Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Iranian president over Gaza

Riyadh, Oct 12: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that both the leaders have said that the Israeli regime's crimes and the United States' green light for the atrocities stand to invite "destructive insecurity" for the occupying regime and its supporters.