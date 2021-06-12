  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia limits Hajj-2021 to 60,000 citizens and residents

June 12, 2021

Riyadh, June 12: Saudi Arabia said it will limit registration for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to citizens and residents of the Kingdom in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministries of health and Hajj announced Saturday that a total of 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage this year.

It stressed that those wishing to perform Hajj must be free of any chronic diseases, and to be within the ages from 18 to 65 years for those vaccinated against the virus according to the kingdom’s vaccination measures.  

Hajj pilgrims should be fully vaccinated, or those who took one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before, or those who are vaccinated after recovering from coronavirus infection.

The decision is “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” the ministry said. “The Kingdom puts human health and safety first.”

The hajj begins mid-July. 

June 12,2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in advance of his June 16 meeting with United States President Joe Biden, said relations between the US and Russia are at a nadir.

“We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday with an English translation of his remarks.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva next week and Biden, upon arriving in the United Kingdom for his first overseas trip as president Wednesday, warned Putin he would send a clear message to him during their meeting.

“We’re not seeking conflict with Russia,” Biden said. “We want a stable and predictable relationship … but I’ve been clear: The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

The leaders’ first in-person meeting comes as relations between Washington and Moscow are strained over several issues, including alleged Russian cyberattacks against the US and the detention of Alexey Navalny, a critic of the Kremlin.

Praise for Trump

In the NBC interview, Putin praised former President Donald Trump as “an extraordinary individual, talented individual,” and called Biden “radically different”.

“Well even now, I believe that former US President Mr Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become US president,” Putin said.

“He is a colourful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn’t come from the US establishment, he had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

Putin added that Biden “is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics.”

“That’s a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting US president.”

US officials see next week’s face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden as an opportunity to tilt the relationship away from what they view as former President Trump’s fawning overtures to Putin.

Russian officials told the Reuters news agency they regard the summit as an opportunity to hear from Biden directly after what one source close to the Russian government said were mixed messages from the US administration that took office on January 20.

Asked by NBC about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. “This is not something I worry about in the least,” Putin said. 

June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today announced that the Karnataka will start its ‘unlock’ process by lifting restrictions only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

He was responding to a question on whether Karnataka will follow the footsteps of its neighbour Maharashtra that has announced a five-step unlock process. 

“In districts where the positivity rate drops below 5 per cent, I will discuss with officials and Cabinet colleagues on how we can provide concessions. We will decide this in 4-5 days closer to the end of the lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Karnataka’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.66 per cent, and this is gradually dropping. But according to the latest data from the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent in 23 districts with Mysuru clocking the highest at 30.23 per cent, followed by Chikmagalur (24.20 per cent), Chitradurga (19.71 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (19.16 per cent). In Bengaluru Urban, it is 6.23 per cent. The rate remains below 5 per cent in two districts - Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

On conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, Yediyurappa said it would depend on the Covid-19 situation. “The plan is to hold the (SSLC) exams in July. Let’s see what the Covid-19 situation will be like then. Everything depends on that,” he said. Acknowledging the criticism on the decision to scrap the Class 12 (PUC) exam and conducting the SSLC exam, Yediyurappa said the government would make sure no one is inconvenienced. 

Yediyurappa was speaking after symbolically launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Covid-19 relief payment of Rs 10 crore to four lakh construction workers. “In all, 25 lakh workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive Rs 749.55 crore at Rs 3,000 per head,” he said. 

He also launched the Seva Sindhu online facility for barbers, tailors, mechanics, rag pickers, potters, and others from the unorganised sector to apply for Rs 2,000 assistance under the government’s Covid-19 relief package. 

June 6,2021

khalid_saifi.jpg

New Delhi, June 6: A court here turned down a plea of Delhi Police to produce former JNU student Umar Khalid and activist Khalid Saifi in handcuffs before trial courts, noting that “they are not gangsters”.

The plea application which came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav sought to produce the 2020 Delhi riots accused in “handcuffs in both hands from back side”, contending that they are “high-risk prisoners”.

The judge dismissed the plea observing that it is devoid of merits and filed in a mechanical manner and without application of mind by the high echelons of the Delhi Police and prison authority.

“The accused persons, who are sought to be produced in fetters and handcuffs, are admittedly not previous convicts. They are not even gangsters,” the Additional Sessions Judge stated in an order dated June 5.

He further said that the plea is not required at this stage as the accused are not being produced in the court physically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The judge also noted the replies submitted by the Superintendent of Mandoli and Tihar jail, Additional DCP (Special Cell) and DCP of third battalion of Delhi Police, on the plea.

The DCP told the court that in the aftermath of an attempt made by armed assailants to free an undertrial prisoner at GTB Hospital, the police had decided to request the court for permission to handcuff high-risk prisoners who are prone to escape.

“As part of the exercise, the current application for handcuffing UTPs Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi was moved for the consideration of Hon'ble Court,” the senior police officer stated in a reply submitted to the court on April 26.

However, in the reply given by the Additional DCP of Special Cell, it was stated that no such application seeking to produce both the accused in handcuffs, was filed before any court or other authority. 

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Monday, 7 Jun 2021

Scenario: Now after the court rejection to handcuff these 2 students to produce in the court, police may create a scene by forcing these two students to run away while moving to court, so that they can say to court that we asked court to allow to handcuff but court refused.

