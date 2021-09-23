  1. Home
  2. Saudia Arabia turns green as it celebrates 91st national day

Saudia Arabia turns green as it celebrates 91st national day

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri
September 23, 2021

Fervour and happiness are on their zenith in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it celebrates its 91st National Day. The National Day of the KSA is observed with growing avidity every year on 23rd Sept. This day is observed as a day off for all private and public sectors as per the Kingdom's Labour Law. 

We feel that earth and sky are blended with grand greens with the impressive decorations of the Saudi flags and phrases on this occasion. "THIS IS OUR HOME" is the attractive catch-line this year. 

When it comes to the development and progress in the KSA, the old dictum "From Camel to Cadillac" takes its high speed as the Kingdom saw the great and rapid milestones in the field of political, economic, educational, healthcare, industrialization, national security, military and socio-humanitarian including in judicial spectrums under the visionary leaderships of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Now its eyes are on the voyage to moon!

I feel something missing if I don't say something about the management and control prudently steered by the KSA and its leaderships during covid-19. It's highly appreciative and unparallel jobs undertaken by its leaderships. Today the case of corona is only 57 in the KSA. 

Today hundreds of thousands of non-resident Indians living in Saudi Arabia too are saying, indeed "THIS IS OUR HOME".

 

The author, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri, has been working in Saudi Arabia for last 17 years. He is also a lawyer and a social worker.

News Network
September 17,2021

As farmers protest a year of the contentious farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Centre is indifferent to the farmers' needs.

"A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed," he said.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday alerted commuters about the closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience due to the protests.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about closure of roads at Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters to refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers' movement.

A senior police officer said, "Members of Shiromani Akali Dal have gathered at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning in view of a protest march organised by them against the farm laws."

The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the "anti-farmer" laws passed by the Central government.

Due to a demonstration call by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in the national capital while traffic is being released after vehicles have been checked, a senior traffic police officer said.

News Network
September 21,2021

Puttur, Sept 21: The police have arrested two persons belonging to a hardline Hindutva outfit on the charges of assaulting a young woman who was in the company of two men at a prestigious hotel in the town on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest was made following the complaint lodged by the young woman from Bengaluru who had come to take possession of a car which was in her name and was in police custody. The car was seized at Kemmayi on June 2 after those in the car had tried to obstruct police from doing their duty.

Members of Bajrang Dal had informed the police about the young woman and two men staying in the lodge. However, before the police could arrive a large number of people had gathered there.

Later, the three were taken to the station where the young woman said she was form Halepete in Bengaluru and introduced herself as Rajeshwari.

She lodged a complaint stating she had come with her colleagues, U K Mohammad Arafat of Ullal and Shiva of Kottigeri in Bengaluru in a hired vehicle and had stayed in a lodge on September 18 and that a group assaulted Shiva after abusing all the three while they were having lunch at a restaurant. The saffron activists also misbehaved with the woman. 

Based on the complaint by the woman, police have arrested two accused.

News Network
September 15,2021

Days after his Taliban-RSS remark sparked a row, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar said that ‘Hindus are the most tolerant majority in the world’ in Shiv-Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’.

In his earlier statement, Akhtar had said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) were similar to the Taliban in their form of extremism.

Clarifying his remarks, Akhtor wrote, “Actually, in the recent interview, I have said ‘Hindus are the most decent and tolerant majority’ in the world. I have repeated this time and again and also emphasised that India can never become like Afghanistan because Indians by nature are not extremists. It is in their DNA to be moderate, to keep to the middle of the road.”

Further, Akhtar went on to explain what according to him was similar between the Taliban and Hindu right-wing. 

“As a matter of fact, there are a lot of similarities. While the Taliban is forming an Islamic government based on religion, the Hindu right-wing wants a Hindu Rashtra. The Taliban wants to curb women’s rights and put them on the margin, the Hindutva right-wing has also made it clear that they don’t like the freedom of women and girls,” he said.

Akhtar was earlier criticised by the Shiv-Sena for his controversial comment. An editorial in Saamna said that even though Akhtar was secular and spoke against fundamentalism in general, he was completely wrong in comparing the RSS with the Taliban.

In his piece, Akhtar praised Uddhav Thackeray and said that even Thackeray's worst critics could not accuse the chief minister of discrimination and injustice -- so it was beyond his understanding why the Thackeray government might be referred to as ‘Talibani’.

“My detractors have said that while I am criticizing the Hindu right-wing I have never stood against fanatics among the Muslim fold. They have accused me of not saying anything about triple talaq, of not speaking on purdah or any other regressive practice within the Muslim community. I am not surprised at the fact that they are totally unaware of my activities over the years,” he also said.

“Over the past two decades, I have been given police protection twice because of the threats to my life from fanatical Muslims: first, because not only had I vociferously opposed triple talaq when the issue was not on the national radar, but I had, along with an organisation named Muslims for Secular Democracy (MSD), toured several cities across India like Hyderabad, Allahabad, Kanpur and Aligarh and from a variety of public platforms spoken out against this retrograde practice,” he said.

