  Saudi Arabia suspends travel to UAE, other countries over covid scare

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to UAE, other countries over covid scare

July 3, 2021

Riyadh, July 3: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

June 20,2021

Mangaluru, June 20: Lockdown relaxation in Dakshina Kannada will be two hours lesser than the time frame stipulated in the state government’s regulations. 

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be allowed to function in the district from 7am and 1pm from June 21 to July 5 as per the revised guidelines issued by deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

As per a government order dated June 19, those shops were allowed to function between 6am and 2pm in districts having a case positivity rate greater than 5%. The DC said that considering the present situation in Dakshina Kannada and given public health, a revised order has been issued allowing shops selling essential items to function between 7am and 1pm.

Similarly, footpath vendors, fair price shops under the public distribution system and parcel service in liquor shops will also be allowed from 7am to 1 pm. To control the movement of people outside, home delivery of all essential items will be allowed 24x7. 

Night curfew will be in force in the district from 7pm to 7am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will not be allowed to operate, and parks will remain closed, the DC stated in the order.

While the manufacturing sector and industries will be allowed to function with 50% workforce, only 30% of workers will be allowed in garment units by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Shops selling construction materials, construction sector, taxis, auto rickshaws (with two passengers only) and the agriculture sector will be allowed to continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

June 22,2021

Lucknow, June 22: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, who was later nabbed by the villagers, tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

The toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and raped her at a deserted school building nearby, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters.

When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, the ASP said.

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, he said.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused.

While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh said.

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination.

The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

1- YEAR-GIRL-RAPED, MURDERED, IN UP, 30, YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED, INDIA TODAY, THE YEAR 2021
Yogi, CM, of UP, Modi, PM of India and Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, all the members of the BJP, shame on all of you for allowing the barbaric crime In India. India still in the year 2021, practice and promote the Colonial Law. India to consider following the certain law of China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain a law-based Liberal Democracy. The death penalty law is respected in China, Russia and Saudi- Arabia but India has a soft heart for the cold-blooded murderers similar to the alleged accused in the referenced case. India and China are the most populous countries. China would never allow the alleged accused of rape-murder to abuse the Court Process for fifty years. Saudi-Arabia would proceed on the Fast-Track- Criminal Trial and Russia would never allow the alleged accused to use the Courts as the circus.
This kind of crime provides irrefutable evidence to the rest of the world that India is a barbaric regime under the guise of Democracy which is fraudare. India is an old country with several of the old religion and the Indian Government must respect each religion equally. This type of barbaric crime in India must be handled by a specialised skilled court. Modi, Yogi and Shah lack the moral to rule.
Respectfully submitted in the interest of the Humanity and Justice
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 23,2021

Mumbai, June 23: Senior television journalist Arnab Goswami illegally tampered with the TRPs in connivance of the then CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta to improve ratings of Republic TV channels and paid him for his help, as per the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police who cited Whatsapp chats between the duo as a "crucial evidence".

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed a third charge sheet before a magistrate's court here in the alleged fake Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam. Besides Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, and ARG Outlier Media that runs Republic TV channels, the police also named six other accused including some employees of Republic group channels in the latest charge sheet.

"We have found evidence to show they (Goswami and Dasgupta) had exchanged confidential information about the BARC repeatedly to benefit Goswami's channels," the charge sheet said. During the period between June 2017 and March 2018 when Dasgupta was working with the BARC, the TRP ratings of an English news channel were illegally manipulated so that they fall below the TRPs of Republic TV channels, which resulted in Rs 431 crore loss to that channel, police said, citing the statement of an executive of the news channel. 

Police further said they possess the evidence to show that Goswami had paid Dasgupta in return for the latter's assistance in manipulating the TRPs, "which was evident from the jewellery and expensive items seized from Dasgupta's residence", the charge sheet said. Dasgupta, who had been named as accused in the previous charge sheet, was arrested in December last year.

He is currently out on bail. The first charge sheet in the TRP rigging case, filed in November last year, had named Dasgupta and Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

The HRG had been tasked with installing barometers for recording channel viewership data at sample households. Police had arrested dozens of people, including the top officials of BARC and Republic TV.

Most of them are currently out on bail. In March this year, the Bombay High Court had asked the Mumbai police why Republic TV and Goswami had not been named as accused in the case if the investigators believed to possess adequate evidence against them.

The ARG Outlier Media and Goswami had approached the high court last year, filing a bunch of petitions seeking several reliefs in the alleged TRP scam. They had alleged that the whole case was malafide and they had been targeted for Republic TV's reportage in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the Palghar lynching case last year. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 25 Jun 2021

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, RAPE, MURDER, ATROCITIES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, CONTRACT KILLING, INDIA
I am over 75 years old and I have studied, worked and travelled around the world for over fifty years. I frequently travel around the world and frequently visit my native village in UP. Indian leaders due to the lack of knowledge and the proper education, training, moral have made India a regime of terror. The politicians and the executives have made India a horrible place to live where no one and no one's property is safe, In UP the contract killers are available for the Rs. 5000.00. My younger brother, his family and my late fathers extended family by the gun violence possessed my properties, criminally conspired with four IAS and four PCS and contracted my murder to legalize the looting of my properties through a relative employed as Lekhpal in the Tehsil where my property is located. I prayed to Modi, PM, Yogi CM UP and Who's Who of India for my protection and for the protection of my properties, everyone ignored my prayers. Indian leaders lack leadership, courage, education and moral to make India a safe country. Hindu religion is used to hoodwink the people of India and people around the world. The world due to highway information technology has collected ample irrefutable evidence to declare India unsafe and the future of India is irreparably ruined by unethical leaders and elites. New India is similar to Germany from 1933 to 1945, under the late Adolf Hitler. The politicians and executives are abusing the legal process to persecute the political opposition parties, their enemies and whoever they dislike. The Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India are the only ones with the wisdom to put India on the solid path.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

