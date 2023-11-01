  1. Home
  Saudi Arabia approves using Gregorian calendar in official dealings

November 1, 2023

Saudi Arabia has approved using the Gregorian calendar in all official dealings amid growing openness to the outside world.

The approval was made on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

The Council of Ministers agreed to calculate all duration in official procedures and transactions on the basis of the Gregorian calendar.

Exceptions are made to duration linked to the Islamic Sharia rulings based on calculations according to the lunar Hijiri calendar, or if an explicit text is stipulated of calculating the duration on the basis of the Hijiri calendar.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia banned the government and private agencies from using the Gregorian calendar in official dealings. At the time, all ministries and agencies were obligated to stick to the Hijri dates and the Arabic language.

They were, nonetheless, allowed to use the Gregorian calendar, if the need arose, provided it was associated with the corresponding Hijri date.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has experienced dramatic socio-economic changes. The kingdom is home to a large community of expat workers.

Last May, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, citing a recent census, put the kingdom’s total population at 32.2 million with foreigners making up around 13.4 million or 41.5 per cent.

Asian nationals from three countries accounted for over 42 per cent of the total foreigners in Saudi Arabia, according to the census figures.

Bangladeshi nationals took the lead with 2.1 million, or around 15.08 per cent of the overall expatriates in Saudi Arabia, followed by Indians with 1.88 million and Pakistanis with 1.81 million, a breakdown given by the Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya showed.

Yemenis ranked the fourth in expatriate terms with 1.8 million followed by Egyptians with 1.4 million, Sudanese with 819,000, Filipinos with 725,000 and Syrians with 449,000.

October 20,2023

church.jpg

Days after ruthless bombing on Gaza’s Christian-run hospital, the Israeli occupation forces now have bombed a Greek Orthodox Church in the besieged enclave. 

According to reports, the attack on Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world, took place last night while dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering there. 

Rescuers were pulling people out of the rubble, several of whom were injured, according to people at the site.

At least eight people lost their lives and dozens more reported wounded after an airstrike hit the church. 

The development comes as Israel’s war minister told gathered troops they will soon see Gaza “from inside”, suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden has compared Hamas to Russia, saying it is a “priority” to bring US captives held by Hamas home.

Meanwhile, the US reportedly shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, “potentially at Israel”, and confirmed reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president said the “risk of a regional spillover” from the Israel-Hamas war is “real”.

World Health Organization chief Tedros said aid trucks are “loaded and ready to go” into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

Biden expected to seek $14bn military aid package for Israel

The final amount that will go towards Congress will be revealed later on Friday but my understanding is the figure talked about for Israel is about $14bn.

That might not seem much compared with the $60bn that Ukraine is likely to receive but you have to remember that at the moment, the US already funds the Israeli military by about $3.2bn a year.

So this is essentially four years of money.

That money won’t come through in time to fund what is happening in Gaza. But it will certainly help replenish the Israelis and the Israelis can always use that if there was to be a second front opened up in the war.

That, of course, is the big concern for Joe Biden. So, many times over the last seven days he’s said the words, “don’t, don’t, don’t” – just telling people that if they think they are going to attack Israel at this time they shouldn’t do it.

And that’s another reason why the Americans are moving so much military equipment into the eastern Mediterranean.

October 18,2023

biden.jpg

Tel Aviv, Oct 18: U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in its ugly war against Palestinians, especially children, gave clean chit to the Zionist regime in Gaza hospital attack which killed around 500 civilians. 

Biden said that a blast that killed huge numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital appeared to have been caused not by Israel but by its foes.

With a smile, Biden told Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the hospital strike on Gaza seems to have been ‘done by other team’, in reference to Palestinians. 

He also added he was "sad and outraged" by the explosion in the Gaza Strip which killed hundreds of people.

The fireball that engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital after apparent Israeli attack last evening wrecked White House plans for Biden's emergency diplomatic mission to the Middle East, with Arab leaders calling off their planned summit with him.
 

October 20,2023

drsunil.jpg

An Indian-origin doctor working at a hospital in Bahrain was sacked from his job for posting an insensitive post indirectly justifying Israeli brutality and humiliating Palestinians on social media. 

Royal Bahrain Hospital announced on Thursday, October 19, that it terminated Dr Sunil Rao's employment because of his tweets that were "offensive to our society".

Dr Rao posted a series of tweets seemingly supporting Israel amid its deadly conflict with Hamas. His tweets went viral after an X (formerly Twitter) user posted them, asking Bahraini authorities to take notice.

Soon after, Royal Bahrain Hospital decided to fire Dr Rao. In a statement posted on social media, the hospital said that it took legal actions and removed him from the job.

"It has come to our attention that Dr Sunil Rao who is working as a Specialist in Internal Medicine has posted tweets on social media that are offensive to our society," the hospital's statement read. "We would like to confirm that his tweets and ideology are personal and do not reflect the opinion and values of the hospital. This is a violation of our code of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions and his service has been terminated with immediate effect."

Before the hospital released its statement, Dr Rao posted an apology on X calling his comments "insensitive".

"I would like to apologized about the statement that I posted on this platform. It was insensitive in the context of the current event. As a doctor all lives matter. I respect this country its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years," he said in the post.

Profile deleted from website

Along with his tweets, X users circulated screenshots of Dr Rao's profile on Royal Bahrain Hospital. According to his profile, he specialises in internal medicine and has about 20 years of experience.

However, the hospital deleted his profile from its website.

As per his X profile, he is an alumni of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, where he earned his MBBS degree; and Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru, Karnataka; where he completed his MD.

