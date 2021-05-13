Ruthless Israeli bombardment forces helpless civilians from homes in Gaza

Gaza City, May 14: The Zionist regime today continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 115 Palestinians, including 32 children, have been killed and nearly 600 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired in the early hours of Friday another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in West Bank

Meanwhile violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinians citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media by New Press publication showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on Friday.