Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas and visas of expats stranded abroad amid flight ban

Riyadh, May 24: By royal order, Saudi Arabia has extended the visas and iqamas (residence permits) of all those who have been stranded abroad amid travel restrictions.

The validity of these documents will be extended until June 2, 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

“The extension issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the ongoing efforts taken by the government of Saudi Arabia to deal with the impacts and fallouts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the context of the precautionary measures and preventive procedures that guarantee the safety of citizens as well as residents and contribute to mitigate the economic and financial effects of the pandemic,” reported the SPA.

“The immigration authority confirmed that the extension will automatically take place, in collaboration with the National Information Center, with no need to report to the directorate of passports offices,” the release added.

In February, Saudi Arabia suspended entry into the kingdom from 20 countries including India, which has been grappling with a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The countries included were India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia eased its travel ban for vaccinated citizens.