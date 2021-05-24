  1. Home
Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas and visas of expats stranded abroad amid flight ban

News Network
May 24, 2021

Riyadh, May 24: By royal order, Saudi Arabia has extended the visas and iqamas (residence permits) of all those who have been stranded abroad amid travel restrictions.

The validity of these documents will be extended until June 2, 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

“The extension issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the ongoing efforts taken by the government of Saudi Arabia to deal with the impacts and fallouts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the context of the precautionary measures and preventive procedures that guarantee the safety of citizens as well as residents and contribute to mitigate the economic and financial effects of the pandemic,” reported the SPA.

“The immigration authority confirmed that the extension will automatically take place, in collaboration with the National Information Center, with no need to report to the directorate of passports offices,” the release added.

In February, Saudi Arabia suspended entry into the kingdom from 20 countries including India, which has been grappling with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. 

The countries included were India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia eased its travel ban for vaccinated citizens.

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka has registered the highest single-day death in the Last 24 hours when as many as 626 people had succumbed to the Covid-19 on Sunday.

According to the official sources with the fresh 626 deaths, the number of fatalities due to the pandemic in the state so far has surged to 25,282.

Among the districts where the highest number of casualties the Bengaluru urban district accounted for 362 followed by Bengaluru Rural 30, Ballari 18, Kalaburagi 15, Hassan, Mysuru 22, Uttarakannada 17, Shivamogga 13.

The sources said that in the last 24 hours Karnataka reported fresh cases, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic disease to 24,24,904.

The sources also informed that in the last 24 hours as many as 35,773 Covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured of the pandemic disease.

News Network
May 13,2021

gazaraid.jpg

Gaza City, May 13: Israeli fighter jets have continued attacking high-rise buildings and other targets in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians on Thursday marked the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday under relentless aerial bombardment.

Since the Israeli offensive began late on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry says at least 85 people, including 17 children, have been killed. Around 500 others have been wounded.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

Comments

Irfan ali Ramzan
 - 
Saturday, 15 May 2021

Tawakkalna ni ho rah mary mobil mane

