpart in Zionist regime.

“We absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term,” he said. 

“I am proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win,” Sunak concluded. 

'It has never been this brutal'

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to carry out airstrikes in besieged Gaza killing innocent civilians, especially children and women. 

Inside Gaza health officials say bombing has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a toddler’s pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who had sought shelter in Khan Younis after Israel's order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north, said nowhere was safe.

"I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

A footage from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

October 8,2023

tank.jpg

Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Saturday, the most serious attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with another 230 Gazans killed in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment.

Hezbollah, a powerful armed party backed by Iran, said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it fired artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire was launched. “IDF (Israel Defense Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out,” it said.

Israel’s military said one its drones struck a Hezbollah post in the area of Har Dov, an area in Shebaa.

“At this point, there is no further threat in Har Dov or the northern arena,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in televised remarks, adding that the military remained on high alert.

Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land, since 1967. Both Syria and Lebanon claim the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had “detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory” as well as artillery fire from Israel into Lebanon in response.

“We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking where Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

On Saturday, UNIFIL said it had enhanced its presence in southern Lebanon following developments in Israel and Gaza, including its operations to counter rocket launches.

The UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply concerned” by the exchange of fire and urged parties to “shield Lebanon and its people from further conflagration.”

Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon, said on Saturday it was in “direct contact” with leaders of Palestinian “resistance” groups and that it saw Palestinian attacks on Israel as a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.” 

October 11,2023

gazapower.jpg

Gaza’s power authority has said the blockaded enclave’s sole power plant has run out of fuel, leaving the Palestinian territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies to punish people of besieged Gaza.

Meanwhile, doctors of Gaza have issued issue SOS to the WHOLE WORLD as the extremely over crowded hospitals have turned dark after Israel’s ‘total siege’ of Gaza, shut down power plant completely.

Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem had earlier warned that the plant would shut down in the afternoon in Gaza, where about 2.3 million people live in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

“I don’t have the words to describe how terrible it is here,” said a reporter speaking from northern Gaza. “It’s like a ball of hell,” he said.

“The streets are empty. People are afraid to seek their basic needs, including water.”

Moreover, he added that hospitals in Gaza were full as thousands were turning up to take shelter.

The power shut down has plunged the Gaza Strip into complete darkness and made it impossible to continue providing all basic life services, all of which depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to operate them partially with generators in light of the prevention of fuel supplies from Rafah Gate.

“This catastrophic situation creates a humanitarian crisis for all residents of the Gaza Strip,” said a statement issued by Gaza’s authorities on Wednesday.

The statement referred to Israel’s blockade “as the dirtiest crime of collective punishment against defenceless civilians in modern history”. 

October 18,2023

biden.jpg

Tel Aviv, Oct 18: U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in its ugly war against Palestinians, especially children, gave clean chit to the Zionist regime in Gaza hospital attack which killed around 500 civilians. 

Biden said that a blast that killed huge numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital appeared to have been caused not by Israel but by its foes.

With a smile, Biden told Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the hospital strike on Gaza seems to have been ‘done by other team’, in reference to Palestinians. 

He also added he was "sad and outraged" by the explosion in the Gaza Strip which killed hundreds of people.

The fireball that engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital after apparent Israeli attack last evening wrecked White House plans for Biden's emergency diplomatic mission to the Middle East, with Arab leaders calling off their planned summit with him.
 

