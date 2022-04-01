  1. Home
Saudi Arabia, UAE sight Ramadan crescent, fasting begins from Apr 2

News Network
April 1, 2022

The crescent moon of Ramadan 1443/ 2022 was seen in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. 1st Ramadan 1443 will be on Saturday, 2nd April 2022 in these countries. 

The date for Ramadan changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. In many countries, it is that time of the year already when Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan 2022 tonight.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

News Network
March 24,2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give any specific date to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat mentioned one of the cases on behalf of a petitioner, a Muslim girl student, and sought urgent listing of the matter. Kamat insisted that exams were approaching and urged the court for an urgent hearing on the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said this has nothing to do with the exams. The Chief Justice told Kamat not to sensationalise the matter.

Kamat contended that the girl students were not being allowed to enter the schools, and they will lose one year. However, the bench moved on to the next item.

On March 16, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which held that wearing of hijab by the Muslim women does not form a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Then, senior advocate Sanjay Hedge, representing the petitioners, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Hedge said there was urgency in the matter, as several girls have to appear in exams. The bench said others have also mentioned and the court will look into the matter.

Hedge had insisted that the exams are starting and there was urgency in the matter.

The bench said it needed time and it would post the matter for hearing. After brief submissions, the bench said the court may list it after Holi vacations. "Give us time, we'll post the matter," said the bench.

The plea filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed and Rahamathullah Kothwal said the high court order creates an unreasonable classification between the Muslim and the non-Muslim female students, and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. The petitioners are Mohamed Arif Jameel and others.

The plea said: "The impugned order is also in sheer violation of the Article 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to."

It further added, "Being aggrieved by the impugned Government Order, as it is in violation of Indian constitution, the petitioner had approached the Hon'ble High Court by way of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the validity of the same.

"The Hon'ble High Court vide the impugned order had sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student-women by upholding the impugned Government Order which bars Muslim women from wearing the hijab and pursue their education. It is hereby submitted that the right to wear hijab is an 'essential religious practice' and falls within the ambit of the right of expression guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (a), the right to privacy and also the Freedom of Conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid 'law'."

Another plea, filed by two Muslim students, Manan and Niba Naaz, through advocate Anas Tanwir, said: "The petitioners most humbly submit that the High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience."

News Network
March 29,2022

Madikeri, Mar 29: A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in Kodagu district on Monday.

Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred. 

The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’  menace in the region.

News Network
March 28,2022

A two-day nationwide strike - called by a joint forum of central trade unions - is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. Bharat Bandh, says the Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations, aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been defined as "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national" in a statement.

Highlights

1. This is the first major protest that India is set to witness after assembly elections in five states. The BJP was able to retain four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP said it won the four states because of its pro-people and pro-development agenda.

2. About 20 crore protesters are expected to join the Bharat Bandh call. "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies," All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI

3. An advisory was issued to all the state government and electricity authorities by the ministry of power on Sunday to ensure 24*7 power supply. "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," it read. Regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

4. The All India Bank Employees' Association on Sunday said the bank union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. The country's largest lender SBI and other banks have said that their services may get impacted.

5. Speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme are some other issues that have been raised by the AIBEA. Employees of public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks are expected to join the strike, the association said.

6. In West Bengal, government offices have been told to remain open. "It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates (March 28-March 29)," a state governmentn notification read.

7. The Mamata Banerjee government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. "The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people," Anand Sahu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions Bengal chief, told PTI. He said the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets.

8. Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also backed the protest call.

9. The Bharat Bandh is also one of the biggest protests since farmers' agitation was called off last year. The farmers are set to hold the next wave of demonstrations in April.

10. Railways employees and staff in the defence sector are also expected to hold mass mobilisations.

