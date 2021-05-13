  1. Home
  Ruthless Israeli bombardment forces helpless civilians from homes in Gaza

News Network
May 14, 2021

Gaza City, May 14: The Zionist regime today continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 115 Palestinians, including 32 children, have been killed and nearly 600 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired in the early hours of Friday another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in West Bank

Meanwhile violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinians citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. 

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media by New Press publication showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on Friday. 

Agencies
May 1,2021

New Delhi, May 1: The unrelenting second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is becoming worse by the day with India reporting more and more deaths and cases.

As of Friday, India is reporting over two deaths and close to 270 fresh cases per minute on an average, data from the union ministry of health suggests. Further, over four cases are reported each second, the data says.

On Friday, India reported 3,86,452 new Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day rise so far. The fresh cases have pushed the country’s total tally of cases to 1.87 crore.

India also reported a record number of deaths in a day. With 3,498 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the country’s death toll due to the pandemic increased to 2.08 lakh, the ministry says.

As of today, India’s active caseload stands at 31.70 lakh.

Since April 1, India has reported 45,403 deaths. Of these, 27,800 deaths – or more than half – have been reported since April 21, the government data says.

Since April 21, India has been reporting close to two deaths per minute on an average.

Of the 3,498 new fatalities reported on Friday, 77.44 per cent was from 10 states.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties, with 771. Delhi followed with 395 daily deaths.

Maharashtra, the worst-impacted state, is reporting 32 deaths per hour, while the national capital is reporting over 16 deaths per hour.

Further, since April 1, India has reported 65.41 lakh cases. Of these, 31.46 lakh cases have been reported in the last 10 days.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 10 states account for a 73.05 per cent load – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159. It is followed by Kerala with 38,607 while Uttar Pradesh reported 35,104 new cases.

News Network
May 7,2021

Male, May 7: The Maldives speaker of parliament and former president, Mohamed Nasheed, was in critical care on Friday after being severely wounded in a bomb blast outside his home, hospital authorities said, in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Thursday's explosion in the capital Male that has revived security concerns in the Indian Ocean islands, known for luxury resorts but which have also faced political unrest and Islamist militant violence.

Nasheed, the Maldives first democratically elected president who is now parliament speaker, had previously warned about militants infiltrating the Islamic country. He was getting into his car when the blast occurred.

Local media said the explosion was caused by a device planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.

Doctors operated to remove shrapnel from Nasheed, who is now in critical condition in intensive care, ADK hospital said.

"Over the course of the past 16 hours he had life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs," the hospital said in a statement.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat. In 2007, a blast that was blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Hameed said 450 officers had been deployed to investigate the latest incident.

"We are treating this as a terrorist attack," he told a news conference, adding that the national security threat level had been raised to its highest rating of 3.

The government is seeking technical support from foreign partners in the case. A team from the Australian Federal Police is expected to join the investigation on Monday.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, said Thursday's blast was an attack on nation's democracy and its economy.

News Network
May 9,2021

May 9: An Israeli F-16 fighter jet has bombed the central Gaza Strip and the regime’s military has fired artillery shells at the besieged coastal enclave amid rising tensions in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Israeli warplane struck two sites in the city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, destroying them and damaging nearby property, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The aerial assault, however, caused no injuries, the report added.

Additionally on Sunday, the Palestine al-Yawm (Palestine Today) channel reported that the Israeli army fired two artillery shells towards east of Deir al-Balah, with no casualties.

The Israeli army said it had carried out a strike on a Gaza military post belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in response to an alleged rocket attack from the coastal strip into southern occupied territories.

Alert sirens were triggered after the rocket fire, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier on Saturday night, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza fence in solidarity with their fellow citizens in Jerusalem al-Quds.

At least three Gazans were injured during the clashes, Palestinian media reported.

According to Israeli media, dozens of incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza, causing 12 fires in the occupied lands.

The Gaza flare-up came a day after al-Quds saw some of the city’s worst violence in years, with over 200 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The clashes broke out amid protests against the planned eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the East al-Quds neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

On Saturday night, the spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Hamas' military wing, issued a statement in support of the al-Quds protests.
"We salute the steadfastness of our people stationed in al-Quds and al-Aqsa, and we tell them that the Commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad al-Deif, has promised you and will not break his promise," Abu Ubaida said.

He was referring to Deif’s statements released last week, in which he said, “This is our final warning. If the aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood does not stop immediately, we will not stand idly by and the occupation will pay a heavy price.”

Moreover, the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad warned Israel that "its criminal leaders must understand the message of the resistance leadership well."

It further called on the Palestinians to continue protests on Monday, when Israelis celebrate the occupation of al-Quds in 1967, so that "the enemy and everyone who supports it knows that the men of al-Aqsa are the people of defiance and steadfastness." 

