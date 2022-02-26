  1. Home
  2. Russia says Ukraine prolonging conflict by 'refusing talks'

News Network
February 26, 2022

Moscow, Feb 26: The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

"In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon."

On Friday, as Moscow's forces approached Kyiv, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation for talks to Belarus, where Russia has stationed thousands of troops.

It is one of the places from where Ukraine says it is being attacked.

A few hours later, Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the country's leadership whom he described as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly called for talks with the Russian leader during a weeks-long diplomatic push in which Western countries tried to deter Putin from launching an attack.

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday, Zelensky issued a new statement urging talks.

"I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people," he said.

The Kremlin on Saturday also said that Russia had "seriously prepared" for the international sanctions, which it said it had "predicted."

"Measures are being taken immediately to minimise damage to all sectors of our economy," Peskov said.

Russia has been hit by a barrage of Western sanctions after Putin announced his attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. 

News Network
February 17,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: In further hardening of the stand, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular which says that wearing of hijab is not permitted in minority institutions run under the state government.

Secretary for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department Major P Manivannan stated that, the interim order of the full bench of the High Court also applies to residential schools run under the Minority Welfare Department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

All educational institutions run by the Minority Welfare Department have been ordered not to allow hijab, scarves, saffron shawls and other religious symbols in the classrooms.

The circular quoted the order, "we request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

"We make it very clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress/uniform." The circular mentions that it is issued after it has come to the notice that women students are attending classes in hijab.

Students wearing hijab have already started questioning the authorities and staging protests as well as submitting memorandums to the concerned Deputy Commissioners across the state.

News Network
February 12,2022

students.jpg

Managaluru, Feb 12: The Muslim students of Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada have assured the school authorities that they would not offer namaaz inside the school. 

A formal meeting with parents was convened today after video clippings of a few Muslim students offering namaaz inside a classroom of the school had gone viral on social media.

Puttur BEO Lokesh, who was also part of the meeting, said that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school in the future. 

“Parents of the children who offered namaaz inside classrooms too had attended the meeting. All the parents have decided to emphasise academic activities and remain united,” he said.

The parents have also decided not to take their children to the masjid for namaaz every Friday at noon during class hours. “We have impressed upon the parents that no activities like namaaz will be allowed in the school premises,” said the BEO.

SDMC President Praveen Ankathadka said, “As the video clippings went viral on social media, we had convened a meeting of the parents on Saturday morning. All the parents resolved not to have any religious activities including namaaz inside the school premises.”

It is said that seven out of 13 Muslim students studying in the school had offered namaaz inside the classroom on February 4. The video clipping of the students offering namaaz had gone viral on social media, with locals objecting to.

Puttur BEO Lokesh has sought a report from Cluster Resource Person on the incident.

News Network
February 18,2022

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Even as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench is hearing the Hijab case on a daily basis, educational institutions continued to boycott hijab clad girls forcing them to remain on streets. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against aggrieved students on charge of violating prohibitory orders in Tumakuru district on Friday.

The Principal of Empress College of Tumakuru lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police against 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days. The students demanding their right to wear hijab and attend classes, created high drama in the college premises by staging a protest, claimed the principal.

However, the Principal has not named any student in the complaint.

This is the first FIR against students for protesting against authorities seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier stated that there would be no soft approach towards the students anymore and had directed to initiate action against those who flout the interim orders.

In yet another incident, the Principal of Indi College in Vijayapura district has sent back a Hindu student for wearing 'sindoor' (vermillion). 

She was stopped at the gate and asked to remove the sindoor as no religious symbols are allowed. The relatives came to the school premises and questioned school authorities and told him that the basic tradition could not be questioned. After the intervention of police, the student was let inside the classroom. Sriram Sene Founder Pramod Muthalik has demanded suspension of the Principal and condemned the action.

The students, who came to attend classes with saffron shawls protesting against Muslim students wearing hijab, were denied entry and sent back in Nandhghad College of Khanapura in Belagavi district.

Meanwhile, the video of the Principal of Junior College in Coorg district shouting at hijab-wearing students to leave the college premises went viral on social media.

Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Kalaburagi for his controversial "tukda tukda" comment (cutting into pieces) under IPC Sections 153 (A), 298, 295. On February 8, Khan stated that he would cut into pieces if anyone comes against the matter of hijab.

"Hijab is an internal matter. We will not interfere with Hindu traditions, if you come to question our religion, nothing will be spared." Hindu organisations have strongly protested against the comments and demanded action. 

