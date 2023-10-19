‘Proud to stand with you’: Rishi Sunak tells Netanyahu amidst Israel’s non-stop airstrikes on Gaza

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has encouraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruthless war against Palestinians, saying that former’s country absolutely supports Israel.

“I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way,’ Sunak told his counterpart in Zionist regime.

“We absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term,” he said.

“I am proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win,” Sunak concluded.

'It has never been this brutal'

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to carry out airstrikes in besieged Gaza killing innocent civilians, especially children and women.

Inside Gaza health officials say bombing has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a toddler’s pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who had sought shelter in Khan Younis after Israel's order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north, said nowhere was safe.

"I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

A footage from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.