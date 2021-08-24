  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of fully vaccinated expats from India, UAE

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of fully vaccinated expats from India, UAE

News Network
August 24, 2021

Riyadh, Aug 24: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban, diplomatic sources said.

The diplomatic missions of the concerned countries have received the directive in this regard.

This will be applicable only to those foreigners who have left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he will be "thrown" out of power by a "storm" created by the voices of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers in the country.

He said that the people of the country understood the current situation in the country and the Congress and its frontal organisations have a job to remind them that they need not fear any force but challenge it.

"A voice of poor, Dalits, farmers and workers will be heard in the country. It will gather momentum gradually and turn into a storm that will throw Narendra Modi out of Prime Minister's residence," Gandhi said addressing partymen at the 'Halla Bol' protest at Jantar Mantar.

The SC/ST department of the Congress organised the protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits. "Our job is to remind people of India what Baba Saheb and Mahatma Gandhi said. They said - do not be afraid of anyone. These cowards and hollow people will run away, the day country starts fighting them.

"It's job of Congress, SC/ST department, Youth Congress and NSUI to remind people of India that they can challenge any force without fearing it," Gandhi said. He claimed that the Constitution is under attack from all sides in the country.

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament if we raise the issues of farmers, Dalits, backward classes and women," he alleged. "For the first time in the history of the country, parliamentarians were beaten and shoved in the Rajya Sabha," he alleged further. The Congress leader attacked the prime minister, alleging he committed "atrocities" on farmers and destroyed the small and medium businesses in the country by demonetisation and GST.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we demanded that people should be directly provided money and small and medium businesses needed to be helped. But, Narendra Modi gave money to his 4-5 industrialist friends and others got nothing," he alleged. The protest was also attended by many senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Nitin Raut, Sushmita Dev and Delhi unit president Anil Kumar.

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 22 Aug 2021

RAHUL GANDHI;
India has become a lawless nation of the world. All the leaders from all the political party forgive Madi PM of India and try to maintain a honest law based India. Modi is operating a tyrannical regime and to replace tyrants in power is not a joke. Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka firstly protect themselves then secondly the people. Modi, his hench men/ women have no drop of human blood in them and they are money, power and glory hungry without moral and ethical fibre to govern. Modi has divided and doomed India. India now is a liability of the world, the negligence of the ruling elites has caused, hunger, death, rape, murder, suicide, black marketing, looting and counterfeit product and people all over India.
Ramesh Mishra, Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2021

New Delhi, Aug 24: India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The cumulative death toll rose to 4,35,110 with 354 more fatalities.

Active coronavirus cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent -- lowest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 3,19,551, lowest in 156 days. Meanwhile 39,486 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that an appropriate decision would soon be taken regarding the setting up of a branch of National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru. 

Speaking to a section of media in Mangaluru, the CM revealed that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has already held two rounds of discussions in this regard.

“There is a demand for setting up an NIA branch in Mangaluru, following the raid in Ullal in connection with an alleged nexus with ISIS,” he said.

“We have an efficient leader who is heading the home department. The home minister will continue to hold meetings in this regard. The home minister will also visit the coastal district to take stock of the situation shortly. Later, we will take a unanimous decision. We cannot divulge everything publicly. We will take an appropriate decision shortly,” said the CM.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.