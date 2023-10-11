  1. Home
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Iranian president over Gaza

News Network
October 12, 2023

Riyadh, Oct 12: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that both the leaders have said that the Israeli regime's crimes and the United States' green light for the atrocities stand to invite "destructive insecurity" for the occupying regime and its supporters.

News Network
September 28,2023

MS Swaminathan, hailed as the father of the green revolution in India, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday, September 28.

He established the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988 as a not-for-profit trust from the proceeds of the First World Food Prize which he received in 1987.

An official of the institute said that he passed away around 11am.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, he was named the first World Food Prize laureate for developing and spearheading the introduction of high-yielding wheat and rice varieties into India during the 1960s when that country faced the prospect of widespread famine.

Swaminathan worked with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to establish agricultural policies.

He chaired numerous prestigious international conferences, including the 1974 United Nations World Food Congress in Rome.

His daughter Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who served as the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2019-2022 took over as chairperson of the MSSRF earlier in January.

News Network
October 1,2023

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

News Network
September 29,2023

blast.jpg

Karachi, Sept 29: Around 55 people were killed and over 130 injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday when people were gathering for a rally to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

The explosion took place when people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP's car.

Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

At least 52 people were killed and over 130 injured in the blast, the Dawn newspaper quoted Dr Saeed Mirwani, chief executive officer of Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, as saying.

Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

“The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings,” Achakzai said. “The explosion is unbearable.” He further said caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast.

Meanwhile, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the blast. 

